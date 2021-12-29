AEW taped several matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW “Dark: Elevation” on Tuesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.
You can click here for full spoilers from the Dark taping. Below are spoilers from the “Dark: Elevation” taping:
* Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated two enhancement talents when Spears won on his own, not tagging in Wardlow. After the match, Wardlow powerbombed one of the men to a huge reaction
* Jake Atlas defeated Serpentico. After the match, Tony Khan congratulated Atlas on the stage and shook his hand
* Skye Blue defeated Angelica Risk
* Jay Lethal defeated Troy Hollywood
* QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo defeated three enhancement talents
* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated two enhancement talents
* Bobby Fish defeated Rizyn
* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (with Arn Anderson) defeated Chaos Project
* Emi Sakura defeated an enhancement talent
* Sammy Guevara defeated Ho Ho Lun
* Diamante defeated an enhancement talent
* Alan Angels, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson (with -1) defeated three enhancement talents
* Brandi Rhodes defeated Ashley D’Amboise
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Kaun
* Tay Conti (with Anna Jay and -1) defeated Shalloncé Royal
* John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Preston Vance (with -1) defeated three enhancement talents
* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) defeated Kiera Hogan
* Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Boulder
(H/T to F4Wonline.com)
