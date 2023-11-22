The AEW Continental Classic is ready to pop off.

The tournament, which is extremely similar to NJPW’s G1 Climax, begins later this evening on AEW Dynamite from Chicago. Stars will compete in a round-robin style rotation, with each match having a limit of 20-minutes. Winners will receive 3 points. If a draw happens, each wrestler gets a point. The winner becomes the first-ever Triple Crown Champion.

Tony Khan announced the full list of competitors for the first-ever tournament earlier today, and has now revealed the first set of matches that will take place.

Three matches will take place on tonight’s Dynamite. They are:

-Jay White vs. RUSH

-Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

-Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal

Two matches will take place on the 11/25 edition of Collision. They are:

-Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King

