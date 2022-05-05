Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured a showdown between ROH women’s champion and current IMPACT star Deonna Purrazzo, and interim ROH women’s champion Mercedes Martinez, where the winner would be crowned the undisputed ROH women’s champion. This also marked Purrazzo’s AEW debut.
After a competitive back and forth…Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
The tension between these two competitors is heavy here in this championship match! @DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @RealMMartinez for the Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Z0QBiG01FA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
Spear on the apron by @RealMMartinez! It's @DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @RealMMartinez for the Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Moqn7W3Udo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
The #OGBADASS @RealMMartinez just unleashing on @DeonnaPurrazzo! The Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship on the line here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TN19Zwtvai
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
.@DeonnaPurrazzo turns @RealMMartinez inside out! The Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship is on the line here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NFb9X5QhOc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
#AndNew!!! The Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Champion is @RealMMartinez! What an incredible night it's been here on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/J1NQyfJ7ue
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.