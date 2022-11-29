AEW Dark Elevation Results 11/28/22

Wintrust Arena

Chicago, Illinois

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight and Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (28-22) The Bunny w/Penelope Ford vs. (0-3) Blair Onyx

Bunny attacks Onyx before the bell rings. Bunny with forearm shivers. Bunny whips Onyx across the ring. Bunny with a diving clothesline. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Onyx’s chest. Bunny is choking Onyx with her boot. Bunny delivers The Sliding D. Onyx with heavy bodyshots. Bunny rocks Onyx with a forearm smash. Onyx showcases her flexibility. Bunny kicks Onyx in the gut. Bunny with a running knee lift. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-22) The Bunny via Pinfall

Second Match: (11-45-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-6) Jake Manning

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cutler applies a hammerlock. Manning starts reading his book. Manning drop steps into a side headlock. Cutler whips Manning across the ring. Manning ducks under a series of clotheslines from Cutler. Cutler makes Manning run the ropes. Cutler trips Manning. Cutler repeatedly slams Manning’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cutler hands the book to the referee. Cutler with an Inverted Atomic Drop.

Cutler with a straight right hand. Cutler follows that with a Roll Through Splash for a two count. Manning with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Manning transitions into a ground and pound attack. Manning applies a rear chin lock. Cutler with elbows into the midsection of Manning. Manning punches Cutler in the back. Cutler with a Back Body Drop. Cutler bodyslams Manning. Cutler with Three Elbow Drops. Cutler delivers The Airplane Spin. Cutler connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-45-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

Third Match: (82-34) Nyla Rose & (20-10) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (38-40) Emi Sakura & (2-5) Maki Itoh

Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura will start things off. Sakura flicks her hair at Rose. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Sakura. Rose with forearm shivers. Sakura ducks a clothesline from Rose. Sakura chops Rose. Sakura with forearm shivers. Sakura with an overhand chop. Rose goes for a Chokeslam, but Sakura lands back on her feet. Sakura shoves Rose. Shafir and Itoh are tagged in. Itoh pie faces Shafir. Shafir shoves Itoh into the canvas. Itoh applies a wrist lock. Shafir with a judo throw. Itoh kicks Shafir in the face. Itoh with a back elbow smash. Itoh tags in Sakura. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a single leg takedown.

Sakura sits on top of Shafir. Sakura tags in Itoh. Following a snap mare takeover, Itoh goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Shafir ducks out of the way. Shafir with a Belly to Back Suplex. Shafir brings Itoh to the corner. Shafir tags in Rose. Rose with rapid fire bodyshots. Rose and Shafir gangs up on Itoh. Itoh with a Double HeadButt. Itoh drops Shafir with The DDT. Itoh is raining down haymakers. Rose goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Itoh ducks out of the way. Itoh delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Itoh tags in Sakura. Sakura with Three Running Crossbody Blocks. Stereo Corner Mounts. Shafir dumps Itoh out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Sakura with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Rose Spears Sakura. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (83-34) Nyla Rose & (21-10) Marina Shafir via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (11-6) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (10-14) Ariya Daivari

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takeshita applies a side headlock. Daivari whips Takeshita across the ring. Takeshita drops Daivari with a shoulder tackle. Daivari drops down on the canvas. Daivari leapfrogs over Takeshita. Takeshita applies a waist lock. Daivari decks Takeshita with a back elbow smash. Takeshita leapfrogs over Daivari. Takeshita drops down on the canvas. Takeshita with a leg lariat. Takeshita with a knife edge chop. Takeshita applies a wrist lock. Daivari pulls Takeshita down to the mat. Daivari with a Running Lariat for a one count. Daivari slams Takeshita’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Don Callis makes his way down to the ringside area. Takeshita reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari with a Roundhouse Kick.

Daivari with a Flying Crossbody Block. Daivari is raining down haymakers. Daivari applies a bodyscissors hold. Takeshita with heavy bodyshots. Daivari punches Takeshita in the back. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Daivari chops Takeshita. Forearm Exchange. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita ducks under two backfists from Daivari. Takeshita with a leaping clothesline. Takeshita with The Helluva Kick. Takeshita follows that with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takeshita dives over Daivari. Daivari SuperKicks Takeshita. Daivari connects with The Persian Lion Splash for a two count. Takeshita avoids The Hammerlock Lariat. Daivari with a back elbow smash. Takeshita answers with a forearm. Running Back Elbow Exchange. Takeshita connects with The Roll Through Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-6) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (17-16) Lee Moriarty vs. (0-10) Robert Anthony

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moriarty applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Moriarty applies a hammerlock. Moriarty starts bending Anthony’s fingers. Moriarty grabs a side wrist lock. Moriarty with an arm-ringer. Anthony denies The Octopus Stretch. Following a snap mare takeover, Moriarty kicks Anthony in the back. Moriarty starts playing the air guitar. Anthony goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Moriarty lands back on his feet. Moriarty with a forearm shot across the back of Anthony. Anthony with a Reverse Suplex. Anthony slaps both of Moriarty’s shoulders. Anthony applies The Romero Special.

Anthony sends Moriarty face first into the canvas. Anthony plays to the crowd. Moriarty kicks Anthony in the gut. Moriarty with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Moriarty with a Flying Knee Drop. Moriarty stomps on Anthony’s chest. Moriarty transitions into a ground and pound attack. Moriarty repeatedly stomps on Anthony’s chest. Moriarty is choking Anthony with his boot. Moriarty sends Anthony to the corner. Moriarty with a Running Meteora. Chop Exchange. Anthony whips Moriarty across the ring. Moriarty rolls Anthony over for a two count. Moriarty makes Anthony tap out to The Border City Stretch.

Winner: (18-16) Lee Moriarty via Submission

Sixth Match: (21-9) Jay Lethal & (4-1) Satnam Singh w/Sonjay Dutt vs. (0-5) Joe Alonzo & (0-6) GPA

Jay Lethal and GPA will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lethal applies a side headlock. GPA whips Lethal across the ring. GPA drops down on the canvas. Lethal holds onto the ropes. Lethal struts around the ring. Lethal pie faces GPA. Singh shoves GPA into the canvas. Lethal drops GPA with The Big Boot.

Lethal slams GPA’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lethal tags in Singh. Singh slaps GPA in the chest. Singh with a Biel Throw. GPA tags in Alonzo. Alonzo with two dropkicks. Alonzo ducks a clothesline from Singh. Singh hits The Black Hole Slam. Singh tags in Lethal. Lethal knocks GPA off the ring apron. Lethal and Singh connects with The Alley Oop Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-9) Jay Lethal & (5-1) Satnam Singh via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (35-13) Best Friends & (9-4) Rocky Romero vs. (0-0) Davey Bang, (0-0) Freedom Ramsey, (0-0) Yabo The Clown In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Rocky Romero and Yabo The Clown will start things off. Romero blocks a boot from Yabo. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Yabo. Romero uppercuts Yabo. Romero ducks a clothesline from Yabo. Romero with a Hurricanrana. Yabo tags in Ramsey. Romero with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero tags in Taylor. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Hip Toss to Bang. Taylor with two haymakers. Taylor unloads two knife edge chops. Yabo kicks Taylor in the back. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Ramsey is choking Taylor with his boot. Ramsey slams Taylor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ramsey tags in Yabo. Yabo dodges his juggling routine. Taylor drops Yabo with a Rising Knee Strike.

Beretta and Bang are tagged in. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Bang. Beretta knocks Ramsey off the ring apron. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination. Beretta whips Bang across the ring. Bang kicks Beretta in the chest. Beretta dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Beretta with a Deadlift German Suplex. Beretta with a corner clothesline. Beretta follows that with The Tornado DDT. Beretta plays around with Yabo. Beretta grabs Yabo’s nose. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Yabo. Beretta with a Release German Suplex. Ramsey kicks Beretta in the gut. Ramsey hammers down on the back of Beretta’s neck. Roppongi Vice with a Double Knee Strike. Romero with a Flying Knee Strike off the apron. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Best Friends Hug. Best Friends connects with The Strong Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-13) Best Friends & (10-4) Rocky Romero via Pinfall

Eight Match: (18-4) Athena vs. (0-8) Laynie Luck

Athena rocks Luck with a forearm smash after the bell rings. Athena repeatedly drives Luck face first into the canvas. Athena dumps Luck out of the ring. Athena punches Luck in the back. Luck with heavy bodyshots. Athena with clubbing blows to Luck’s back. Athena repeatedly whips Luck into the steel ring steps. Athena rolls Luck back into the ring. Athena kicks Luck in the face. Luck rolls Athena over for a two count. Athena SuperKicks Luck. Athena fish hooks Luck. Athena makes Luck tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, Athena kicks Luck in the back. Athena applies another fish hook. Athena drives Luck face first into the canvas.

Winner: (19-4) Athena via Submission

Ninth Match: (44-21) Matt Hardy & (40-23) Private Party vs. (10-32) Chaos Project & (0-4) Isaiah Moore In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Isiah Kassidy and Serpentico will start things off. Test Of Strength. Kassidy ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Kassidy with a Headscissors Takeover. Kassidy dropkicks Serpentico. Kassidy applies a wrist lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a SpringBoard Double Axe Handle Strike. Quen hammers down on the left shoulder of Serpentico. Quen tags in Hardy. Hardy with a flying elbow smash. Hardy with clubbing arm-ringers. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Toe Kick. Hardy Party with a Triple Vertical Suplex. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Luther. Kassidy follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hardy with a running clothesline. Serpentico with a gut punch. Serpentico sends Kassidy to the corner. Kassidy kicks Serpentico in the face. Kassidy knocks Moore off the ring apron. Luther clotheslines Kassidy behind the referee’s back. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther sends Kassidy to the corner. Luther unloads two knife edge chops. Luther with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Luther with a BackBreaker. Luther follows that with a Side Walk Slam. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther repeatedly bodyslams Serpentico on top of Kassidy for a two count. Serpentico tags in Moore. Moore with a gut punch. Moore chops Kassidy. Moore whips Kassidy across the ring. Kassidy slides through Luther’s legs. Kassidy pulls Luther off the apron. Kassidy SuperKicks Serpentico. Kassidy with a shoulder block. Kassidy slips over Moore’s back. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tip Up by Serpentico. Quen throws Serpentico into Luther. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Quen avoids the double clothesline. Quen tags in Hardy. Hardy with clotheslines Moore. Hardy kicks Moore in the gut. Hardy with a DDT/NeckBreaker Combination. Hardy repeatedly slams Moore’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Kassidy with a Corner Splash. Quen with a Corner Dropkick. Double Enzuigiri. Hardy with The Razor’s Edge. Kassidy with The Swanton Bomb. Quen connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-21) Matt Hardy & (41-23) Private Party via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (52-21) Eddie Kingston & (54-29) Ortiz vs. (5-12) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto)

Ortiz and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz applies a side headlock. Ortiz clotheslines Solow. Ortiz flexes his muscles. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Ortiz. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto applies a wrist lock. Comoroto hammers down on the left shoulder of Ortiz. Ortiz with heavy bodyshots. Comoroto sends Ortiz to the corner. Ortiz decks Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Ortiz takes a swipe at Solow. Solow attacks Ortiz behind the referee’s back. Comoroto is raining down haymakers. Comoroto tags in Solow. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Solow punches Ortiz in the back. Solow knocks Kingston off the ring apron. Ortiz with a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Ortiz. Solow bodyslams Ortiz. Solow tags in Comoroto.

Comoroto with a Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Comoroto bodyslams Ortiz. Comoroto with Two Seated Sentons. Ortiz scores with an inadvertent low blow. Comoroto with the irish whip. Ortiz clotheslines Comoroto. Kingston and Solow are tagged in. Kingston unloads a series of chops. Kingston with The Exploder Suplex. Kingston tags in Ortiz. Kingston bodyslams Solow. Ortiz with a Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Comoroto knocks Kingston off the apron. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with Two BackBreakers. Comoroto tags in Solow. Flying Double Foot Stomp/BackBreaker Combination for a two count. Comoroto hits The Ushigoroshi. Double Irish Whip to Kingston. Ortiz throws Solow into the turnbuckles. Kingston with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ortiz dropkicks Comoroto to the floor. Ortiz with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Kingston drops Solow with The DDT. Ortiz connects with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (53-21) Eddie Kingston & (55-29) Ortiz via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 336 of The Hoots Podcast