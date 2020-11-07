AEW Dark Results 11/6/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (12-9) Big Swole vs. (0-0) Tesha Price

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole shoves Prince into the canvas. Standing Switch Exchange. Swole with a waist lock takedown. Swole repeatedly drives her knee into Price’s back. Price transitions into The Full Nelson Lock. Swole breaks the grip. Price slaps Swole in the face. Price uses the ropes to her advantage. Price decks Swole with a back elbow smash. Price drives Swole face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Price with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Price goes into the cover for a count.

Price applies a rear chin lock. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Short-Arm Reversal by Price. Price thrust kicks the right knee of Swole. Price with a Running Single Leg Dropkick for a one count. Price applies the straight jacket hold. Swole with elbows into the midsection of Price. Swole uppercuts Price. Swole and Price are running the ropes. Swole delivers her combination offense. Price avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Swole HeadButts Price. Swole connects with The Tiger Driver. Swole makes Price tap out to The Texas CloverLeaf.

Winner: (13-9) Big Swole via Submission

Second Match: (4-2) Matt Sydal vs. (12-13) Christopher Daniels

Nice display of sportsmanship before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daniels applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal grabs the left shoulder of Daniels. Daniels with a side headlock takeover. Daniels goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Sydal applies a front face lock. Sydal with an inside cradle for a two count. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Daniels whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal drops Daniels with a shoulder tackle. Daniels drops on the canvas. Daniels leapfrogs over Sydal. Daniels bodyslams Sydal for a one count. Daniels applies a rear chin lock. Daniels transitions into a side headlock. Sydal whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Sydal drops down on the canvas. Sydal leapfrogs over Daniels. Sydal goes for a Bodyslam, but Daniels counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

Sydal ducks a clothesline from Daniels. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal kicks Daniels in the back for a one count. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Daniels. Daniels with forearm shivers. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Daniels. Sydal with The Standing Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Sydal kicks Daniels in the back. Sydal points at his third eye. Sydal hooks the inside leg for a two count. Daniels with elbows into the midsection of Sydal. Sydal punches Daniels in the back. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Daniels. Daniels reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Daniels goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Daniels hits The Exploder Suplex. Daniels with a forearm knockdown. Daniels clotheslines Sydal. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Daniels kicks Sydal in the chest. Daniels drops Sydal with The STO for a two count. Daniels whips Sydal across the ring. Daniels connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Daniels with The FlatLiner. Daniels applies The Koji Clutch. Sydal puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Daniels HeadButts Sydal. Daniels with a knife edge chop. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Daniels decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal follows that with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Sydal rolls Daniels over for a two count. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Daniels. Sydal with the irish whip. Daniels launches Sydal over the top rope. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal goes for The Flying Meteora, but Daniels counters with The Uranage Slam. Daniels is distracted by The Hybrid 2. Sydal kicks Daniels in the face. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Daniels avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Daniels kicks Sydal in the gut. Daniels goes for The Angel Wings, but Sydal counters with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-2) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Third Match: (1-25-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (3-10) Michael Nakazawa

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakazawa applies a side headlock. Cutler whips Nakazawa across the ring. Nakazawa drops Cutler with a shoulder tackle. Cutler drops down on the canvas. Cutler leapfrogs over Nakazawa. Nakazawa kicks Cutler in the gut. Nakazawa with the irish whip. Cutler dives over Nakazawa. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Nakazawa. Cutler side steps Nakazawa into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a SlingShot Head Kick. Cutler follows that with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Cutler goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nakazawa lands back on his feet.

Nakazawa with a waist lock go-behind. Nakazawa goes for an O’Connor Roll, Cutler holds onto the ropes. Nakazawa knocks Cutler off the ring apron. Nakazawa with a Flying Double Sledge. Cutler slams Nakazawa’s head on the apron. Cutler goes for a Bodyslam, but Nakazawa lands back on his feet. Nakazawa drives Cutler chest first into the steel barricade. Nakazawa pours baby oil on the ropes. Nakazawa begs for mercy. Nakazawa sends Cutler tumbling to the ramp way. Cutler rocks Nakazawa with a forearm smash. Cutler delivers The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Nakazawa decks Cutler with a back elbow smash. Nakazawa Spears Cutler for a two count. Cutler negates The Olympic Slam. Cutler connects with The TBK to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-25-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

DARK EXCLUSIVE

Fourth Match: (2-12) Griff Garrison vs. (0-0) Ariel Dominguez

Dominguez tries to measure up to Garrison. Dominguez slaps Garrison in the chest. Garrison whips Dominguez across the ring. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Dominguez ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Dominguez with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Dominguez taunts Garrison. Dominguez dives over Garrison. Garrison drops Dominguez with The Big Boot. Garrison lands The Stinger Splash.

Dominguez side steps Garrison into the turnbuckles. Garrison catches Dominguez in mid-air. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Garrison connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Garrison starts brawling with Lance Archer. Archer drops Garrison with The Big Boot. Archer clotheslines Garrison over the top rope. Archer with a Fallaway Slam to Dominguez. Jake The Snake Roberts says that Archer wants one more shot at the AEW World Championship.

Winner: (3-12) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

DARK EXCLUSIVE

Fifth Match: (11-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-4) Sean Maluta & (0-8) Ryzin

Stu Grayson and Sean Maluta will start things off. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson drives Maluta back first into the turnbuckles. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno with a chop/forearm combination. Uno drives Maluta face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Maluta is pissed. Maluta with a forearm smash. Maluta slams Uno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno nails Maulta with a throat thrust. Uno with the irish whip. Maluta with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Maluta ducks a clothesline from Uno. Maluta with a Spinning Back Kick. Maluta with a Running Boot. Maluta follows that with The Leaping NeckBreaker for a one count. Maluta applies a wrist lock. Maluta tags in Ryzin. Ryzin with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Ryzin wrenches on the left wrist of Uno. Short-Arm Reversal by Uno. Uno rakes the eyes of Ryzin. Uno tags in Grayson.

Grayson ducks a clothesline from Ryzin. Grayson goes for The Uranage Slam, but Ryzin counters with The Deep Arm-Drag. Ryzin with a leg lariat. Ryzin with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count. Ryzin applies an arm-bar. Ryzin grabs a side wrist lock. Grayson with a knife edge chop. Grayson shoves Ryzin out of the ring. Uno drives Ryzin back first into the ring apron. Uno rolls Ryzin back into the ring. Grayson tags in Uno. Flying Elbow Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Uno nails Ryzin with The Bell Calp. Uno with a running chop. Uno drops Ryzin with The Big Boot. Uno tags in Grayson. Uno with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Grayson with The SlingShot Senton on the ring apron. Grayson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ryzin lands back on his feet. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Ryzin with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Uno and Maluta are tagged in. Grayson with The Pump Kick. Assisted PowerBomb. Grayson throws Ryzin into the steel barricade. Uno connects with The Ripcord FlatLiner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-2) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (11-3) Ricky Starks vs. (0-0) Trevor Read

Starks with a running forearm smash. Starks is throwing haymakers at Read. Starks kicks Read in the chest. Starks is mauling Read in the corner. Stars kicks Read in the gut. Starks with a knife edge chop. Starks goes for a Bodyslam, but Read lands back on his feet. Read applies a waist lock. Starks decks Read with a back elbow smash. Starks whips Read across the ring. Starks dropkicks Read out of the ring. Starks punches Read in the ribs. Starks with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Starks stomps on Read’s face. Stars delivers a gut punch. Read with a forearm smash. Read kicks Starks in the gut. Starks blocks a boot from Read. Starks with an Atomic Drop. Starks Spears Read. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-3) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (25-16) Chuck Taylor w/Trent Beretta & Orange Cassidy vs. (0-21) Lee Johnson

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Johnson applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Hammerlock Exchange. Taylor with a drop toe hold. Front Face Lock Exchange. Taylor grabs a side wrist lock. Johnson breaks the grip. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Taylor applies a side headlock. Johnson whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor drops Johnson with a shoulder tackle. Taylor flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Taylor backs Johnson into the turnbuckles. Taylor with the irish whip. Johnson dives over Taylor. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Johnson leapfrogs over Taylor. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Taylor. Johnson with a forearm smash. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Taylor with The Big Boot. Taylor repeatedly stomps on Johnson’s chest. Taylor with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Taylor with the irish whip. Johnson kicks Taylor in the face. Johnson denies the arm-drag takeover. Taylor applies a Modified HeadScissors Neck Lock.

Taylor kicks Johnson in the back. Taylor drags Johnson to the corner. Taylor goes for The MoonSault, but Johnson ducks out of the way. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson with a running chop. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Johnson with a Running Knee Strike. Taylor catches Johnson in mid-air. Taylor delivers The Sole Food. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Johnson hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Johnson with a chop/forearm combination. Taylor responds with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Taylor is shocked. Taylor connects with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Taylor lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Johnson denies The SpringBoard Suplex. Johnson with an Apron Enzuigiri. Johnson delivers The Missile Dropkick. Johnson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Johnson high fives Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor with The Spike PileDriver for a two count. Taylor plants Johnson with The Awful Waffle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-16) Chuck Taylor via Pinfall

