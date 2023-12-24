Katsuyori Shibata has officially signed with AEW.

The Japanese legend, whose career nearly ended after an epic matchup with Kazuchika Okada back in 2017, has been regularly appearing for AEW/ROH in 2023, and even had a run as the ROH Pure Champion. He recently had to return to Japan, but now he has become an official member of the AEW roster.

AEW/ROH President Tony Khan broke the news on social media, where he thanked NJPW for allowing the signing to happen. He writes, “It’s official: @K_Shibata2022 is ALL ELITE! Welcome to @AEW for one of the greatest fighters + champions ever in wrestling, legend Katsuyori Shibata! Thank you @njpwglobal for making it possible!”

Shibata began wrestling for NJPW in 1999. After a brief period away he returned in 2012 and became one of the promotion’s biggest stars. NJPW has also commented on Shibata’s AEW signing on social media. They write, “New Japan Pro-Wrestling thanks Katsuyori Shibata for his contributions and wishes him the very best in the future.”

