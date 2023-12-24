Tonight’s Holiday Bash Edition of AEW Dynamite from San Antonio, Texas featured three Blue League matches in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.

-Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli ended in a draw

-Daniel Garcia defeated Brody King

-Eddie Kingston defeated Andrade El Idolo

The Blue League finals will be Bryan Daneilson vs. Eddie Kingston.

The Gold League finals will be Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White.

Both finals will take place on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The winners of those matches will clash for the Triple Crown Championship at Worlds End.

Blue League:

Bryan Danielson-10 points

Andrade El Idolo-9 points (Eliminated)

Eddie Kingston-9 points

Brody King-6 points (Eliminated)

Claudio Castagnoli-7 points (Eliminated)

Daniel Garcia-3 points (Eliminated)

Gold League:

Jon Moxley-12 points

Swerve Strickland-12 points

RUSH-6 points (Eliminated)

Mark Briscoe-3 points (Eliminated)

Jay Lethal-0 points (Eliminated)

Jay White-12 points