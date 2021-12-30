The January 3 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are full spoilers from the taping:
* Riho defeated Valentina Rossi
* Scorpio Sky defeated Ray Jaz. Dan Lambert was with Sky
* Andrade El Idolo defeated JP Harlow. Jose was at ringside with Andrade
* Megan Bayne defeated Leila Grey. Bayne had two assistants with her
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Shayne Stetson and Mike Orlando
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
