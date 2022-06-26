The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event will take place this Sunday from Chicago, IL.

The Road To Countdown show is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Interim AEW World Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

Vacant AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four Way Match: Pac vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm

ROH World and IWGP Tag Team Championships Winner Takes All Three-Way Match: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (ROH) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) (IWGP) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent)

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and El Phantasmo (w/ Hikuleo) vs. Dudes with Attitudes (Darby Allin, Sting) and Shingo Takagi

Buy-In: Max Caster & Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. LA Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC)

Buy-In: YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Aaron Solo and QT Marshall

Buy-In: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado