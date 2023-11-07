AEW has confirmed a championship rematch for the company’s next premium live event.

Ahead of the AEW Full Gear 2023 PLE scheduled for Saturday, November 18 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., the company has confirmed plans for the AEW International Championship.

In a rematch of their previous meeting, Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley II for the AEW International Championship has been announced for AEW Full Gear 2023 later this month.

Check out the announcement below and make sure to join us on 11/18 for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage from Inglewood, CA.