The May 9 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping, courtesy of Ryan Schultz:

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, 10 and Alan “5” Angels defeated Josh Fuller, Ryan Mooney and two other enhancement talents

* Abadon defeated Emi Sakura

* Sonny Kiss defeated Peter Avalon

* John Silver defeated the debuting Tony Deppen

* Max Caster defeated Cheeseburger

* Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue (this was only for the live crowd and not for the episode)

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto (this may have been a dark match also, but not confirmed)

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

