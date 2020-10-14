AEW Dark Results 10/13/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur and TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (20-20-1) Jungle Boy vs. (23-17) Frankie Kazarian vs. (15-7) Evil Uno vs. (17-7) The Blade In A Fatal Four Way Match

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Blade. Uno with a forearm smash. Uno with a high elbow smash. Kazarian tees off on Blade. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Uno. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Blade drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Blade. Kazarian clotheslines Blade over the top rope. Standing Switch Exchange. Kazarian goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Kazarian sweeps out the legs of Jungle Boy. Kazarian with a jackknife cover for a two count. Jungle Boy goes for a backslide cover, but Kazarian rolls him over for a two count. Jungle Boy dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Kazarian avoids the leg sweep. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Jungle Boy and Kazarian knocks Blade and Uno off the ring apron. Jungle Boy goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Kazarian holds onto the ropes. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Jungle Boy with a schoolboy rollup for a two count. Jungle Boy hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Blade pulls Jungle Boy out of the ring. Blade with a forearm smash. Uno with an inside cradle for a two count. Uno kicks Kazarian in the gut. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno sends Kazarian to the corner. Kazarian rolls Uno over for a two count. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with a Lariat. Blade decks Kazarian with a back elbow smash. Blade with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Blade. Jungle Boy slaps Blade in the chest. Jungle Boy kicks Uno in the face. Jungle Boy with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Blade. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Jungle Boy dropkicks Kazarian for a two count. Jungle Boy with a forearm smash. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with The Japense Ocean Cyclone Suplex for a two count. Uno unloads two knife edge chops. Uno with a leaping back elbow smash. Uno with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Blade and Kazarian are trading back and forth shots. Blade rakes the eyes of Kazarian. The referee admonishes Uno. Uno drops Jungle Boy with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Blade knocks Kazarian off the apron. Uno punches Blade. Blade leapfrogs over Uno. Blade with a flying elbow strike for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Uno blocks a boot from Jungle Boy. Blade backs Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Double Irish Whip. Jungle Boy goes for a monkey flip, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian with a double clothesline. Jungle Boy rolls Kazarian over for a two count. Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Jungle Boy slips over Kazarian’s back. Jungle Boy delivers another Suicide Dive. Kazarian hits The SlingShot Cutter. Kazarian with a Guillotine Leg Drop to Uno. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Blade. Kazarian kicks Blade in the gut. Kazarain with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Uno kicks Kazarian in the gut. Uno with a Big Boot/DDT Combination. Jungle Boy responds with the sunset flip for a two count. Uno denies The Crucifix Bomb. Uno with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Uno argues with the referee. Uno side steps Blade into the turnbuckles. Uno stomps on Blade’s chest. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno transitions into a corner mount. Blade PowerBombs Uno. Blade nails Uno with The Pump Kick. Kazarian with a shoulder block to Blade. Kazarian connects with The SlingShot DDT. Jungle Boy ducks under two clotheslines from Kazarian. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian puts Jungle Boy on the top turnbuckle. Second Knife Edge Chop. Uno denies The Double SuperPlex. Uno goes for The End Of Days, but Jungle Boy counters with the jackknife cover to pickup the victory. After the match, Uno attacks Jungle Boy from behind. That leads us to a pier six brawl with Dark Order and SCU. The Jurassic Express storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (21-20-1) Jungle Boy via Pinfall

Second Match: (13-8) The Lucha Brothers vs. (0-2) Cezar Bononi & (0-17) Lee Johnson

Pentagon Jr and Cezar Bononi will start things off. Pentagon side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Bononi. Pentagon with a knife edge chop. Cero Miedo. Bononi drops Pentagon with a shoulder tackle. Bononi talks smack to Pentagon. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Collar and Elbow Tie Up Up. Bononi launches Fenix to the corner. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Bononi bodyslams Fenix. Bononi tags in Johnson. Double Irish Whip. Fenix holds onto the ropes. Pentagon kicks Johnson in the back. Fenix delivers a gut punch. Pentagon tags himself in. HandSpring Enzuigiri/Argentine Toss Combination. Pentagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix slaps Johnson in the chest. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Pentagon goes for The Argentine BackBreaker Rack, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson with forearm shivers. Johnson delivers his combination offense. Johnson uppercuts Pentagon. Johnson rolls under a clothesline from Pentagon. Johnson tags in Bononi. Bononi with a forearm smash. Fenix tags himself in. Bononi levels Pentagon with a Body Avalanche. Bononi decks Pentagon with a back elbow smash. Bononi clotheslines Fenix. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Bononi.

Bononi catches The Lucha Brothers in mid-air. Bononi with a Front Slam/PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Bononi goes for another PowerBomb, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Fenix SuperKicks Bononi. Fenix kicks the left hamstring of Bononi. Fenix rolls under a clothesline from Bononi. Fenix with a Spinning Back Kick. Fenix sends Bononi to the corner. Bononi takes a swipe at Pentagon. Bononi launches Fenix over the top rope. Pentagon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Fenix with a SpringBoard Cradle Takedown. Pentagon delivers The Punisher. Double SuperKick. Pentagon punches Bononi in the back. Pentagon kicks Johnson off the apron. Johnson sends Fenix crotch first into the top rope. Bononi with a forearm smash. Bononi shoves Pentagon into Fenix. Johnson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bononi connects with The Running PowerSlam into the turnbuckles for a two count. Bononi drags Pentagon to the corner. Bononi tags in Johnson. Johnson dives over Pentagon. Pentagon knocks Bononi off the apron. Pentagon fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix with a Leaping Leg Drop on the left shoulder of Johnson. Fenix with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Bononi. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Fenix with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. The Lucha Brother plants Johnson with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-8) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-25-1) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-26-1) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates

The Young Bucks are nowhere to be found. Avalon attacks Cutler before the bell rings. Avalon PowerBombs Cutler on the ramp way. Avalon delivers The Martini’s. Avalon wants the referee to declare him the winner via forfeit. Leva Bates helps Cutler get back into the ring. Avalon with a running corner clothesline. Avalon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Avalon with The Flying Martini’s. Avalon dropkicks Cutler to the floor. Avalon is now looking for a count-out victory. Bates rolls Cutler back into the ring. Avalon with clubbing blows to Cutler’s back. Avalon with Three Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Avalon applies the single leg crab. Cutler grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. The referee admonishes Avalon. Avalon inadvertently knocks down the referee. Cutler kicks Avalon in the face. Cutler is displaying his fighting spirit. Cutler side steps Avalon into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a SlingShot Enzuigiri. Cutler backs Avalon into the ropes. Cutler unloads three knife edge chops. Cutler hits The Guillotine Leg Drop on the ring apron.

Avalon regroups on the outside. Avalon uses Bates as a human shield. Avalon with a running haymaker. Avalon rolls Cutler back into the ring. Cutler lands The Suicide Dive. Cutler tosses Avalon back inside the ring. Cutler with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Avalon fights out of the torture rack position. Avalon goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Cutler goes for The SpringBoard Forearm Smash, but Avalon counters with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Avalon walks over Cutler. Cutler has Avalon perched on the top turnbuckle. Cutler connects with The Lifting Reverse DDT for a two count. Cutler is displaying his frustration. Cutler grabs the DND Dime. Bates tries to play the voice of reason. Avalon rakes the eyes of Cutler. Avalon hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Avalon is trying to hit Cutler with the book. Cutler inadvertently knocks down the referee. Cutler with The TBK. Cutler starts tearing apart Avalon’s book. Avalon and Cutler gets disqualified after hitting with each other with their most prized possessions.

Match Result: Double Disqualification

Fourth Match: (1-1) Matt Sydal vs. (11-15) Sonny Kiss w/Joey Janela

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Arm-Drag Exchange. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal transitions into a front face lock. Sydal goes for a snap mare takeover, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Sydal blocks a boot from Kiss. Kiss with a splitting arm-drag. Kiss with The Drop Sault. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal with a flying mare takeover for a one count. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Sydal. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Sydal. Sydal with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Sydal drops Kiss with a Leg Lariat. Sydal points at his third eye. Sydal whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss holds onto the ropes. Kiss kicks Sydal in the chest. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Sydal. Sydal with a Release Side Walk Slam.

Sydal talks smack to Kiss. Sydal with clubbing blows to Kiss back. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Sydal whips Kiss across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Kiss falls on top of Sydal for a one count. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Kiss. Sydal with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Sydal applies the cravate. Sydal hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Kiss. Kiss with forearm shivers. Kiss drops Sydal with The Rolling Elbow. Kiss with a Running Hurricanrana. Kiss with The FlatLiner. Kiss follows that with The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Sydal kicks Kiss in the face. Kiss responds with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kiss delivers The X’s and O’s for a two count. Kiss goes for The Flying Split, but Sydal ducks out of the way. Sydal with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sydal makes Kiss tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: (2-1) Matt Sydal via Submission

Fifth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston Vance) vs. (0-4) Aaron Solow, (0-4) M’Badu, and (0-0) Angel Fashion In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Aaron Solow will start things off. Silver with a high angle takedown. Silver grapples arounds Solow. Silver applies the double wrist lock. Solow decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Solow applies a wrist lock. Silver with a knife edge chop. Silver flexes his muscles. Solow dropkicks Silver for a one count. Solow applies a front face lock. Badu tags himself in. Badu punches Silver in the back. Silver with a knife edge chop. Badu tells Silver to bring it. Silver ducks a clothesline from Badu. Badu drops Silver with a shoulder tackle. Badu goes for a Bodyslam, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver tags in Reynolds. Badu with a Back Body Drop. Badu tags in Fashion. Reynolda drives his knee into the midsection of Fashion. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Reynolds goes for a Bodyslam, but Fashion lands back on his feet. Fashion goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Reynolds holds onto the ropes. Fashion dropkicks the left knee of Reynolds. Fashion with The Running Knee Strike for a one count. Fashion whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Fashion. Reynolds tags in Vance. Reynolds slides under Vance. Vance drops Fashion with The Big Boot for a two count. Vance punches Fashion in the back. Vance applies a waist lock. Fashion with two sharp elbow strikes. Vance hits The Ripcord Cutter for a two count.

Vance slams Fashion’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance with a knife edge chop. Vance tags in Reynolds. Reynolds kicks Fashion in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Reynolds kicks Fashion in the face. Fashion with heavy bodyshots. Short-Arm Reversal by Reynolds. Reynolds with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Reynolds rakes the eyes of Fashion. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver stomps on Fashion’s chest. Silver with clubbing mid-kicks. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds kicks Fashion in the gut. Reynolds pull Fashion down to the mat. Reynolds stomps on the midsection of Fashion. Reynolds tags in Silver. Dark Order goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Fashion lands back on his feet. Fashion tags in Badu. Badu with a double clothesline. Badu knocks Vance off the apron. Badu with another double clothesline. Badu with Two Stinger Splashes. Badu goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Silver lands back on his feet. Reynolds kicks Badu in the face. Running Knee/Release German Suplex Combination. Badu tags in Solow. Solow blocks a lariat from Reynolds. Reynolds inadvertently hits Silver with a back fist. Solow with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Solow with forearm shivers. Silver reverses out of the irish whip from Solow. Solow ducks a clothesline from Silver. Vance hits The SlingShot Spear. Silver nails Fashion with The Pump Kick. Simultaneous tag to Vance. Dark Order connects with The Drinking Bird to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-9) Red Velvet vs. (0-0) Elayna Black

Brandi Rhodes joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Velvet splits down on the canvas. Velvet with two deep arm-drags. Velvet with a single leg dropkick. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet side steps Black into the turnbuckles. Velvet sweeps out the legs of Black. Velvet with a SlingShot Elbow Drop for a two count. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Velvet stomps on Black’s chest. Velvet is choking Black with her boot. Black kicks the left knee of Velvet. Black pulls Velet down to the mat. Black punches Velvet in the back. Forearm Exchange. Black sends Velvet to the corner. Black with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Black kicks Velvet in the back for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Black whips Velvet across the ring. Black goes for a dropkick, but Velvet holds onto the ropes. Velvet with two diving clotheslines. Velvet with a single leg dropkick. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet hits The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet plays to the crowd. Velvet with The Running Meteora. Velvet kicks Black in the gut. Velvet connects with Just Dessert to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-9) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (8-3) Ricky Starks vs. (0-4) Fuego Del Sol

Starks drops Del Sol with The Big Boot. Starks is throwing haymakers at Del Sol. Starks repeatedly stomps on Del Sol’s chest. Starks punches Del Sol in the back. Starks slams Del Sol’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Starks whips Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Starks kicks Del Sol in the chest. Starks with a knife edge chop. Starks whip Del Sol across the ring. Starks scores the elbow knockdown. Starks gloats. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Del Sol dropkicks Starks. Starks launches Del Sol over the top rope. Starks applies a side headlock. Starks sends Del Sol face first into the ramp way. Starks starts doing his own mid-match commentary. Starks dumps Del Sol back into the ring. Del Sol with a chop/forearm combination. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol slides under a clothesline from Starks. Starks dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Starks goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Starks. Starks Spears Del Sol. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-3) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Eight Match: (8-1) The Gunn Club vs. (0-6) Ryzin & (0-2) Maxx Stardom

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Austin Gunn and Ryzin will start things off. Ryzin punches Austin. Ryzin slams Austin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ryzin is throwing haymakers at Austin. Ryzin repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Ryzin is choking Austin with his boot. The referee admonishes Ryzin. Ryzin tags in Stardom. Stardom with a SlingShot Elbow Drop. Stardom applies a wrist lock. Stardom with the irish whip. Austin dives over Stardom. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin with a Flying Neck Snap for a one count. Austin applies a wrist lock. Austin tags in Billy. Austin whips Stardom across the ring. Austin delivers a gut punch. Billy with a Running Boot. Austin clotheslines Stardom. Stardom regroups on the outside. Billy ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Billy scores a right jab. Billy punches Stardom. Billy rolls Stardom back into the ring. Ryzin drives Billy back first into the ring apron.

Ryzin tosses Billy back inside the ring. Billy denies the irish whip. Stardom kicks Billy in the face. Stardom kicks Billy in the chest. Stardom ducks a clothesline from Billy. Billy with a Spinning Slam. Billy brings Stardom to the corner. Billy tags in Austin. Austin punches Stardom in the ribs. Stardom with a Spinning Back Kick. Stardom tags in Ryzin. Ryzin clotheslines Austin. Ryzin taunts Billy. Ryzin tags in Stardom. Double Irish Whip. Stardom with a running forearm smash. BackBreaker/Axe Kick Combination. Ryzin drops Austin with a NeckBreaker. Stardom hooks the outside leg for a two count. Stardom stops Austin in his tracks. Stardom whips Austin across the ring. Austin ducks a clothesline from Stardom. Lariat Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Billy and Ryzin are tagged in. Billy with two haymakers. Billy drops Stardom with The Big Boot. Billy levels Ryzin with a Body Avalanche. Billy kicks Ryzin in the gut. Ryzin avoids The Famouser. Ryzin SuperKicks Billy. Billy crumbles down to the canvas. Austin and Stardom are tagged in. Austin side steps Stardom into the turnbuckles. Austin connects with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-1) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Ninth Match Match: (16-12-1) Darby Allin vs. (0-0) Nick Comoroto

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Comoroto slings Allin across the ring. Comoroto tells Allin to bring it. Strong lockup. Comoroto backs Allin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Comoroto has the obvious strength advantage. Comoroto talks smack to Allin. Allin ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Allin shoves Comoroto. Allin slaps Comoroto in the face. Comoroto runs after Allin. Allin repeatedly kicks Comoroto in the face. Allin ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comoroto scores the elbow knockdown. Comoroto is mauling Allin in the corner. Comoroto with a forearm smash. Comoroto punches Allin in the back. Comoroto abuses the referee’s five count. Comoroto whips Allin into the turnbuckles. Comoroto rams his elbow across Allin’s face. Allin unloads two knife edge chops. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Allin. Comoroto PowerSlams Allin for a one count. Comoroto toys around with Allin. Allin with a chop/forearm combination. Comoroto answers with a knee lift.

Comoroto whips Allin into the turnbuckles for a one count. Comoroto applies the chin bar. Comoroto whips Allin across the ring. Allin ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comoroto catches Allin in mid-air. Comoroto goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Allin lands back on his feet. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Allin is displaying his fighting spirit. Allin with an Arm-Ringer on the top rope. Comoroto applies The Sleeper Hold. Allin drives Comoroto shoulder first into the top rope. Allin dropkicks the left knee of Comoroto. Allin kicks the left shoulder of Comoroto. Allin with a running elbow smash. Allin applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Comoroto goes for The Military Press, but Allin lands back on his feet. Allin delivers the chop block. Allin applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Comoroto put his foot under the bottom rope which forces the break. Allin with a knee drop. Comoroto backs Allin into the turnbuckles. Allin side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Allin with a Flying Hammerlock Lariat. Allin connects with The Coffin Drop to pickup the victory. After the match, Allin starts brawling with Ricky Starks on the stage.

Winner: (17-12-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (11-7) Colt Cabana w/Evil Uno vs. (1-10) Griff Garrison

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Cabana sweeps out the legs of Garrison. Cabana with the quick cover for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Garrison drop steps into a side headlock. Cabana backs Garrison into the turnbuckles. Cabana with the irish whip. Garrison dives over Cabana. Garrison leapfrogs over Cabana. Garrison drops Cabana with The Big Boot. Cabana side steps Garrison into the turnbuckles. Cabana repeatedly kicks Garrison in the chest. Garrison regroups on the ramp. Evil Uno throws Garrison back into the ring. Uno yells at Cabana. Cabana with a knife edge chop. Cabana with a forearm smash. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Garrison with forearm shivers.

Garrison ducks a clothesline from Cabana. Cabana with a double leg takedown. Garrison denies The Billy Goats Curse. Cabana hammers down on the back of Garrison’s neck. Cabana with the lateral press for a two count. Garrison grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Garrison with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Garrison drops Cabana with The Rolling Elbow. Haymaker Exchange. Garrison with forearm shivers. Garrison uppercuts Cabana. Garrison sends Cabana to the corner. Garrison lands The Stinger Splash. Garrison goes for a Flying Splash, but Cabana gets his feet up in the air. Cabana hits The Flying Asshole. Cabana with The Flying Splash. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Cabana delivers The Bionic Elbow. Cabana blocks a boot from Garrison. Cabana with a back heel trip. Cabana makes Garrison tap out to The Billy Goats Curse.

Winner: (12-8) Colt Cabana via Submission

Eleventh Match: (17-6) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-10) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose launches King to the corner. King applies a waist lock. Rose decks King with a back elbow smash. King is distracted by Vickie Guerrero. King with a back elbow smash. King with a forearm smash. King thrust kicks the midsection of Rose. King nails Rose with The Pump Kick. Rose reverses out of the irish whip from King. King goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Rose counters with The Fallaway Slam. Rose with heavy bodyshots. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of King. King with forearm shivers. King with a knife edge chop. Rose slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. King side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. King HeadButts Rose. Rose blocks a boot from King. Rose dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Rose with a Release German Suplex. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-6) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (14-19) Joey Janela w/Sonny Kiss vs. (0-3) D3

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. D3 with a drop toe hold. D3 with The La Magistral for a two count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Janela denies the schoolboy rollup. Janela applies a side headlock. D3 whips Janela across the ring. Janela drops D3 with a shoulder tackle. D3 drops down on the canvas. D3 leapfrogs over Janela. Janela goes for a Hip Toss, but D3 counters with a Hurricanrana. Janela side steps D3 into the turnbuckles. D3 uppercuts Janela. D3 dives over Janela. D3 rolls under a clothesline from Janela. D3 goes for The Flying HeadScissors Takeover, but Janela blocks it.

Janela with a low dropkick. Janela with a knife edge chop. Janela whips D3 across the ring. Janela drives his knee into the midsection of D3. Janela drops D3 with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Janela with a blistering chop. Janela with a straight right hand. Janela follows that with a double hand chop. D3 ducks a clothesline from Janela. D3 with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. D3 with a Flying Elbow Drop. D3 taunts Kiss. Janela with a Running Lariat on the ring apron. Janela delivers The Air Plane. Janela hits The Death Valley Driver on the floor. Janela rolls D3 back into the ring. Janela starts running the ropes. Janela with an Inside Out Lariat. Janela connects with Three BrainBusters to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-19) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (6-2) Wardlow vs. (0-0) Elijah Dean

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wardlow launches Dean to the corner. Wardlow ducks a clothesline from Dean. Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. Dean regroups in the corner. Dean with a waist lock go-behind. Dean punches Wardlow in the back. Dean slaps Wardlow in the face. Dean kicks the left hamstring of Wardlow. Dean with a knife edge chop. Wardlow hits The SpineBuster. Palm Strike Exchange. Wardlow with an Inside Out Lariat. Dean refuses to stay down. Wardlow drives Dean back first into the turnbuckles. Wardlow with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wardlow puts Dean on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow knocks Dean out with a High Knee Lift.

Winner: (7-2) Wardlow via Knockout

Fourteenth Match: (3-2) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-3) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kingston applies a waist lock. Black transitions into a wrist lock. Black applies a hammerlock. Kingston with a side headlock takeover. Black answers with the headscissors neck lock. Kingston put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kingston applies a wrist lock. Kingston with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kingston unloads two knife edge chops. Kingston kicks Black in the back. Kingston uses the middle rope as a weapon. Black is lighting up Kingston’s chest. Kingston with a thumb to the eye. The referee admonishes Kingston. Kingston with a blistering chop. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Kingston. Black with The Discus Corner Clothesline. Black hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Kingston drops Black with a Running Knee Lift. Kingston connects with The Spinning Back Fist. Kingston makes Black tap out to The Front Chancery.

Winner: (4-2) Eddie Kingston via Submission

