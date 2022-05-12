The Monday, May 15 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight at the USB Arena in Elmont, NY, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Paul Wight, Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone were on commentary

* Bear Bronson defeated Brandon Cutler

* Brodie King defeated Alex Reynolds

* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Anna Jay and Yuka Sakazaki

* Anthony Ogogo joined the announcers for commentary

* The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed defeated Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, Lucas Chase and GKM in eight-man tag team action

* Evil Uno and 10 defeated VSK and Eric James

* ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez retained over Trish Adora. This was said to be a very good match, with Martinez using the Dragon Sleeper to win by submission

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.