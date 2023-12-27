Yesterday, AEW shared a video tribute to Brodie Lee on what was the three-year anniversary of his death. If you missed it, you can check it out here.

Tony Khan has since taken to social media to comment on Lee’s passing. The AEW President writes: “3 years ago today, Jon Huber, or Mr. Brodie Lee, ascended.

Everyone who crossed paths with Jon shared the belief that he is a great man who loves his amazing family above all + he also loves wrestling.

I was fortunate to work with him, and like so many, I will always miss him.”

Lee was introduced in AEW as the Exalted One of the Dark Order. He was a former TNT Champion. Check out Khan’s post below.