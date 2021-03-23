AEW Dark Elevation Results 3/22/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (13-4) Taynara Conti w/Brodie Lee Jr vs. (0-1) Ray Lyn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lyn grabs Conti’s hair. Lyn backs Conti into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Lyn with a forearm smash. Conti reverses out of the irish whip from Lyn. Conti drops down on the canvas. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Lyn dodges The Pump Kick. Lyn with a running dropkick for a one count. Lyn talks smack to Conti. Lyn shoves Conti. Conti denies The RoundHouse Kick. Lyn ducks a clothesline from Conti. Spinning Heel Kick Exchange. Double Face Plant. Forearm Exchange. Overhand Chop Exchange. Lyn with forearm shivers. Full Nelson Lock Exchange. Conti drops Lyn with The Cutter. Conti with a Uranage BackBreaker. Conti blasts Lyn with The PK. Conti drives Lyn shoulder first into the steel ring post. Conti rolls Lyn back into the ring. Conti dives over Lyn. Conti nails Lyn The Pump Kick. Conti with a Rising Knee Strike. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-4) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Second Match: (4-31) Lee Johnson w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-7) Adam Priest

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Johnson applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Johnson applies a rear chin lock. Johnson grabs a side headlock. Johnson with a headscissors takeover. Priest answers with the headscissors neck lock. Priest bridges out of the pinning predicament. Johnson with the backslide cover for a two count. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Johnson wants Priest to shake his hand. Priest pie faces Johnson. Standing Switch Exchange. Priest clips the back of Johnson’s head. Priest with the irish whip. Priest with a knife edge chop. Priest uppercuts Johnson. Priest kicks Johnson in the face. Johnson delivers a gut punch. Priest answers with a toe kick. Priest with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Johnson with a knife edge chop. Priest continues to kick Johnson in the face. Priest applies a wrist lock.

Priest hammers down on the back of Johnson’s neck. Priest drops Johnson with a Cravate NeckBreaker for a two count. Priest with an elbow drop. Chop Exchange. Johnson reverses out of the irish whip from Priest. Johnson with a running chop. Johnson blocks a boot from Priest. Priest with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Priest with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Priest is displaying his frustration. Priest toys around with Johnson. Priest applies a waist lock. Johnson decks Priest with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a leaping neckbreaker. Johnson with two clotheslines. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson holds onto the ropes. Johnson dumps Priest out of the ring. Johnson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Johnson rolls Priest back into the ring. Priest back drops Johnson for a two count. Johnson rolls Priest over for a two count. Johnson BuckleBombs Priest. Johnson connects with The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-31) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Third Match: (7-15) Brian Pillman Jr & (10-19) Griff Garrison vs. (0-26) Fuego Del Sol & (0-6) Jake St. Patrick

Griff Garrison and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Del Sol with a waist lock go-behind. Garrison with a waist lock takedown. Garrison applies a front face lock. Garrison grabs a side headlock. Garrison with a side headlock takeover. Del Sol slings Garrison across the ring. Del Sol dropkicks Garrison. Garrison clotheslines Del Sol. Pillman and Patrick are tagged in. Pillman with two waist lock takedowns. Pillman applies an arm-bar. Pillman grabs a side wrist lock. Patrick thrust kicks the midsection of Pillman. Patrick kicks Pillman in the chest. Patrick with a Spinning Heel Kick. Pillman side steps Patrick into the turnbuckles. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Patrick reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Garrison tags himself in. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Patrick. Garrison drops Patrick with The Big Boot. Patrick regroups on the outside. Garrison applies a front face lock. Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison bodyslams Patrick. Assisted Slingshot Senton. Pillman tags in Garrison.

Garrison with a Slingshot Leg Drop. Garrison applies a front face lock. Garrison tags in Patrick. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Pillman taunts Del Sol. Pillman toys around with Patrick. Pillman unloads two chops. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison whips Patrick across the ring. Garrison kicks Patrick in the gut. Pillman with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Garrison with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Garrison applies a front face lock. Pillman tags himself in. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman repeatedly stomps on Patrick’s chest. Patrick is displaying his fighting spirit. Pillman applies the single leg crab. Patrick rolls under a clothesline from Pillman. Patrick tags in Del Sol. Del Sol knocks Garrison off the ring apron. Del Sol dives over Pillman. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Del Sol with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover into Garrison. Pillman denies The Tornado DDT. Del Sol continues to stick and move. Del Sol runs Pillman into the turnbuckles. Garrison made the blind tag. Del Sol hits The Tornado DDT. Garrison connects with The Rolling Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-15) Brian Pillman Jr & (11-19) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (15-7) Max Caster vs. (0-24) Ryzin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster applies a wrist lock. Ryzin grabs a side headlock. Caster whips Ryzin across the ring. Ryzin drops Caster with a shoulder tackle. Caster drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Ryzin drives his knee into the midsection of Caster. Ryzin flips over Caster’s back. Ryzin dropkicks Caster. Ryzin repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Caster. Caster clotheslines Ryzin. Caster applies a wrist lock. Caster slams the left shoulder of Ryzin on the top rope. Caster with a forearm smash. Caster grabs a side wrist lock. Caster stomps on the left shoulder of Ryzin. Caster takes a bow. Ryzin with a single leg takedown. Caster denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Caster hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Caster applies an arm-bar. Caster with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Caster drives his knee into Ryzin’s back.

Caster applies a top wrist lock. Ryzin dumps Caster back first on the canvas for a one count. Ryzin with two hamstring kicks. Caster slaps Ryzin in the face. Ryzin with an inside cradle for a two count. Caster stomps on the left hamstring of Ryzin. Caster applies a hammerlock. Caster drops Ryzin with The Flatliner for a two count. Caster with a full mount cover for a two count. Caster kicks Ryzin in the back of the head. Caster grabs a top wrist lock. Caster kicks Ryzin in the gut. Caster talks smack to Ryzin. Ryzin with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ryzin with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ryzin goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Caster gets his knees up in the air. Caster with a deep arm-drag. Caster ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Caster with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Caster kicks Ryzin in the back. Caster applies another top wrist lock. Caster with a Front Suplex. Ryzin with forearm shivers. Caster drills Ryzin with The BrainBuster. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-7) Max Caster via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (19-9) Big Swole & (12-12) Red Velvet vs. (5-8) Leva Bates & (1-3) Madi Wrenkowski

Red Velvet and Leva Bates will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bates applies a side headlock. Bates with a side headlock takeover. Velvet answers with the headscissors escape. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Bates applies an arm-bar. Wrenkowski tags herself in. Wrenkowski applies a wrist lock. Velvet reverses the hold. Wrenkowski delivers the eye poke. Wrenkowski with the irish whip. Velvet clotheslines Wrenkowski. Swole and Bates are tagged in. Swole runs around Bates. Swole drops Bates with a shoulder tackle. Swole flexes her muscles. Swole ducks a clothesline from Bates. Swole drives her knee into the midsection of Bates. Following a snap mare takeover, Swole uppercuts the back of Bates neck for a one count. Swole applies a front face lock. Swole with a clubbing blows to Bates back. Bates decks Swole with a JawBreaker. Bates kicks Swole in the gut. Bates with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Bates applies a side wrist lock. Wrenkowski tags herself in. Wrenkowski repeatedly stomps on Swole’s chest.

Following a snap mare takeover, Swole denies The Face Plant. Swole drops Wrenkowski with The Flatliner for a two count. Swole with forearm shivers across the back of Wrenkowski. Swole punches Wrenkowski in the back. Swole hits The Straight Jacket Swing for a two count. Wrenkowski with heavy bodyshots. Wrenkowski blocks a boot from Swole. Swole splits on the canvas. Wrenkowski with a Running Knee Strike. The referee is distracted by Bates. Wrenkowski starts rag dolling Swole. Wrenkowski clocks Bates with the back. Bates heads to the backstage area. Swole tags in Velvet. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet with a drop toe hold. Velvet follows that with a Running Meteora. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet ducks under two clotheslines from Wrenkowski. Velvet with a forearm smash. Velvet kicks Wrenkowski in the gut. Velvet with The Spinning Heel Kick. Velvet connects with The ShotGun Dropkick to pickup the victory. After the match, Jade Cargill appears on the stage with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. Cargill is trying to play mind games with Velvet.

Winner: (20-9) Big Swole & (13-12) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (23-6) Ricky Starks & (13-10) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-2) Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Will Hobbs and Jorel Nelson will start things off. Hobbs drives Nelson back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs with clubbing shoulder blocks. Nelson with a forearm smash. Nelson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Nelson with forearm shivers. Hobbs launches Nelson to the corner. Nelson kicks Hobbs in the face. Hobbs with a shoulder tackle in mid-air. Hobbs delivers a gut punch. Hobbs sends Nelson chest first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs is mauling Nelson in the corner. Hobbs tags in Starks. Starks stomps on Nelson’s back. Starks unloads three knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Nelson. Nelson with a forearm smash. Nelson uppercuts Starks. Nelson applies a wrist lock. Nelson tags in Isaacs.

Isaacs hammers down on the back of Starks neck. Isaacs applies a wrist lock. Starks with a shoulder block. Starks fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Isaacs decks Starks with a back elbow smash. Isaacs whips Starks across the ring. Starks with a running forearm smash. Starks with a knee lift. Starks punches Isaacs in the back. Starks toys around with Isaacs. Isaacs with heavy bodyshots. Starks kicks Isaacs in the chest. Palm Strike Exchange. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Isaacs hits The Stunner. Nelson with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Nelson kicks Starks in the gut. Hook trips Nelson from the outside. Starks with a knee lift. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-7) Ricky Starks & (14-10) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-24) Baron Black vs. (2-13) Danny Limelight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Black unloads two knife edge chops. Black whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight dives over Black. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Limelight kicks Black in the face. Limelight with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Black regroups on the outside. Limelight with a Corkscrew Plancha. Limelight is fired up. Limelight rolls Black back into the ring. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with an Over The Shoulder BackBreaker. Black follows that with a Discus Lariat. Black hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Chop Exchange. Black kicks Limelight in the face. Black applies a straight jacket stretch. Limelight with a Double Foot Stomp.

Limelight decks Black with a back elbow smash. Limelight kicks Black in the chest. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight dives over Black. Limelight slides under a clothesline from Black. Limelight with a Release German Suplex. Limelight pops back on his feet. Black denies The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Black applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Limelight grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Black talks smack to Limelight. Limelight avoids the knife edge chop. Limelight sends Black face first into the steel ring post. Limelight blasts Black with The PK. Limelight with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off the apron. Limelight rolls Black back into the ring. Limelight makes Black tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: (3-13) Danny Limelight via Submission

Eight Match: (17-10-1) Orange Cassidy w/Chuck Taylor vs. (3-3) Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth denies The Pocket Pose. Nemeth with a waist lock go-behind. Nemeth with two waist lock takedowns. Nemeth maintains waist control. Cassidy puts his hand in his pockets. Cassidy rolls Nemeth over for a one count. Pocket Pose. Cassidy grapples around Nemeth. Cassidy with an arm-bar takedown. Cassidy with a deep arm-drag. Cassidy is playing mind games with Nemeth. Cassidy avoids two elbow drops from Nemeth. Cassidy exits the ring. Nemeth runs after Cassidy. Cassidy continues to put his hand in his pockets. Cassidy dropkicks Nemeth. Cassidy removes his elbow pad. Cassidy goes for The Orange Punch, but Nemeth counters with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Nemeth is raining down haymakers. Nemeth shakes his hips. Nemeth pulls Cassidy down to the mat. Nemeth with a fist drop. Nemeth fish hooks Cassidy. Nemeth whips Cassidy into the turnbuckles. Nemeth gloats.

Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nemeth wraps the left shoulder of Cassidy around the top rope. Nemeth with an arm-drag takeover. Nemeth works on the left shoulder of Cassidy. Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nemeth whips Cassidy into the turnbuckles. Cassidy skins the cat. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Cassidy slams Nemeth’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Cassidy with a Flying Crossbody Block. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Short-Arm Reversal by Nemeth. Nemeth with an Arm-Breaker. Nemeth with a swinging arm-ringer. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Nemeth repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Cassidy. Cassidy denies The Leaping DDT. Nemeth dropkicks Cassidy. Cassidy drops Nemeth with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Nemeth dropkicks Cassidy in mid-air. Nemeth with a Leaping DDT for a two count. Cassidy denies The Rude Awakening. Cassidy connects with The Mouse Trap to pickup the victory. After the match, Nemeth drops Cassidy with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Chuck Taylor storms into the ring to make the save. JD Drake lays out Taylor.

Winner: (18-10-1) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (1-1) Ethan Page vs. (13-13) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page backs Angels into the turnbuckles. Page pats Angels on the forehead. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Angels mocks Page. Angels applies a standing arm-bar. Page sends Angels to the corner. Angels dives over Page. Angels applies an arm-bar. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Angels. Page sends Angels to the ring apron. Angels with a shoulder block. Angels slips over Page’s back. Angels grabs another arm-bar. Page bodyslams Angels. Angels dives over Page. Angels ducks a clothesline from Page. Angels with a Running Hurricanrana. Angels with a corner clothesline. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels dropkicks Page. Angels poses for the crowd. Page kicks Angels in the face. Page slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page with a running shoulder block. Page backs Angels into the ropes. Page with a knife edge chop.

Page whips Angels across the ring. Angels with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Page side steps Angels into the ropes. Page with a Draping Butterfly BackBreaker. Page applies a waist lock. Angels with three sharp elbow strikes. Angels nails Page with The Bell Clap. Angels with two haymakers. Angels unloads a flurry of kicks. Page avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Angels scores the elbow knockdown. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels dropkicks Page. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels hits The Slice Bread for a two count. Page denies The Wing Snapper. Page decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Page with a RoundHouse Kick. Page with The Tilt-A-Whirl Slam for a two count. Angels negates The Ego’s Edge. Angels kicks Page in the face. Angels dives over Page. Angels avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Angels with a Spinning Heel Kick. Page responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (6-6) Leyla Hirsch vs. (6-1) Ryo Mizunami



Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch backs Ryo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Ryo kicks Hirsch in the gut. Ryo whips Hirsch across the ring. Hirsch runs into Ryo. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hirsch with a running clothesline. Ryo drops Hirsch with a shoulder tackle. Ryo whips Hirsch across the ring. Ryo with another shoulder tackle. Ryo shakes the ropes. Ryo punches Hirsch in the back. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Ryo starts gloating in the center of the ring. Hirsch with a running clothesline. Hirsch drives Ryo back first into the turnbuckles. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Hirsch with a Running Meteora. Ryo runs Hirsch into the turnbuckles. Ryo hammers down on the back of Hirsch’s neck. Ryo bodyslams Hirsch. Ryo with a Leg Drop for a two count. Ryo applies The Camel Clutch.

Ryo with clubbing crossfaces. Forearm Exchange. Ryo goes for a Bodyslam, but Hirsch lands back on her feet. Hirsch HeadButts Ryo. Hirsch with a corner clothesline. Hirsch puts Ryo on the top turnbuckle. Ryo kicks Hirsch in the chest. Hirsch with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Hirsch with a Running Knee Strike. Hirsch follows that with a Release German Suplex. Hirsch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ryo grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Second Forearm Exchange. Hirsch blocks a lariat from Ryo. Lariat Exchange. Ryo with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Ryo applies The Anaconda Vice. Hirsch responds with The Triangle Choke. Ryo PowerBombs Hirsch. Hirsch with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Hirsch slaps Ryo in the face. Hirsch with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hirsch connects with The Olympic Slam. Ryo makes Hirsch tap out to The Head & Arm Clutch.

Winner: (7-1) Ryo Mizunami via Submission

