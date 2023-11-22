The AEW Continental Classic is ready to pop off.
The tournament, which is extremely similar to NJPW’s G1 Climax, begins later this evening on AEW Dynamite from Chicago. Stars will compete in a round-robin style rotation, with each match having a limit of 20-minutes. Winners will receive 3 points. If a draw happens, each wrestler gets a point. The winner becomes the first-ever Triple Crown Champion.
Tony Khan announced the full list of competitors for the first-ever tournament earlier today, and has now revealed the first set of matches that will take place.
Three matches will take place on tonight’s Dynamite. They are:
-Jay White vs. RUSH
-Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe
-Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal
Two matches will take place on the 11/25 edition of Collision. They are:
-Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli
-Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King
Check out the announcements below.
TONIGHT!@WintrustArena | https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY#AEWDynamite LIVE 8/7c TBS#AEWContinentalClassic: GOLD LEAGUE
Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe@JonMoxley takes on @SussexCoChicken in the #AEWContinentalClassic which kicks off TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hJb1oTGaIP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2023
TONIGHT!@WintrustArena | https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY#AEWDynamite LIVE 8/7c TBS#AEWContinentalClassic: GOLD LEAGUE
Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal@swerveconfident takes on @TheLethalJay in the #AEWContinentalClassic which kicks off TONIGHT #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/F7i2sKSAEM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2023
TONIGHT!@WintrustArena | https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY#AEWDynamite LIVE 8/7c TBS#AEWContinentalClassic: GOLD LEAGUE
RUSH vs. Jay White@rushtoroblanco takes on #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ in the #AEWContinentalClassic which kicks off TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/RZ1AOoNpGQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2023