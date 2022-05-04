The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament field is heating up and the Ring of Honor Women’s World Title is going to be defended on an already stacked episode of Dynamite! Let’s take a look at the card so far:

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Ray Fenix vs. Dante Martin

Wardlow vs. ???

Chris Jericho vs. Santana

6-Man Tag Team Match: AFO (Angelico, Butcher, & Blade) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, & Wheeler Yuta)

Ring of Honor Women’s World Title: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Dynamite 5/4/2022 Results We are live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (that’s a mouthful) in Baltimore, Maryland! Adam Cole has joined us on commentary and we’re getting right to the action!

Match #1. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish

#HotTake Bobby Fish is one of the most underrated wrestlers on the planet. Fish vs. Shibata, Jay Lethal, Ishii… classics! Shoulder block and a hip toss early by Jeff. Jeff throws Fish head-first to the turnbuckle as the “Let’s Go Hardy/Let’s Go Fish” chants ring out. Fish reverses an Irish whip and delivers a shoulder block in the corner. Fish with some strikes to the inside thigh and a dragon screw leg whip for a two count. Thai clinch by Fish and some knees. Fish misses an inside out senton as Jeff rolls to the outside. Fish catches a kick from fish and delivers a dragon screw leg whip into the barricade on the outside! Sting and Darby are shown in the rafters. Back in the ring and Fish delivers some ground and pound from back mount. Back suplex by Fish gets another two count. Fish grabs a leg but Hardy hits a back flip kick followed by a jaw breaker… no! Jaw breaker countered into a knee into the sternum. Hardy turns around… hits the jaw breaker. Fish is up and delivers a pair of high kicks to Hardy. Hardy ducks a third one and delivers a back elbow. Clothesline. Manhattan drop followed by a double leg drop to the sternum by Hardy. Hardy nails a Twist of Fate and heads up to the top rope. Fish is up and kicks Hardy’s leg out from underneath him. Fish follows Hardy up top… Avalanche Falcon Arrow! That’s got tp be it — no! Hardy is out at two! Fish transitions two a straight knee bar but Hardy gets to the ropes. Fish charges Hardy in the corner but Hardy gets an elbow up. Whisper in the Wind from Hardy. Hardy goes up top.. Swanton Bomb! That’s it.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

Rating: **1/2. This match was fine, but I think it’s time to be honest with ourselves here… Jeff Hardy looked like he was wrestling in mud here. Hardy is better suited in tag matches at this point in his career.

The Young Bucks come strolling down to the ring and we get a Hardy Boys vs. Young Bucks faceoff. Matt and Nick walk past the Hardy’s and go to check on the fallen Bobby Fish.

Match #2. 6-Man Tag Team Match: Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, & Jon Moxley) vs. AFO (Butcher, Blade, and Angelico)

As usual, the BCC all get their separate entrances but Butcher cuts Moxley off at the pass and we’re starting hot here. Danielson and Blade to start. Blade with some chops in the corner and a clothesline. Angelico gets the tag and snatches Danielson in some sort of standing trailer hitch submission? Danielson gets out and delivers some pain to Angelico in the corner with the patented Yes Kicks. Running dropkick to Angelico and a tag to Yuta. Angelico tags to Blade who gets a back body drop for his troubles. Dropkick to Blade who tags Butcher. Dropkick to Butcher and it doesn’t bother him. Another one. Butcher eats them and hits a low cross body block. Angelico back in traps Yuta in a double arm bar. Quick tag to Butch who pounds on Yuta with some chops in the corner. Butcher tosses Yuta headfirst into the top turnbuckle and tags in Blade. Double team clothesline to Yuta. Angelico back in and they’ve effectively isolated Yuta. Kicks in the corner. Butch back in and he Irish whips him HARD from pillar to post. Yuta slips under Butcher’s legs and hits a German suplex as both men are down. Yuta gets the hot tag to Moxley who clotheslines Blade over the top and follows him outside. Moxley tosses Blade into the announce table, then the post, then the steps, and finally back into the ring. Butch tries to intervene, but Moxley bites him in the face. Butcher buys Blade some time as Angelico gets the tag. Angelico attempts a low round house but hits Moxley with the Tekken style crescent kick. Moxley rebounds with a lariat and tags Danielson. Shotgun dropkick from Danielson and he traps Angelico’s wrist. Butcher comes in but Yuta grabs him, same goes for Blade and Moxley. Danielson with the arm trapped head stomps followed by the triangle choke and that’s it!

Winner: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: **3/4. Really fun match with Yuta playing Ricky Morton until Moxley and Danielson come in and destroy everyone. BCC are on a tear right now and look stronger than almost anyone in AEW.

Tony is in the back with Team Taz. Before long, Jurassic Express are here, and Jungle Boy accepts Team Taz challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Jungle Boy wants a shot at the FTW Title and Starks says he’s got it.

Match #3. Wardlow vs. MJF’s Mystery Opponent

Wardlow is getting the full Goldberg treatment as we see him being escorted from the parking lot, flanked by security. No music. Handcuffs. Crowd is going nuts for him. MJF’s music hits and he wants everyone so shut his mouth. MJF says he won’t stay out here, and he’s going to watch the match in the back. Warlow’s opponent is… William Morrissey fka Big Cass! Morrissey is in unbelievable shape here, and if you haven’t been watching Impact… he’s been a big deal. Neither man able to take advantage here early. Wardlow picks up Morrissey and runs him into the turnbuckle. Morrissey follows Wardlow into the other turnbuckle with a huge splash, as he follows up with some clubbing blows to the back. Wardlow goes to the outside and Morrissey follows. Morrissey whips Wardlow into the post headfirst. Morrissey now dribbling Wardlow’s head off of the apron. Back in the ring, Morrissey runs Wardlow to the ropes and hits a HUGE Bossman Slam for a two count! Morrissey sits Wardlow on the top, but Wardlow fights him off. Wardlow stands up top! Moonsault! Powerbomb by Wardlow! Only one this time, and this’ll do the job.

Winner: Wardlow

Rating: **1/4. Big meaty men slapping meat, I believe, is how Big E put it. Good to see Morrissey on an AEW program, and Wardlow, man, the sky is the limit for this guy.

Warlow destroys all of MJF’s security. Twenty plus guys and Wardlow stands tall! One guy left in the room and Wardlow hits an Awesome Bomb to the outside on the rest of the crew!

Wardlow says he’s not stopping, and he wants his release! Crowd chants “Wardlow’s gonna kill you!” MJF says he wants a match with Wardlow, and if Wardlow wins, he will let him out of his contract. MJF says he’s got some conditions, which he will announce next week at a contract signing next week, Long Island!

Tony Schiavone is in the back with Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho. Britt says the history books are littered with Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. Ruby can’t wait to get her hands on either one of them, as per Britt has a receipt coming.

Back from break, Tony Schiavone is in the ring as we welcome AEW World Heavyweight Champion, “Hangman” Adam Page to the ring. It would be easy for Page to say how much he loves and respects Punk, and how much he looks forward to standing across from Punk at Double or Nothing. That’s not going to happen, however. At Double or Nothing, there will be no handshake. There will be no masturbatory Bret Hart tribute match. Yikes. At Double or Nothing, Page is going to destroy CM Punk. Crowd chants “CM Punk!” Page singles out a fan in the crowd wearing a Punk shirt and says when DON is over, that fan will be burning his shirt or asking for a refund. Punk isn’t here tonight, and if he were a betting man, he’d say Punk is off filming another TV show. Page says he’s going to embarrass Punk. Punk wanted a fight? Punk’s got one.