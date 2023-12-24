The rematch is on.

AEW confirmed on this evening’s Collision from San Antonio, Texas that Christian Cage will defend his TNT Championship against Adam Copeland at next Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view. Cage won their first matchup a few weeks ago after Shayna Wayne hit Copeland with the TNT title while the referee was knocked out. Copeland challenged Cage to make the bout no DQ, which the champ accepted in a promo this evening.

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadaon

No DQ Match for the AEW TNT Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

FTW Rules Match For The FTW Championship:

HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:

TBD vs. TBD