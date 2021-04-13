AEW Dark Elevation Results 4/12/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (21-11) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-4) Zack Clayton

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Vance signals for the test of strength. Clayton kicks Vance in the gut. Clayton applies a side headlock. Vance drives Clayton back first into the turnbuckles. Clayton slaps Vance in the face. Vance tackles Clayton. Vance transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vance ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Vance with a Release German Suplex. Vance with a corner clothesline. Clayton side steps Vance into the turnbuckles. Clayton dropkicks Vance for a two count. Clayton with a boot lace. Clayton repeatedly stomps on Vance’s chest. Clayton with a straight right hand. Clayton rams Vance’s head across the top strand.

Clayton kicks Vance in the gut. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Clayton with a toe kick. Clayton with three uppercuts. Clayton kicks Vance in the gut. Clayton dumps Vance chest first on the top rope. Clayton catapults Vance throat first into the middle rope. Clayton uses the middle rope as a weapon. Brodie Lee Jr sucker punches Clayton behind the referee’s back. Clayton with a chop/forearm/uppercut combination. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance sends Clayton to the corner. Vance nails Clayton with The Pump Kick. Vance whips Clayton across the ring. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Clayton denies The Full Nelson Slam. Clayton Powerslams Vance for a two count. Clayton goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Vance lands back on his feet. Vance makes Clayton pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (22-11) Preston Vance via Referee Stoppage

Second Match: (10-1) Miro vs. (0-1) Hayden Backlund

Miro backs Backlyund into the turnbuckles. Miro with rapid fire bodyshots. Miro with a short-arm clothesline. Miro kicks Backlund in the back. Miro with a Mid-Kick. Miro dumps Backlund out of the ring. Backlund drives Miro shoulder first into the steel ring post. Backlund with clubbing blows to Miro’s back. Miro shoves Backlund into the edge of the ring frame. Miro rolls Backlund back into the ring. Backlun dropkicks Miro. Miro with a running lariat. Miro with The Uranage Slam. Miro stomps on Backlund’s back. Miro makes Backlund tap out to Game Over.

Winner: (11-1) Miro via Submission

Third Match: (34-8) Hikaru Shida & (17-5) Taynara Conti w/Brodie Lee Jr vs. (0-5) Katalina Perez & (0-3) Leila Grey

Taynara Conti and Katalina Perez will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti with forearm shivers. Perez ducks a clothesline from Conti. Perez slaps Conti in the face. Conti with two mid-kicks. Conti pie faces Perez. Conti with a judo takedown for a two count. Conti uses Shida’s boots as a weapon. Conti Powerslams Perez. Conti tags in Shida. Perez denies The Falcon Arrow. Perez drives Shida back first into the turnbuckles. Grey tags himself in. Double Vertical Suplex. Grey with a running uppercut.

Grey is choking Shida with her boot. Grey with a basement dropkick. Greuy tags in Perez. Forearm Exchange. Conti and Grey are tagged in. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti with a series of judo takedowns. Conti drops Grey with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Conti applies a side headlock. Conti tags in Shida. Shida delivers The Missile Dropkick. Perez runs interference. Conti nails Perez with The Pump Kick. Stereo Irish Whips. Stereo Judo Arm-Drags. Stereo Triangle Sleepers. Shida denies The Butterfly Suplex. Shida with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shida connects with The Discus Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-8) Hikaru Shida & (18-5) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10-18) The Hybrid 2 vs. (0-8) Carlie Bravo & (0-7) Dean Alexander

Angelico and Carlie Bravo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico applies a side headlock. Bravo whips Angelico across the ring. Bravo drops down on the canvas. Bravo leapfrogs over Angelico. Bravo with a deep arm-drag. Angelico kicks Bravo in the ribs. Angelico with a boot lace. Angelico stomps on Bravo’s chest. Angelico slams Bravo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angelico shoves Alexander. Evans applies The Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Angelico scores a right jab. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans hammers down on the back of Bravo’s neck. Evans stomps on Bravo’s chest. Evans applies a wrist lock. Evans whips Bravo across the ring.

Evans with a flying mid-kick. Evans pops back on his feet. Evans with The Standing Sky Twister Press for a two count. Evans tees off on Bravo. Evans drives his knee into the midsection of Bravo. Bravo reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans dives over Bravo. Evans with a Spinning Back Kick. Evans whips Bravo into the turnbuckles. Evans with a cartwheel back elbow smash. Evans with a SpringBoard Head Kick,. Evans continues to stomp on Bravo’s back. Evans with a cheap shot to Alexander. Evans slams Bravo’s head on Angelico boots. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico with a flurry of left jabs. Double Irish Whip, Bravo tags in Alexander. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Alexander with three clotheslines. Alexander goes for a PowerBomb, but Evans counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Evans launches Bravo over the top rope. Evans connects with The Windmill Kick off the ring apron. Angelico makes Alexander tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (11-18) The Hybrid 2 via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (21-10-1) Orange Cassidy w/Best Friends & Kris Statlander vs. (0-11) John Skyler

Skyler talks smack to Cassidy. Skyler prevents the pockets pose. Cassidy is playing mind games with Skyler. Skyler with a cheap shot. Toe Kick/Misfired Uppercut Combination. Cassidy with the backslide cover for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Cassidy bring Skyler down to the mat for a two count. Cassidy drops down on the canvas. Pockets Pose. Cassidy rolls under a clothesline from Skyler. Cassidy dropkicks Skyler to the floor.

Skyler regroups on the outside. Skyler drops Cassidy with The Slingshot Spear for a one count. Skyler repeatedly stomps on Cassidy’s back. Skyler is choking Cassidy with his boot. Cassidy shrugs off Skyler’s combination offense. Skyler bodyslams Cassidy for a one count. Skyler with desperation covers. Skyler transitions into a ground and pound attack. Skyler kicks Cassidy in the gut. Cassidy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cassidy leapfrogs over Skyler. Cassidy and Skyler are running the ropes. Cassidy hits The Spinning DDT for a two count. Cassidy connects with The Beach Break to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-10-1) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (3-15) Danny Limelight vs. (0-0) Konosuke Takeshita

Excalibur joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Takeshita with a single leg takedown. Takeshita applies a leg lock. Front Face Lock Exchange. Limelight applies a hammerlock. Takeshita grabs a side headlock. Limelight reverses the hold. Takeshita whips Limelight across the ring. Takeshita drops down on the canvas. Takeshita leapfrogs over Limelight. Limelight rolls Takeshita over for a two count. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Takeshita. Limelight with a quick rollup for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Limelight wants Takeshita to shake his hand. Limelight slaps Takeshita in the face. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Takeshita. Limelight with a forearm smash. Takeshita reverses out of the irish whip from Limelight. Takeshita with a leg lariat. Takeshita sends Limelight to the corner. Takeshita with a flying forearm smash. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Takeshita. Takeshita with a leaping clothesline. Takeshita with a Diving Senton Bomb for a two count. Test Of Strength. Limelight kicks Takeshita in the gut. Limelight pulls Takeshita down to the mat. Limelight with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight with an open elbow drop. Limelight kicks Takeshita in the back. Limelight with a Mid-Kick. Chop Exchange. Takeshita slams Limelight’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Takeshita with a blistering chop. Limelight answers with the dreaded eye poke. Limelight starts dancing. Limelight with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Limelight with a Slingshot Senton for a two count. Limelight continues to gloat. Limelight toys around with Takeshita. Takeshita with a forearm smash. Limelight kicks the right knee of Takeshita. Limelight thrust kicks the midsection of Takeshita. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita with The Helluva Kick. Takeshita connects with The Tear Drop BrainBuster for a two count. Takeshita applies waist lock. Limelight with three sharp elbow strikes. Forearm Exchange. Takeshita with a Running Boot. Limelight with a running forearm smash. Takeshita responds with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Limelight kicks Takeshita in the face. Limelight applies The Upside Down. Limelight hits The Symbiote DDT for a two count. Takeshita rocks Limelight with a forearm smash. Takeshita with an Inside Out Lariat. Takeshita goes for a German Suplex, but Limelight rolls him over for a two count. Takeshita plants Limelight with The Bridging Wheelbarrow Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Konsokue Takeshita via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (18-3) FTR w/Tully Blanchard & Wardlow vs. (0-0) Midas Black & (0-0) Jay Lyon

Dax Hardwood and Jay Lyon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hardwood immediately backs Lyon into the turnbuckles. Hardwood rips off Lyon’s mask. Strong lockup. Side Headlock Exchange. Lyon reverses out of the irish whip from Hardwood. Hardwood drops Lyon with a shoulder tackle. Lyon drops down on the canvas. Lyon goes for a Hip Toss, but Hardwood counters with a Saito Suplex. Hardwood slams Lyon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardwood with a knife edge chop. Hardwood tags in Wheeler. Hardwood whips Lyon across the ring. Hardwood drops down on the canvas. Wheeler with a running clothesline. Wheeler tags in Hardwood.

FTR are double teaming Lyon in the corner. Hardwood uppercuts Lyon. Hardwood with a chop/jab combination. Hardwood with a short-arm clothesline. Hardwood follows that with his leg drop/elbow drop/falling headbutt combination for a one count. Hardwood is rag dolling Lyon. Hardwood dumps Lyon out of the ring. Blanchard slaps Lyon in the face. Wardlow rolls Lyon back into the ring. Hardwood stomps on the left hand of Lyon. Hardwood with an elbow smash. Hardwood whips Lyon across the ring. Lyon ducks a clothesline from Hardwood. Lyon with a HandSpring Enzuigiri. Lyon tags in Black. Black unloads a flurry of strikes. Hardwood drills Black with The BrainBuster. Hardwood tags in Wheeler. FTR connects with The Goodnight Express to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-3) FTR via Pinfall

Eight Match: (16-8-1) PAC & (37-20) Fenix vs. (0-14) Vary Morales & (0-0) Andre Montoya

Fenix and Andre Montoya will start things off. Fenix slaps Montoya in the chest. Fenix whips Montoya across the ring. Montoya lunges over Fenix. Montoya ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Montoya with a running hurricanrana. Fenix delivers a gut punch. Fenix kicks the left hamstring of Montoya. Fenix scores a right jab. Fenix taunts Morales. Fenix whips Montoya across the ring. Morales tags himself in. Fenix dumps Montoya out of the ring. Morales with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Fenix with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fenix tags in Pac. Death Triangle goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Morales lands back on his feet. Morales tags in Montoya. Death Triangle dumps Montoya back first on the canvas. Stereo SuperKicks. Pac is putting the boots to Montoya. Following snap mare takeover, Pac tags in Fenix.

Death Triangle with clubbing mid-kicks. Double basement dropkick. Fenix drags Montoya to the corner. Fenix tells Morales to bring it. Montoya tags in Morales. Fenix with The Rolling Elbow. Fenix with a Sliding Boot. Fenix is raining down haymakers. Fenix punches Morales in the back. Fenix tags in Pac. Pac kicks Morales in the face. Pac is choking Morales with his boot. Pac with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Morales side steps Pac into the turnbuckles. Morales tags in Montoya. Montoya with forearm shivers. Fenix kicks Montoya in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Montoya with a HandSpring Double Back Elbow Smash. Morales lands The SomerSault Plancha. Morales rolls Pac back into the ring. Pac blocks a boot from Montoya. Pac tags in Fenix. Pac kicks Montoya in the back of the head. Fenix SuperKicks Montoya. Death Triangle delivers their combination offense. Pac with a Release German Suplex. Fenix tags in Pac. Fenix with a Double Foot Stomp/SuperKick Combination. Pac with a SitOut PowerBomb. Pac tags in Fenix. Fenix connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-8-1) PAC & (38-20) Fenix via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (7-8) Dante Martin vs. (0-28) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Black applies a wrist lock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Black kicks Dante in the gut. Black with a knife edge chop. Black applies a wrist lock. Dante with two arm-drags. Dante with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Dante whips Black across the ring. Dante leapfrogs over Black. Black with a German Suplex. Black stomps on Dante’s chest. Black drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Black applies the abdominal stretch.

Black goes for a Hip Toss, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante rolls Black over for a two count. Black with an Atomic Drop. Dante kicks Black in the face. Dante with an Inside Out Lariat. Dante dropkicks Black. Dante with a Hurricanrana. Black launches Dante over the top rope. Dante slams Black’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dante with a SpringBoard Quebrada for a two count. Black goes for an Avalanche German Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante shrugs off The Exploder Suplex. Black is pissed. Dante SuperKicks Black. Dante connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-8) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (24-13) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (0-0) Skye Blue

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Baker applies a side headlock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Baker with a forearm smash. Blue reverses out of the irish whip from Baker. Blue matrix under a clothesline from Baker. Baker kicks Blue in the ribs for a one count. Baker with a forearm smash. Baker whips Blue across the ring. Baker runs around Blue. Blue kicks the left knee of Baker. Blue with a basement dropkick for a two count. Baker regroups on the outside. Baker avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Baker SuperKicks Blue. Baker hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker on the floor. Rebel chokes Blue with the crutch. Baker toys around with Blue. Forearm Exchange. Baker sends Blue to the corner. Blue decks Baker with a back elbow smash. Blue with a forearm smash. Blue with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Blue follows that with a Handspring Forearm Smash. Baker drives Blue face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Baker SuperKicks Blue. Baker with The Sunset Driver. Baker connects with The Curb Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-13) Britt Baker via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (23-15) QT Marshall & (5-8) Nick Comoroto w/Aaron Solow vs. (0-0) Andrew Palace & (0-0) Cole Karter

QT Marshall and Cole Karter will start things off. Marshall kicks Karter in the gut. Marshall applies a side headlock. Karter whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Karter with a shoulder tackle. Karter drops down on the canvas. Marshall dropkicks Karter. Karter tags in Palace. Palace with a waist lock go-behind. Marshall decks Karter with a back elbow smash. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall tags in Comoroto. Marshall levels Palace with a Body Avalanche. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Comoroto hammers down on the back of Palace’s neck.

Comoroto whips Palace into the turnbuckles. Comoroto applies a front face lock. Marshall tags himself in. Marshall delivers a gut punch. Marshall bodyslams Palace. Marshall with a series of elbow drops. Marshall walks over Palace. Following a snap mare takeover, Marshall tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with a Slingshot Elbow Drop. Palace with a forearm smash. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Palace. Comoroto whips Palace into the turnbuckles. Palace kicks Comoroto in the face. Comoroto decks Palace with a back elbow smash. Palace side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Palace tags in Karter. Comoroto shrugs off two clotheslines from Karter. Karter with forearm shivers. Comoroto hits The Ushigoroshi. Comoroto throws Palace into the ring. Comoroto Powerslams Palace. Marshall tags himself in. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-15) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (5-15) Michael Nakazawa vs. (0-1) Mike Sydal

Nakazawa is receiving instructions from the gorilla position. Sydal starts doing pushups. Sydal avoids the elbow drop. Sydal with a chop/forearm combination. Nakazawa applies the nipple hold. Nakazawa grabs a side headlock. Sydal whips Nakazawa across the ring. Nakazawa drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Sydal drops down on the canvas. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal rolls Nakazawa over for a two count. Sydal grabs another arm-bar. Nakazawa whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal cartwheels around Nakazawa. Sydal dropkicks Nakazawa. Nakazawa kicks Sydal in the face. Nakazawa with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Nakazawa sweeps out the legs of Sydal.

Nakazawa applies The Ring Post Boston Crab. Nakazawa with a running elbow smash. Nakazawa delivers The Hentai Slide for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Nakazawa denies the irish whip. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Nakazawa. Sydal fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sydal dekcs Nakazawa with a back elbow smash. Sydal cartwheels off the top rope. Sydal matrix under a clothesline from Nakazawa. Sydal with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nakazawa reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal thrust kicks the midsection of Nakazawa. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Nakazawa. Sydal with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Nakazawa starts bleeding from the mouth. Nakazawa grabs his laptop. Sydal rolls Nakazawa over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Mike Sydal via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (8-7) Leyla Hirsch vs. (7-6) Shanna

Chain grappling exchange. Hirsch applies a bodyscissors hold. Shanna grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Shanna with a waist lock go-behind. More chain wrestling in the center of the ring. Hirsch applies an arm-bar. Hirsch with a back heel trip for a one count. Shanna regroups in the corner. Shanna applies a side headlock. Hirsch denies The Tiger Suplex. Hirsch with a wrist lock takedown. Hirsch applies The Triangle Choke. Shanna shoves Hirsch. Shanna slaps Hirsch in the face. Hirsch with a double leg takedown.

Hirsch transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shanna kicks Hirsch in the face. Shanna drives her knee into the midsection of Hirsch. Shanna sends Hirsch face first into the ring apron. Shanna drives Hirsch back first into the steel barricade. Shanna rolls Hirsch back into the ring. Shanna with The PK for a two count. Shanna wraps her shirt around Hirsch’s neck. Hirsch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Shanna rolls Hirsch over for a two count. Shanna with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Shanna goes for The Tiger Bomb, but Hirsch counters with a Hurricanrana. Hirsch makes Shanna tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (9-7) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Fourteenth Match: (26-17) Pentagon Jr w/The Death Triangle vs. (9-31-2) Brandon Cutler

Cero Miedo. Cutler shoves Pentagon. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pentagon with a single leg takedown. Pentagon applies a leg lock. Pentagon grapevines the legs of Cutler. Pentagon applies a side headlock. Cutler whips Pentagon across the ring. Cutler leapfrogs over Pentagon. Pentagon kicks Cutler in the ribs. Cutler side steps Pentagon into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a shoulder block. Cutler follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cutler dives over Pentagon. Pentagon SuperKicks Cutler. Pentagon taunts Cutler. Cutler dropkicks Pentagon to the floor. Pentagon responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cutler avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler lands The Suicide Dive. Cutler rolls Pentagon back into the ring. Pentagon kicks Cutler in the face. Pentagon with a Twisting Cannonball Senton.

Pentagon repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Cutler. Pentagon rolls Cutler back into the ring. Pentagon goes for The Package PileDriver, but Cutler lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Cutler goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Pentagon holds onto the ropes. Cutler hits The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler clotheslines Pentagon. Cutler with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Pentagon SuperKicks Cutler. Cutler goes for The SpringBoard Arm-Drag, but Pentagon counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Pentagon goes for The Pentagon Driver, but Cutler counters with another arm-drag. Cutler drops Pentagon with The Leaping DDT for a two count. Pentagon knocks Cutler off the top turnbuckle. Pentagon hits The Pentagon Driver for a two count. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Pentagon. Cutler with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Cutler is bleeding form the nose. Cutler goes for The SpringBoard Elbow Drop, but Pentagon counters with The Sacrifice. Pentagon connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-17) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (11-4) Thunder Rosa vs. (19-7) Diamante

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante applies a side headlock. Rosa with a fireman’s carry takeover. Rosa applies an arm-bar. Diamante backs Rosa into the turnbuckles. Diamante unloads two knife edge chops. Diamante with the irish whip. Rosa dives over Diamante. Rosa with two deep arm-drags. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Rosa with a Tilt-A-Whirl Arm-Bar Takedown. Diamante regroups on the outside. Rosa with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rosa kicks Diamante in the gut. Rosa slams the left shoulder of Diamante on the steel barricade. Rosa with a forearm smash. Rosa works on the left shoulder of Diamante. Chop Exchange. Diamante ducks a clothesline from Rosa. Diamante hits The Slice Bread on the floor. Diamante rolls Rosa back into the ring. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack. Diamante with forearm shivers. Rosa with a Sitout FaceBuster for a two count. Rosa repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Diamante. Rosa applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rosa whips Diamante into the turnbuckles. Rosa wraps the left shoulder of Diamante around the top rope. Diamante drives Rosa face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick for a two count.

Diamante with clubbing blows to Rosa’s chest for a two count. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Diamante goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rosa counters with an Arm-Breaker. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with a corner dropkick. Rosa with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Rosa is trying to wear down Diamante. Diamante clasp Rosa’s arms together. Rosa ties Diamante up in a knot. Diamante puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosa applies The Kimura Lock. Diamante rolls Rosa over for a two count. Diamante clotheslines Rosa. Diamante is throwing haymakers at Rosa. Rosa with heavy bodyshots. Diamante answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Diamante with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rosa uppercuts Diamante. Diamante fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Diamante sends Rosa into the ropes. Diamante hits The Cazadora Stunner for a two count. Rosa and Diamante are trading back and forth shots. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Diamante goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Rosa counters with The Alabama Slam. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-4) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (34-14) Scorpio Sky & (5-1) Ethan Page vs. (23-26) Joey Janela & (20-25) Sonny Kiss

Scorpio Sky and Joey Janela will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky backs Janela into the turnbuckles. Janela turns Sky over. Janela taunts Sky. Sky shoves Janela into the canvas. Sky uppercuts Janela. Sky stomps on Janela’s face. Sky tags in Page. Page with a gut punch. Page punches Janela in the back. Page poses for the crowd. Janela applies a wrist lock. Janela tags in Kiss. Kiss with a flying double axe handle strike. Page tags in Sky. Double Hip Toss. Double Elbow Drop. Kiss applies a wrist lock. Kiss tags in Janela. Double Irish Whip. Double Trip. Janela with an elbow drop. Kiss follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Sky drives Janela back first into the turnbuckles. Janela decks Page with a back elbow smash. Janela with a forearm smash. Janela kicks Sky in the face. Janela shoves Page off the ring apron. Sky yanks Janela off the top turnbuckle. Sky tags in Page. Page pulls Janela out of the ring. Page sends Janela back first into the ringside barricade. Sky throws Janela into the barricade. Page talks smack to Janela. Page repeatedly stomps on Janela’s back. Page hammers down on the back of Janela’s neck. Page whips Janela into the turnbuckles. Page tags in Sky.

Sky tees off on Janela. Sky is choking Janela with his boot. Page attacks Janela from the apron. The referee admonishes Page. Janela with forearm shivers. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of Janela. Sky whips Janela across the ring. Janela with the sunset flip for a two count. Sky clotheslines Janela for a two count. Sky drags Janela to the corner. Sky tags in Page. Page stomps on the midsection of Janela. Page knocks Kiss off the apron. The referee is trying to calm down Kiss. Page fish hooks Janela. Page with a straight right hand. Page with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Page tags in Sky. Sky with a Swinging Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Sky tags in Page. Page repeatedly kicks Janela in the face. Janela is displaying his fighting spirit. Page with clubbing shoulder blocks. Page argues with the referee. Janela with a series of back elbow smashes. Page answers with a big haymaker. Janela lunges over Page. Janela tags in Kiss.

Kiss slides under Sky. Kiss kicks Page in the face. Kiss dropkicks Sky. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Kiss with a knee lift. Kiss follows that with a Spinning Heel Kick. Sky avoids The Standing MoonSault. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kiss with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Kiss drops Sky with The Flatliner for a two count. Kiss tags in Janela. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Janela SuperKicks Page. Janela rolls Sky back into the ring. Sky hits The DDT for a two count. Sky tags in Page. Page slams Janela’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page with two haymakers. Page puts Janela on the top turnbuckle. Page with The Iconoclasm. Janela denies The Ego’s Edge. Janela SuperKicks Page. Janela with The MoonSault Press. Janela tags in Kiss. Reverse DDT/Flying Split Combination for a two count. Sky chops Janela. Janela dumps Sky out of the ring. Janela goes for The Suicide Dive, but Sky counters with a forearm smash. Kiss with The Rolling Elbow. Sky shoves Kiss off the top turnbuckle. Sky with a RoundHouse Kick. Page with a running shoulder block. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-14) Scorpio Sky & (6-1) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Seventieth Match: (20-16) Best Friends w/Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander vs. (4-5) Ryan Nemeth & (4-11) Cezar Bononi

Chuck Taylor and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Nemeth with a waist lock go-behind. Nemeth sends Taylor to the corner. Nemeth taunts Taylor. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nemeth with a single leg takedown. Strong lockup. Taylor applies a side headlock. Taylor grabs a side wrist lock. Taylor tags in Beretta. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Beretta backs Nemeth into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Beretta pats Nemeth on the chest. Nementh nails Beretta with a throat thrust. Forearm Exchange. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination. Nemeth HeadButts the midsection of Beretta. Beretta drops down on the canvas. Beretta scores the elbow knockdown. Beretta with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Beretta tags in Taylor.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop for a one count. Taylor with a forearm smash. Taylor applies a wrist lock. Nemeth side steps Taylor into the turnbuckles. Bononi clotheslines Taylor behind the referee’s back. Nemeth tags in Bononi. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Taylor’s chest. Bononi puts his knee on the back of Taylor’s neck. Bononi kicks Taylor in the ribs. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Nemeth with a fireman’s carry position. Nemeth with a leg/elbow drop combination. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Nemeth tags in Bononi. Bononi delivers a gut punch. Bononi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Bononi slams Taylor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taylor is displaying his fighting spirit. Taylor tags in Beretta.

Beretta ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Beretta knocks Bononi off the apron. Beretta with two clotheslines. Beretta with a Rising Knee Strike. Beretta follows that with a running elbow smash. Beretta with two back elbow smashes. Beretta lands The Slingshot Plancha. Beretta with The Spinning DDT. Beretta tags in Taylor. Beretta with a forearm smash. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination for a two count. Taylor tags in Beretta. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Beretta. Bononi trips Beretta from the outside. Nemeth with The Leaping DDT. Nemeth tags in Bononi. Bononi with a corner clothesline. Bononi with The Pumphandle Slam for a two count. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Taylor drives Bononi face first into the steel ring post. Beretta negates The Rude Awakening. Beretta connects with The Back Drop Driver. Best Friends plants Nemeth with Strong Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-16) Best Friends via Pinfall

