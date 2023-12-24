Rafael Morffi isn’t the only AEW executive wrapping up business with the company at the end of the year.

As noted, Morffi, the AEW Vice President of Live Events and Touring, will be finishing up with the promotion after their AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view on December 30 in Long Island, New York.

In an update, Dave Meltzer and F4WOnline.com are reporting that AEW Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Dana Massie is finishing up with AEW after the Worlds End 2023 show.

Massie is also the wife of Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks.