AEW Dark Elevation Results 9/19/22

MVP Arena

Albany, New York

Commentary Team: (Ian Riccaboni & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (2-14) Zack Clayton vs. (0-1) Conan Lycan

Clayton attacks Lycan from behind after the bell rings. Clayton with clubbing shoulder blocks. Clayton uppercuts Lycan. Clayton hammers down on the back of Lycan’s neck. Clayton poses for the crowd. Lycan with heavy bodyshots. Clayton drives his knee into the midsection of Lycan. Clayton sends Lycan to the corner. Lycan scores the elbow knockdown. Lycan clotheslines Clayton. Clayton sends Lycan shoulder first into the steel ring post. Clayton with a Release Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Clayton applies a chin lock on the middle rope.

Clayton with a Vertical Suplex. Clayton with a Running Knee Drop. Clayton whips Lycan into the turnbuckles. Lycan decks Clayton with a back elbow smash. Clayton Powerslams Lycan in mid-air for a two count. Clayton applies a rear chin lock. Lycan attacks the midsection of Clayton. Clayton reverses out of the irish whip from Lycan. Lycan slips over Clayton’s back. Lycan hits The SpineBuster. Lycan goes for The 450 Splash, but Clayton ducks out of the way. Clayton connects with a Spinning NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-14) Zack Clayton via Pinfall

Second Match: (77-33) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafir vs. (0-2) Becca

Rose with a waist lock takedown. Becca avoids the foot stomp. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Becca. Rose sends Becca to the corner. Becca side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Becca with a single leg dropkick. Rose ducks a clothesline from Becca. Rose Spears Becca. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (78-33) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Third Match: (36-22) Private Party vs. (0-0) Aiden Aggro & (0-0 Danger Kid

Marq Quen and Danger Kid will start things off. Kid with a Back Body Drop. Kid with a side headlock takeover to Kassidy. Aggro made the blind tag. Kassidy whips Kid across the ring. Kid kicks Kassidy in the chest. Aggro with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid drops Kassidy with a Falling Lariat. Aggro with a Twisting Senton Splash for a two count. Aggro tags in Kid. Kid applies a waist lock. The referee admonishes Quen for interfering. Kid goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Quen with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Flying Double Foot Stomp/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Kassidy slams Kid’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy unloads two knife edge chops. Kassidy tags in Quen. Following a snap mare takeover, Quen with The Slingshot Elbow Drop. Quen tags in Kassidy.

Kassidy with a Slingshot Senton. Kassidy slams Kid’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen pump kicks the midsection of Kid. Quen kicks Kid in the face. Quen is choking Kid with his boot. Kassidy tees off on Kid. Following a snap mare takeover, Quen dropkicks the back of Kid’s head. Kid with a desperation up kick. Kassidy and Aggro are tagged in. Aggro ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Aggro dropkicks Quen off the ring apron. Aggro side steps Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Aggro with a Running Boot. Aggro with a Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Aggro goes for The Uranage Slam, but Kassidy counters with a deep arm-drag. Kassidy blocks a boot from Aggro. Quen with another Apron Enzuigiri. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Stunner to Kid. Kassidy follows that with The Poetry In Motion. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-22) Private Party via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (15-31) Skye Blue vs. (0-0) Chica Carreras

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blue applies a side headlock. Blue with a side headlock takeover. Carreras kicks Blue in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Carreras whips Blue across the ring. Blue drops Carreras with a shoulder tackle. Carreras drops down on the canvas. Blue sends Carreras into the ropes. Blue with a Roll Through SuperKick. Blue applies a wrist lock. Carreras with forearm shivers. Carreras with a chop/haymaker combination. Carreras follows that with a Cartwheel Dropkick for a one count. Blue with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue with a running single leg dropkick. Carreras decks Blue with a JawBreaker. Blue sends Carreras to the corner. Blue SuperKicks Carreras. Blue connects with The Skye Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-31) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-1) Dalton Castle & (0-2) The Boys vs. (0-0) Boujii, (0-0) Omar, (0-0) Rick Recon

Dalton Castle and Rick Recon will start things off. Castle with a single leg takedown. Recon ducks a clothesline from Castle. Standing Switch Exchange. Recon backs Castle into the turnbuckles. Misfired Clotheslines in the corner. Recon with a back elbow smash. Castle with an Exploder Suplex. Castle delivers a gut punch. Castle goes for a Bodyslam, but Recon lands back on his feet. Recon tags in Omar. Castle ducks a clothesline from Omar. Castle with a knife edge chop. Castle with a Jumping Knee Strike. Simultaneous tag to Brent. Brandon with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Assisted Hip Toss for a one count. Omar punches Brent. Omar tags in Boujii. Boujii ducks a clothesline from Brent. Boujii with The Pele Kick.

Brandon made the blind tag. Brent reverses out of the irish whip from Boujii. Brent drops down on the canvas. Brandon leapfrogs over Boujii. Brent dropkicks the left knee of Boujii. Brandon with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Boujii drives Brandon back first into the turnbuckles. Boujii tags in Omar. Omar bodyslams Brandon. Omar tags in Boujii. Boujii goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Brandon lands back on his feet. Brandon rolls under a clothesline from Boujii. Brandon tags in Castle. Castle clears the ring. Castle with a back elbow smash. Castle with another Exploder Suplex. Castle dumps Recon out of the ring. Castle ducks a clothesline from Omar. Castle with a Release German Suplex. Suicide Dive Party. Castle connects with The Bang-A-Rang to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Dalton Castle & (1-2) The Boys via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (73-33) Frankie Kazarian vs. (8-11) Jora Johl

Johl kicks Kazarian in the gut. Johl with a chop/forearm combination. Johl whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Johl. Kazarian with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Kazarian clotheslines Johl over the top rope. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian rolls Johl back into the ring. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop for a one count. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Irish Whip Reversal Exchange. Johl catches Kazarian in mid-air. Johl with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Johl with a forearm smash. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Johl. Johl with a Vertical Suplex.

Johl poses for the crowd. Johl repeatedly stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Johl sends Kazarian to the corner. Kazarian decks Johl with a back elbow smash. Kazarian rolls Johl over for a one count. Johl SuperKicks Kazarian. Johl with a Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Kazarian dodges The Pump Kick. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Johl reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Johl denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Standing Switch Exchange. Johl with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Kazarian makes Johl tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (74-33) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Seventh Match: (0-0) Mascara Dorada vs. (13-92) Serpentico w/Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dorada applies a side headlock. Serpentico whips Dorada across the ring. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Serpentico kicks Dorada in the gut. Serpentico sends Dorada to the corner. Dorada kicks Serpentico in the face. Dorada with The Reverse SlingBlade. Dorada scales the ropes. Dorada with a SpringBoard Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Serpentico fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Dorada reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico.

Serpentico holds onto the ropes. Serpentico launches Dorada over the top rope. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Serpentico slides out of the ring. Dorada with The Asai MoonSault. Dorada rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Dorada with a SpringBoard Swanton Bomb for a two count. Dorado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico SuperKicks Dorada. Serpentico with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Dorada avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dorada SuperKicks Serpentico. Dorada connects with The Dorada Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Mascara Dorada via Pinfall

Eight Match: (31-13) The Butcher & The Blade vs. (0-0) Liam Davis & (0-0) Mike Anthony

The Butcher and Liam Davis will start things off. Colla and Elbow Tie Up. Butcher runs Davis into the turnbuckles. Butcher drives his knee into the midsection of Davis. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher with a forearm smash. Davis is throwing haymakers at Butcher. Butcher answers with a knee lift. Butcher punches Davis in the back. Butcher with a Pumphandle Suplex. Blade and Anthony are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anthony with a chop/forearm combination. Blade clotheslines Anthony. Blade with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Blade tags in Butcher. Double Irish Whip. Double HeadButt. Double Shoulder Tackle/Elbow Combination to Davis. The referee is losing control of this match. Butcher with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Butcher with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Butcher rocks Davis with a forearm smash. Butcher tags in Blade. Butcher and Blade connects with Drag The Leg on top of Anthony to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-13) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

