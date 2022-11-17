The November 21 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Total Mortgage Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Athena defeated Victoria Andreola

* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Channing Thomas, Brett Goslin and Doug Love

* Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura and Leva Bates

* Brian Cage defeated Brandon Cutler

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Leon Ruffin, Tony Deppen and Tracy Williams. Garcia won for his team with the Dragon Sleeper on Ruffin

* ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated JC. This was the return match for Martinez

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Zack Clayton

* Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Ari Daivari, Encore and Sonny Kiss

* Alex Reynolds defeated Kip Sabian

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends defeated The Factory

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.