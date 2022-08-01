AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/1/22

The DCU Center

Worcester, Massachusetts

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone & Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (18-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-2) LMK

Hart is playing mind games with LMK. Hart ducks a clothesline from LMK. Palm Strike Exchange. Hart with a double leg takedown. Hart transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Hart. LMK with an inside cradle for a one count. LMK with clubbing blows to Hart’s back. LMK with forearm shivers. LMK ducks a clothesline from Hart. LMK applies a waist lock.

Hart decks LMK with a back elbow smash. Hart applies the cravate. Hart with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Hart kicks LMK in the back. LMK is raining down forearms in the corner. Hart reverses out of the irish whip from LMK. Hart with a Handstand Lariat. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart clotheslines the back of LMK’s neck. Hart tugs on LMK’s hair. Hart makes LMK tap out to a Modified Rings Of Saturn.

Winner: (19-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Second Match: (0-15) Leila Grey vs. (0-1) JC

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grey with a waist lock go-behind. Grey applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Grey tugs on JC’s hair. Grey backs JC into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Grey kicks JC in the gut. JC sends Grey face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. JC with a Running Uppercut. Grey floats over a clothesline from JC. Grey drops JC with The X-Factor. Grey repeatedly stomps on JC’s chest. Grey is choking JC with her boot. Grey with a Running Hip Attack. Grey with forearm shivers. Grey follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Grey with a Running Senton Splash. Grey poses for the crowd. Grey with a toe kick. Grey connects with The Leaping Knee Smash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-15) Leila Grey via Pinfall

Third Match: (32-43) Angelico, (31-21) Private Party, (26-13) The Butcher & The Blade w/Jora Johl vs. (0-4) Waves & Curls, (0-1) Joey Ace, (0-2) Julio Cruz, (0-2) Victor Chase In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Angelico applies a wrist lock. Simultaneous tag to Kassidy. Kassidy with a Doomsday Crossbody Block. Kassidy with a Spinning Back Kick to Jordan. Quen launches Jordan over the top rope. Kassidy with The SpringBoard Stunner. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Cruz with a running forearm smash. Kassidy tags in Blade. Collar and Elbow Tie Up.

Cruz applies a side headlock. Blade tags in Butcher. Blade whips Cruz across the ring. Butcher kicks Cruz in the gut. Blade kicks Cruz in the chest. Butcher with a Running Lariat. Cruz tags in Chase. Butcher with a shoulder tackle. Butcher tags in Blade. Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination. Chase tags in Ace. Assisted Knee Lift. Blade tags in Angelico. Angelico makes Ace tap out to a Lifting Sharpshooter.

Winner: (33-43) Angelico, (32-21) Private Party, (27-13) The Butcher & The Blade via Submission

Fourth Match: (2-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto and Anthony Ogogo) vs. (0-0) Bobby Orlando, (0-0) BRG, (0-3) Bryce Donovan, (0-2) TUG Copper In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

QT Marshall and BRG will start things off. Marshall is not impressed and tags out to Solow. Solow kicks BRG in the gut. Solow slams BRG’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow with a knife edge chop. Solow with a Belly to Back Suplex. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow tags in Comoroto. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Comoroto taunts the Worcester crowd. BRG with a double throat thrust. BRG tags in Cooper. Comoroto throws Cooper back into the ring. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Cooper.

Comoroto slams Cooper’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto tags in Ogogo. Ogogo kicks Cooper in the ribs. Ogogo with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Orlando tags himself in. Ogogo ducks a clothesline from Orlando. Ogogo uppercuts Orlando. Orlando with The Sunset Flip for a one count. Ogogo catches Orlando in mid-air. Ogogo with The F10. Ogogo clears the ring. Ogogo punches Donovan in mid-air. Simultaneous tag to Solow. BackBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) The Factory via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (1-17) Cole Karter vs. (13-84) Serpentico w/Luther

Luther trips Karter from the outside. Serpentico is throwing haymakers at Karter. Karter reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Karter dropkicks Serpentico. Karter bodyslams Serpentico. Serpentico regroups in the corner. Karter with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Luther talks smack to Karter. Karter rocks Serpentico with a forearm smash. Luther continues to run interference. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Serpentico is raining down haymakers. Serpentico repeatedly stomps on Karter’s chest. Luther tees off on Karter behind the referee’s back.

Serpentico with a Reverse Senton Splash for a one count. Serpentico punches Karter. Serpentico applies a rear chin lock. Karter with heavy bodyshots. Karter with a straight right hand. Karter goes for a Bodyslam, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Serpentico hits The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Karter avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Karter with two clotheslines. Karter drops Serpentico with The Big Boot. Karter sends Serpentico to the corner. Serpentico decks Karter with a back elbow smash. Karter Powerslams Serpentico. Karter connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-17) Cole Karter via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (3-1) Athena vs. (0-2) Christina Marie

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Athena with a deep arm-drag. Athena side steps Marie into the ropes. Athena sweeps out the legs of Marie. Athena with a Slingshot Splash for a one count. Marie nails Athena with a double throat thrust. Marie pulls Athena down to the mat. Athena pops back on her feet. Marie dumps Athena face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Marie bodyslams Athena for a one count. Marie applies a rear chin lock. Athena sends Marie to the corner. Athena with a Headscissors Takeover. Athena rocks Marie with a forearm smash. Athena drives her knee into the midsection of Marie. Athena hits The Back Drop Driver. Athena with The Rolling Elbow. Athena follows that with a Twisting Lung Blower. Athena connects with The Eclipse to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-1) Athena via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (12-2) Toni Storm, (57-13) Hikaru Shida, (3-12) Willow Nightingale vs. (73-31) Nyla Rose, (12-5) Marina Shafir, (31-28) Emi Sakura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Toni Storm and Marina Shafir will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir with a waist lock go-behind. Shafir with a waist lock takedown. Storm applies a front face lock. Shafir with a single leg takedown. Shafir grapples around Storm. Storm goes back to the front chancery. Shafir scores the ankle pick. Storm grabs a side headlock. Shafir whips Storm across the ring. Storm with a running dropkick. Shafir tags in Rose. Rose dropkicks the left knee of Storm. Rose punches Storm in the back. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but Storm lands back on her feet. Storm punches Rose in the back. Storm ducks a clothesline from Rose. Storm with forearm shivers. Storm goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Rose counters with a Powerslam for a two count. Rose tags in Sakura. Sakura with a double sledge. Sakura applies a wrist lock. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on Storm’s back. Sakura tags in Shafir.

Shafir applies a waist lock. Shafir with a Belly to Back Suplex. Shafir drives her knee into the midsection of Storm. Shafir kicks the left hamstring of Storm. Shafir with a side kick. Shafir is mauling Storm in the corner. Shafir with Two Judo Throws. Vickie slaps Storm behind the referee’s back. Shafir tags in Rose. Rose goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Storm ducks out of the way. Storm avoids the knee drop. Rose repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Rose goes for a Running Splash, but Storm ducks out of the way. Storm side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Storm tags in Nightingale. Nightingale clears the ring. Nightingale unloads a series of knife edge chops. Shafir runs interference. Nightingale cartwheels around Shafir. Nightingale sends Shafir into the ropes. Nightingale delivers The Pounce.

Nightingale dodges The Running Body Block. Nightingale with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Nightingale with The Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Nightingale tags in Shida. Rose catches Shida in mid-air. Shafir tags herself in. Shafir kicks Shida in the back. Shafir with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shafir with another judo throw. Shafir tags in Sakura. Sakura slams Shida’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. We Will Chop You. Shida with a Hurricanrana. Sakura hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Sakura goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Shida lands back on her feet. Shida with a Roundhouse Kick. Shida delivers an Axe Kick. Rose and Shafir attacks Shida from behind. The referee is losing control of the match. Triple Vertical Suplex from Team Shida. Shida with a Snap Vertical Suplex into Rose and Sakura. Storm with a Running Hip Attack. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-2) Toni Storm, (58-13) Hikaru Shida, (4-12) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

