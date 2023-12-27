The viewership numbers are in for the December 23rd edition of AEW Collision.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 489,000 average viewers, a 7% increase from the December 16th episode of 457,000. They scored a rating of 0.16 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also up 7% from last Saturday’s key demo number.

This episode of Collision saw the Blue League Continental Classic come to an end as Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson earned a spot in the finals. The two men will clash on this evening’s Dynamite, along with the Gold League finals matchup between Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and Jay White.

AEW Collision, Saturday on TNT:

489,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.16 According to a Nielsen source pic.twitter.com/SG8jpMBA2H — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) December 27, 2023

