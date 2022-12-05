AEW is reportedly returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida later this month.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW Dark tapings are scheduled for Saturday, December 17. These will be the first AEW Dark tapings in Orlando since August. AEW previously taped there every 4-6 weeks from September 2021 – August 2020 with 10 tapings held.

AEW has taped Dark on the road and in front of live audiences in recent months, giving more talent looks in front of live, traveling crowds. There’s no word yet on if they will go back to that format in early 2023.

It was noted that several AEW Dark regulars are hoping to pop back up on the show when the tapings return to Orlando. AEW gets to look at more locals from the area they are in when Dark is filmed on the road.

