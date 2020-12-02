AEW Dark Results 12/1/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (22-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-2) KTB

Spears applies a wrist lock. KTB reverses the hold. Spears with a drop toe hold. Spears cartwheels around KTB. Spears gets a high five from Tully Blanchard. Spears gets distracted by Scorpio Sky. Sky is holding the steel slug. Sky is playing mind games with Spears. KTB rolls Spears over for a one count. KTB with forearm shivers. KTB decks Spears with a back elbow smash. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from KTB. KTB dives over Spears. KTB with a roll through shoulder block in the corner. Spears sends KTB to the middle rope. Spears with a running knee lift. Spears stares at Sky. Spears drives the back of KTB’s head into the rampway. Following a snap mare takeover, Spears with clubbing crossfaces. Spears stomps on KTB’s face. Spears tells Sky to bring it. Sky is completely despondent. Spears makes KTB tap out to The SharpShooter. After the match, Sky plants KTB with The TKO. Sky heads to the backstage area leaving Spears dazed and confused.

Winner: (23-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Second Match: (14-3) Ricky Starks vs. (0-1) Damian Fenrir

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Starks with a waist lock takedown. Starks toys around with Fenrir. Starks applies a hammerlock. Starks applies a side headlock. Starks with a drop toe hold. Starks is rag dolling Fenrir. Fenrir leapfrogs over Starks. Fenrir with a deep arm-drag. Fenrir applies an arm-bar. Fenrir transitions into a wrist lock. Starks with a forearm smash. Starks with a knife edge chop. Starks whips Fenrir across the ring. Starks scores the elbow knockdown. Fenrir with heavy bodyshots. Starks kicks Fenrir in the gut. Starks with a blistering chop. Starks slams Fenrir’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Starks with clubbing shoulder blocks.

Following a snap mare takeover, Starks kicks Fenrir in the back. Starks poses for the camera. Starks goes for a Bodyslam, but Fenrir lands back on his feet. Fenrir goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Starks holds onto the ropes. Starks leapfrogs over Fenrir. Starks dropkicks Fenrir. Starks rams his forearm across Fenrir’s face. Starks uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Starks. Starks with the irish whip. Starks with a running haymaker. Starks is lighting up Fenrir’s chest. Fenrir ducks a clothesline from Starks. Fenrir with forearm shivers. Fenrir ducks another clothesline from Starks. Fenrir dropkicks Starks. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Fenrir. Starks drops Fenrir with The Big Boot. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-3) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-25-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-2) Danny Limelight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cutler applies a side headlock. Limelight whips Cutler across the ring. Cutler drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Limelight leapfrogs over Cutler. Cutler lunges over Limelight. Cutler sends Limelight across the ring. Cutler goes for a PowerBomb, but Limelight counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Limelight launches Cutler over the top rope. Cutler slides under Limelight. Cutler avoids The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Cutler sweeps out the legs of Limelight. Cutler with The SlingShot Senton. Cutler with The Leaping Leg Drop for a two count. Limelight wants Cutler to shake his hand. Limelight slaps Cutler in the face. Cutler hits The Cazadora FaceBuster for a two count. Limelight sends Cutler shoulder first into the steel ring post. Limelight talks smack to Cutler. Limelight wraps the left shoulder of Cutler around the ring post. Limelight wraps the left shoulder of Cutler around the bottom turnbuckle bar. Limelight with a shoulder kick. Cutler kicks Limelight in the gut. Cutler sends Limelight back first into the steel barricade. Limelight drives his knee into the midsection of Cutler.

Limelight with a Mid-Kick. Limelight slams the left shoulder of Cutler on the ring apron. Limelight rolls Cutler back into the ring. Limelight blocks a lariat from Cutler. Limelight applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Cutler PowerBombs Limelight. Limelight kicks out the legs of Cutler. Limelight kicks Cutler in the back. Limelight slams the left shoulder of Cutler on the middle rope. Limelight toys around with Cutler. Cutler is throwing haymakers at Limelight. Short-Arm Reversal by Limelight. Limelight applies The Rear Naked Choke. Cutler backs Limelight into the turnbuckles. Limelight goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Cutler with three sharp elbow strikes. Cutler with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Cutler. Cutler side steps Limelight into the turnbuckles. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a Leaping Head Kick. Cutler follows that with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Limelight negates The TBK. Limelight applies a hammerlock. Limelight goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Cutler connects with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler goes for The Suicide Dive, but Limelight counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar on the floor. Limelight rolls Cutler back into the ring. Limelight goes for The Symbiote DDT, but Cutler counters with The TBK to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-25-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (1-27-2) Peter Avalon vs. (0-8) Jon Cruz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cruz backs Avalon into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Avalon backs Cruz into the ropes. Avalon with a Standing Iconoclasm. Avalon whips Cruz across the ring. Avalon drops down on the canvas. Avalon leapfrogs over Cruz. Cruz drops down on the canvas. Cruz leapfrogs over Avalon. Cruz goes for a dropkick, but Avalon holds onto the ropes. Avalon regroups in the corner. Cruz ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Cruz with a Hip Toss. Cruz with a deep arm-drag. Cruz dodges The Polish Hammer. Cruz with a Running Hurricanrana. Avalon side steps Cruz into the turnbuckles. Avalon yanks Cruz off the middle turnbuckle. Avalon clotheslines Cruz over the top rope.

Avalon gloats in the corner. Avalon stomps on Cruz chest. Avalon is choking Cruz with his boot. The referee admonishes Avalon. Avalon with a chop/haymaker combination. Avalon with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cruz is displaying his fighting spirit. Avalon punches Cruz in the back. Avalon whips Cruz across the ring. Avalon drops Cruz with The Leg Lariat. Avalon kicks Cruz in the face for a two count. Avalon applies a rear chin lock on the middle rope. Avalon with a straight right hand. Avalon goes for a Bodyslam, but Cruz lands back on his feet. Cruz side steps Avalon into the turnbuckles. Cruz delivers a gut punch. Cruz with two forearm knockdowns. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Cruz. Cruz with The Flying Forearm Smash. Cruz pops back on his feet. Cruz with Two Running Shotei’s. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Cruz. Avalon hits The FlapJack. Avalon connects with The Martini’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-27-2) Peter Avalon via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (1-5) Shanna vs. (0-3) Tesha Price

Collar and Elbow Tie Up/Arm-Drag TakeOver Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Shanna wants Price to shake her hand. Price kicks Shanna in the gut. Price whips Shanna across the ring. Price goes for a Bodyslam, but Shanna lands back on her feet. Shanna with two arm-drags. Shanna rocks Price with a forearm smash. Shanna whips Price across the ring. Shanna with a Running Hurricanrana. Shanna with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Shanna drop toe holds Price into the middle rope. Shanna plays to the crowd. Shanna goes for a Running Dropkick, but Price ducks out of the way. Price repeatedly kicks Shanna in the back. Price ties Shanna up in the ropes.

Price tugs on Sahnna’s hair. Price with clubbing mid-kicks. Price is putting the boots to Shanna. Price brings Shanna to the corner. Price slams Shanna’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Price unloads two knife edge chops. Price repeatedly stomps on Shanna’s chest. Price whips Shanna into the turnbuckles. Price with a Cartwheel RoundHouse Kick. Price follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Price transitions into a ground and pound attack. Price applies a straight jacket hold. Shanna rolls Price over for a two count. Price kicks Shanna in the gut. Shanna blocks a boot from Price. Shanna with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Shanna. Shanna hits The Stunner. Shanna nails Price with The Running Dropkick. Shanna connects with The Bridging Tiger Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-5) Shanna via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-15) Kilynn King vs. (0-1) Katalina Perez

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King brings Perez down to the mat. King applies a side headlock. King with a side headlock takeover. Perez answers with the headscissors neck lock. King grabs a side headlock. Perez with heavy bodyshots. Perez whips King across the ring. King drops Perez with a shoulder tackle. Perez drops down on the canvas. King ducks a clothesline from Perez. King bodyslams Perez for a two count. King applies a wrist lock.

King goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perez blocks it. Perez pulls King down to the mat. Perez poses for the crowd. Perez with a Running European Uppercut for a two count. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez hooks the outside leg for a two count. Perez repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Perez with forearm shivers. King kicks Perez in the face. King delivers The Missile Dropkick. King blocks a lariat from Perez. King with a RoundHouse Kick. King with a Release German Suplex. Perez decks King with a JawBreaker. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. King dumps Perez chest first on the top rope. King connects with The Kingdom to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-15) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (18-6) Best Friends w/Orange Cassidy vs. (0-3) Adam Priest & (0-6) Sean Maluta

Chuck Taylor and Sean Maluta will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taylor applies a hammerlock. Maluta with a drop toe hold. Maluta applies a front face lock. Taylor with a side headlock takeover. Maluta answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Beretta and Priest are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Beretta with a waist lock takedown. Beretta toys around with Priest. Priest with a knife edge chop. Drop Down/Leapfrog Exchange. Beretta catches Priest in mid-air. Beretta with The Fireman’s Carry GutBuster. Beretta with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Beretta applies a front face lock. Beretta tags in Taylor.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop. Taylor with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Taylor tags in Beretta. Priest nails Beretta with a throat thrust. Priest with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Priest with a Release German Suplex. Priest tags in Maluta. Maluta hits The Samoan Drop. Maluta with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Maluta with a knife edge chop. Maluta knocks Taylor off the ring apron. Taylor side steps Maluta into the turnbuckles. Taylor drops Maluta with The Swinging DDT. Beretta tags in Taylor. Taylor with two clotheslines. Taylor drops Priest with The Big Boot. Taylor whips Priest across the ring. Taylor with The Uranage Slam. Maluta trips Taylor from the outside. Beretta Spears Maluta on the floor. Taylor rocks Priest with a forearm smash. Priest side steps Taylor into the turnbuckles. Taylor tags in Beretta. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Beretta connects with The Running Knee. Beretta tags in Taylor. Taylor with a forearm smash. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Best Friends plants Priest with Two Spike PileDrivers to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-6) Best Friends via Pinfall

Eight Match: (3-6) Leva Bates vs. (0-2) Alex Gracia

Ricky Starks joins the commentary team for this match. Nice display of sportsmanship before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gracia backs Bates into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Bates with an arm-drag takeover. Gracia signals for the test of strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gracia with a single leg pick. Gracia taunts Bates. Bates drops down on the canvas. Bates applies the abdominal stretch. Gracia with a Hip Toss. Gracia with a running elbow smash. Gracia follows that with The Running Boot for a two count. Gracia slams Bates head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Gracia with forearm shivers. Bates reverses out of the irish whip from Gracia. Gracia launches Bates over the top rope. Bates blocks a punch from Gracia. Bates with a RoundHouse Kick. Bates with a Roll Through Spear. Bates follows that with another RoundHouse Kick. Bates thrust kicks the midsection of Gracia. Bates with a Running Boot. Bates hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Bates sends Gracia chest first into the turnbuckles. Bates connects with The BackStabber for a two count. Bates with foream shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Gracia. Gracia applies The Neck Bridge. Gracia rolls Bates over for a two count. Bates kicks the left knee of Gracia. Bates plants Gracia with The Modified Oklahoma Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-6) Leva Bates via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (2-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-3) Angel Fashion, (0-0) Shawn Donovan, and (0-4) VSK In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colten Gunn and Shawn Donovan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Colten applies a side headlock. Donovan whips Colten across the ring. Colten drops Donovan with two shoulder tackles for a one count. Colten applies a wrist lock. Colten tags in Austin. The Gunn Club works on the left wrist of Donovan. Donovan retreats to the corner. Donovan tags in VSK. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. VSK backs Austin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. VSK delivers a gut punch. VSK with the irish whip. Austin dives over VSK. Austin with a waist lock go-behind. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Austin applies a side headlock. VSK drives his knee into the midsection of Austin. VSK tags in Fashion. Austin with a deep arm-drag. Austin applies an arm-bar. Simultaneous tag to Colten. Austin whips Fashion across the ring. Austin with a gut punch. Billy with a knee lift. Colten dropkicks Fashion for a one count.

Fashion reverses out of the irish whip from Colten. VSK kicks Colten in the back. Colten knocks VSK off the ring apron. Fashion clotheslines Colten. Fashion tugs on Colten’s hair. Fashion slams Colten’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fashion repeatedly stomps on Colten’s chest. Fashion is choking Colten with his boot. Fashion whips Colten into the turnbuckles. Fashion brings Colten to the corner. Fashion tags in Donovan. Donovan kicks Colten in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Donovan with an elbow drop for a one count. Donovan tags in VSK. VSK punches Colten in the chest. VSK slams Colten’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Colten kicks VSK in the face. Colten is displaying his fighting spirit. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Austin and Donovan are tagged in. Austin clotheslines Donovan. Austin knocks Fashion off the apron. Austin with Three Running European Uppercuts. Austin sweeps out the legs of Donovan. Austin hits The Flipping NeckBreaker for a two count. Billy dumps Fashion out of the ring. Donovan tags in VSK. Austin connects with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (6-3) Matt Sydal vs. (0-9) Aaron Solow

Sydal wants Solow to open his third eye. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal with a waist lock go-behind. Sydal applies a side headlock. Sydal with a side headlock takeover. Following a snap mare takeover, Sydal repeatedly hooks the outside leg for continuous one counts. Sydal with a flying mare. Strong lockup. Solow with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Solow with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Solow dropkicks Sydal. Solow is throwing haymakers at Sydal. Sydal dodges The Dropkick. Sydal kicks Solow in the back. Sydal with The Standing Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Solow sends Sydal chest first into the middle rope. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow plays to the crowd. Solow repeatedly stomps on Sydal’s chest. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow with a forearm smash.

Solow slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow with the irish whip. Solow with a corner clothesline. Solow uses his hair as a weapon. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Solow. Solow with Two Exploder Suplex’s for a two count. Solow tees off on Sydal. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Solow. Sydal dropkicks Solow. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Sydal sends Solow to the corner. Solow decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal with a Hurricanrana. Sydal with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Solow. Sydal connects with The Northern Lights Bomb for a two count. Sydal kicks Solow in the gut. Solow with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Solow drops Sydal with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Sydal fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sydal applies a waist lock. Solow with a back elbow smash. Sydal with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sydal follows that with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal applies The Cobra Clutch. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal plants Solow with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-3) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (14-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-8) Baron Black (0-10) Fuego Del Sol

Stu Grayson and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Del Sol avoids the charging attack from Grayson. Del Sol tells Grayson to bring it. Grayson runs after Del Sol. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Grayson goes for a Hip Toss, but Del Sol counters with a Hip Toss. Grayson whips Del Sol across the ring. Del Sol with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Del Sol applies a side headlock. Del Sol tags in Black. Double Irish Whip. Grayson kicks Black in the chest. Grayson dumps Del Sol out of the ring. Grayson drives Black face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Grayson tags in Uno. Dark Order repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Uno punches Black in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Black. Black applies The Abdominal Stretch. Black ducks a clothesline from Uno. Black with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Black applies a wrist lock. Black tags in Del Sol. Del Sol with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Uno whips Del Sol across the ring. Uno nails Del Sol with a throat thrust. Uno applies waist lock. Del Sol decks Uno with a back elbow smash. Uno tags in Grayson.

Uno stops Del Sol in his tracks. Uno knocks Black off the ring apron. Grayson PowerSlams Del Sol. Grayson talks smack to Del Sol. Grayson drives Del Sol back first into the turnbuckles. Uno tags himself in. Grayson levels Del Sol with a Body Avalanche. Uno drops Del Sol with The Big Boot. Grayson with a Running Knee Drop. Uno toys around with Del Sol. Uno works on his joint manipulation game. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson kicks Del Sol in the face. Uno with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Grayson follows that with a Running Boot. Grayson is putting the boots to Del Sol. Del Sol is displaying his fighting spirit. Grayson scores the elbow knockdown. Grayson slams Del Sol’s head on the left boot of Uno. Grayson tags in Uno. Del Sol side steps Grayson into the turnbuckles. Del Sol crawls under Uno. Del Sol tags in Black. Black with two forearm knockdowns. Black with two clotheslines. Black ducks a clothesline from Uno. Black delivers his combination offense. Black ducks a clothesline from Grayson. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The BackStabber. Black clotheslines Grayson over the top rope. Black with a Discus Lariat. Black with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Black tags in Del Sol. Grayson runs interference. Uno fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Uno blocks a boot from Black. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Del Sol dives over Uno. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Uno. Uno denies The Tornado DDT. Uno rocks Del Sol with a forearm smash. Uno throws Del Sol into Black. Grayson connects with The Night Fall on the floor. Uno plants Del Sol with The Twisting FlatLiner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-2) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (2-10) Brian Pillman Jr & (3-14) Griff Garrison vs. (0-5) Cezar Bononi & (0-10) Ryzin

Brian Pillman Jr and Ryzin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman applies a side headlock. Pillman with a side headlock takeover. Ryzin reverses the hold. Pillman whips Ryzin across the ring. Pillman runs into Ryzin. Shoulder Block Exchange. Quick shoving contest. Ryzin slaps Pillman in the face. Pillman drops Ryzin with a shoulder tackle. Pillman kicks Ryzin in the back. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman bodyslams Ryzin. Garrison with a SlingShot Leg Drop. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with a SlingShot Senton. Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Ryzin reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. Bononi sends Pillman tumbling to the floor. Bononi sends Pillman back first into the steel barricade.

Ryzin with a SlingShot Pescado. Ryzin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ryzin rolls Pillman back into the ring. Ryzin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ryzin tags in Bononi. Bononi with forearm shivers. Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Pillman. Bononi slaps Pillman in the chest. Bononi whips Pillman across the ring. Bononi scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Bononi with a knee lift. Bononi tags in Ryzin. Bononi goes for The Lawn Dart, but Pillman lands back on his feet. Accidental Contact in the corner. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Garrison rocks Bononi with The Rolling Elbow. Garrison with an Avalanche Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Pillman SuperKicks Bononi. Garrison drops Bononi with The Big Boot. Pillman and Garrison connects with their BlockBuster/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-10) Brian Pillman Jr & (4-14) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (10-3) Ivelisse vs. (0-1) Lindsay Snow

Ivelisse shoves Snow after the bell rings. Ivelisse ducks a clothesline from Snow. Ivelisse kicks the left hamstring of Snow. Snow with combo forearm strikes. Snow with a fireman’s carry takeover. Snow dropkicks Ivelisse. Ivelisse blocks a boot from Snow. Ivelisse decks Snow with a back elbow smash. Ivelisse fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ivelisse hammers down on the back of Snow’s neck. Ivelisse SuperKicks Snow. Ivelisse with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Ivelisse blasts Snow with a knife edge chop. Ivelisse rolls Snow back into the ring. Ivelisse hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ivelisse applies a rear chin lock. Snow with elbows into the midsection of Ivelisse.

Ivelisse punches Snow in the back. Ivelisse delivers an Axe Kick. Ivelisse toys around with Snow. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ivelisse denies The Spinning Back Kick. Snow blocks a forearm smash from Ivelisse. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. Snow uses her feet to create separation. Snow with two clotheslines. Ivelisse reverses out of the irish whip from Snow. Snow with a Flying Crossbody Block. Snow drops Ivelisse with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Snow goes for The PumpHandle Driver, but Ivelisse lands back on her feet. Ivelisse with a Back Heel Kick. Ivelisse negates The Uranage Slam. Ivelisse kicks the left knee of Snow. Ivelisse with a RoundHouse Kick. Ivelisse connects with The Recoil to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-3) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (4-1) The Acclaimed vs. (0-0) Bobby Wayward & (0-0) George South Jr.

Max Caster and George South Jr will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster drives his knee into the midsection of South. Caster applies a side headlock. South whips Caster across the ring. Caster drops South with a shoulder tackle. South drops down on the canvas. South leapfrogs over Caster. South with a Hip Toss. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Caster stomps on South’s face. Caster applies a wrist lock. Caster tags in Bowens. The Acclaimed works on the left wrist of South. South rocks Bowens with a forearm smash. South tags in Wayward. Bowens with a back elbow/jab/chop combination. Wayward fires back with a chop/forearm combination of his own. Wayward ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Wayward with a southpaw haymaker. Wayward sends Bowens to the corner. Bowens dives over Wayward. Bowens leapfrogs over Wayward. Bowens applies a side headlock.

Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Wayward. Bowens with a knee lift. Bowens rocks Wayward with a forearm smash. Wayward reverses out of the irish whip from Bowens. Bowens drops Wayward with The Float Over DDT. Bowens slams Wayward’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster kicks Wayward in the gut. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster takes a bow. Caster toys around with Wayward. Wayward ducks a clothesline from Caster. Wayward with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Caster with The Double Foot Stomp. Caster goes for another Belly to Back Suplex, but Wayward lands back on his feet. Wayward crawls under Caster. Bowens and South are tagged in. South with two clotheslines. South with Two Bodyslams. Caster kicks South in the gut. Caster goes for a PowerBomb, but South counters with a Back Body Drop. The Great Acclaim. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Wayward. Bowens with a Modified Uranage Slam. Bowens applies a front face lock. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Claim To Fame to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-1) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (7-7) Luther & (4-13) Serpentico vs. (0-4) Alex Chamberlain & (0-1) Seth Gargis

Chaos Project attacks Chamberlain and Gargis before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Gargis with a double dropkick. Gargis pops back on his feet. Gargis bodyslams Serpentico. Gargis tags in Chamberlain. Chamberlain with forearm shivers. Chamberlain whips Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Chamberlain ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Chamberlain with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Chamberlain knocks Luther off the ring apron. Serpentico kicks the left knee of Chamberlain. Serpentico kicks Gargis off the apron. Serpentico applies a front face lock. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Chamberlain in the chest. Luther uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Luther. Serpentico kicks Chamberlain in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Luther with The PK. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Bulldog. Luther uses Serpentico as a battering ram for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther with a straight right hand. Luther whips Chamberlain across the ring. Luther dropkicks Chamberlain. Luther tags in Serpentico Luther bodyslams Chamberlain. Luther repeatedly bodyslams Serpentico on top of Chamberlain. Serpentico can’t pick up Luther. Serpentico with the cover for a two count. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther with a Side Walk Slam. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Iconoclasm. Serpentico is throwing haymakers at Chamberlain. Short-Arm Reversal by Chamberlain. Chamberlain creates distance with The SpineBuster. Chamberlain tags in Gargis. Gargis knocks Luther off the apron. Gargis clotheslines Serpentico. Gargis drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Gargis whips Serpentico across the ring. Gargis with a Back Body Drop. Gargis goes for The GutWrench PowerBomb, but Luther gets in the way. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Gargis. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Serpentico SuperKicks Gargis. Serpentico kicks Chamberlain off the apron. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther nails Gargis with The Pump Kick. Chaos Project connects with The Creeping Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-7) Luther & (5-13) Serpentico via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (3-11) Red Velvet vs. (0-1) Lady Frost

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Frost applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Frost across the ring. Frost drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Velvet leapfrogs over Frost. Frost lunges over Velvet. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet slams Frost head on the top turnbuckle pad. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Frost’s chest. Velvet is choking Frost with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Velvet with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Velvet with forearm shivers. Frost sends Velvet face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Frost pulls Velvet down to the mat.

Frost with an Axe Kick to the midsection of Velvet. Frost with a double knee drop. Frost mocks Velvet. Frost goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Velvet ducks out of the way. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Frost drives her knee into the midsection of Velvet. Frost with a Corner Spear. Frost with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Frost with The House Call for a two count. Frost applies the bow and arrow stretch. Velvet uses her hips to create separation. Velvet slides under Frost. Velvet clotheslines Frost. Velvet scores the elbow knockdown. Velvet hits The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Frost. Velvet with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Velvet with The V-Trigger. Velvet connects with The Running Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-11) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Seventeenth Match: (15-6) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (16-22) Joey Janela & (12-20) Sonny Kiss vs. (1-3) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance) In A Triple Threat Match

Preston Vance drops Joey Janela with The Big Boot before the bell rings. Kiss with a straight right hand. Angels clotheslines Kiss. Jungle Boy kicks Angels in the gut. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy slides under a clothesline from Angels. Luchasaurus with a Mid-Kick. Assisted Cazadora FlatLiner. Janela and Kiss with Stereo Missile Dropkicks. Jungle Boy with a Spinning Back Kick. Jungle Boy thrust kicks the midsection of Kiss. Jungle Boy whips Kiss across the ring. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy goes for a Leapfrog, but Janela and Kiss counters with The Hart Attack. Kiss applies The Boston Crab. Janela with a Running Leg Drop. Kiss applies The Muta Lock. Janela with a low dropkick. Vance launches Janela into Jurassic Express. Angels clotheslines Kiss on the ring apron. Janela with a shoulder block. Janela slips over Vance’s back. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance slams Janela’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance with a knife edge chop. Vance tags in Angels. Angels with a running forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Angels with The Standing Frog Splash for a one count. Janela gives Angels the middle finger. Angels kicks Janela in the back. Angels with southpaw haymakers. Angels repeatedly stomps on Janela’s chest. Angels tags in Vance.

Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Vance punches Janela in the back. Vance knocks Kiss off the apron. Janela with heavy bodyshots. Vance catches Janela in mid-air. Angels tags himself in. Running Dropkick/Fallaway Slam Combination. Angels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Angels brings Janela to the corner. Angels tags in Vance. Vance with a forearm smash, Vance whips Janela into the turnbuckles. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance tags in Angels. Double Irish Whip. Janela kicks Angels in the face. Janela fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Janela drives the back of Vance’s neck into the top strand. Meeting Of The Minds. Janela with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Janela tags in Kiss. Kiss slides under Angels. Kiss dropkicks Angels. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kiss with a Running Hurricanrana. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Vance inadvertently clotheslines Angels. Kiss sends Vance shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy made the blind tag. Kiss whips Angels across the ring. Kiss drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy dropkicks Angels for a one count. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Jungle Boy whips Angels across the ring. Angels ducks a clothesline from Jungle Boy. Standing Switch Exchange. Vance tags himself in. Angels thrust kicks the left knee of Jungle Boy. Angels with a RoundHouse Kick. Jungle Boy rolls Vance over for a two count.

Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Vance. Jungle Boy goes for a Cazadora Bulldog, but Vance counters with The WheelBarrow Suplex for a two count. Vance hits The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Vance slams Jungle Boy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance tags in Angels. Angels repeatedly stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. Angels applies a front face lock. Angels stops Jungle Boy in his tracks. Angels with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Angels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Angels sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Jungle Boy kicks Angels in the face. Jungle Boy knocks Vance off the apron. Angels thrust kicks the midsection of Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy creates distance with The Rebound Lariat. Luchasaurus and Kiss are tagged in. Luchasaurus clotheslines Kiss. Luchasaurus kicks Janela off the apron. Luchasaurus clotheslines Vance. Luchasaurus blasts Angels with a knife edge chop. Luchasaurus kicks Vance in the face. Luchasaurus thrust kicks the midsection of Angels. Luchasaurus follows that with The Extinction for a two count. Luchasaurus and Vance are trading back and forth shots. Luchasaurus denies The Apron Enzuigiri. Luchasaurus goes for The ChokeSlam, but Vance gets in the way. Dark Order with The Assisted DDT on the floor.

Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Jurassic Express connects with The TombStone Cutter for a two count. Angels trips Jungle Boy from the outside. Angels with a Pump Knee Strike. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Vance pulls Luchasaurus out of the ring. Luchasaurus shoves Vance into the steel barricade. Janela with a running palm strike to Angels. Janela kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Janela with The Death Valley Driver on top of Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Vance PowerBombs Janela on the apron. Kiss lands The Orihara MoonSault. Kiss rolls Luchasaurus back into the ring. Luchasaurus HeadButts Kiss. Janela comes to the aid of Kiss. Jungle Boy drills Janela with The Canadian Destroyer. Kiss avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Kiss with a RoundHouse Kick to Luchasaurus. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Jungle Boy. Angels made the blind tag. Kiss rocks Jungle Boy with a forearm smash. Kiss sends Vance to the apron. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels hits The Wing Snapper. Vance with The SlingShot Spear. Angels lands The Frog Splash. Jungle Boy fights out of the shoulders of Vance. Jungle Boy shoves Vance into Angels. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Vance. Jurassic Express plants Angels with The Assisted SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-6) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

