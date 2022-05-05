Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured a showdown between ROH women’s champion and current IMPACT star Deonna Purrazzo, and interim ROH women’s champion Mercedes Martinez, where the winner would be crowned the undisputed ROH women’s champion. This also marked Purrazzo’s AEW debut.

After a competitive back and forth…Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The tension between these two competitors is heavy here in this championship match! @DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @RealMMartinez for the Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Z0QBiG01FA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

