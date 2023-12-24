HOOK is ready for a fight.

The rising AEW star and current reigning FTW Champion called out Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s AEW Collision, where he challenged the Blackpool Combat Club member to an FTW Rules (No DQ) match at Worlds End. The duo have been trading promos back and forth for the last couple of months.

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadaon

FTW Rules Match For The FTW Championship:

HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:

TBD vs. TBD