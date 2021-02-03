AEW Dark Results 2/2/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, Ricky Starks, and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (11-2) The Natural Nightmares & (0-8) Nick Comoroto vs. (0-5) TNT & (0-6) M’Badu In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Nick Comoroto and Terrell Hughes will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Comoroto launches Terrell to the corner. Terrell tags in Terrance. Strong lockup. Comoroto outmuscles Terrence. Terrence tags in Badu. Badu pie faces Marshall. TNT attacks Comoroto from behind. Comoroto with a Back Body Drop. TNT answers with stereo knee lifts. Double Irish Whip. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Comoroto with a Double Clothesline. Comoroto ducks a clothesline from Badu. Marshall dropkicks Badu for a one count. Marshall applies a wrist lock. Badu drives his knee into the midsection of Marshall. Badu backs Marshall into the turnbuckles. Badu tags in Terrence. Terrence with clubbing shoulder blocks. Terrence with a straight right hand. Terrence tags in Terrell. Terrence with a Side Walk Slam. TNT goes for The Assisted Death Valley Driver, but Marshall ducks out of the way.

Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall applies a wrist lock. Marshall tags in Rhodes. Marshall whips Terrell across the ring. Marshall with a gut punch. Rhodes with a running knee lift for a two count. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Terrell delivers a gut punch. Rhodes reverses out of the irish whip from Terrell. Rhodes with a deep arm-drag. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes decks Badu with a back elbow smash. Terrell clotheslines the back of Rhodes neck. Terrell tags in Terrence. Rhodes with a back elbow smash. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Terrene. Terrell clotheslines Rhodes. Terrence hooks the inside leg for a one count. Terrence tags in Terrell. TNT repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. Terrence is choking Rhodes with his knee. Terrell and Badu attacks Rhodes behind the referee’s back. Terrence tags in Badu. Badu with a straight right hand.

Badu slams Rhodes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Badu whips Rhodes into the turnbuckles. Badu knocks Marshall off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Comoroto. Badu transitions into a ground and pound attack. Badu tags in Terrell. Terrell kicks Rhodes in the chest. Terrell uses the middle rope as a weapon. Terrence delivers a cheap shot from the apron. Terrell with an elbow drop for a two count. Terrell applies a rear chin lock. Rhodes with heavy bodyshots. Terrell whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes is displaying his fighting spirit. Rhodes kicks Terrell in the face. Terrell stops Rhodes in his tracks. Rhodes creates distance with The Powerslam. Comoroto and Badu are tagged in. Comoroto with two clotheslines. Comoroto with Two Bodyslams. Comoroto whips Terrence into Badu. Comoroto with a leaping double elbow smash. Pie Face Exchange. Draping DDT/One Hand Slam Combination. Terrell attacks Comoroto from behind. Terrell with clubbing blows to Comoroto’s back. Marshall hits The Diamond Cutter. Rhodes with a Diving Bulldog. Comoroto ducks a clothesline from Badu. Comoroto Powerslams Badu to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-2) The Natural Nightmares & (1-8) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Second Match: (29-17) Fenix vs. (0-4) KC Navarro

Wrist Lock Exchange. Fenix rakes the eyes of Navarro. Fenix brings Navarro down to the mat. Chain grappling exchange. Fenix applies The Headscissors Neck Lock. Fenix with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Navarro regroups in the corner. Test Of Strength. Tip Up by Fenix. Fenix denies The Pump Kick. Fenix blocks multiple strikes from Navarro. Fenix with a back heel trip. Fenix wants Navarro to shake his hand. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Navarro. Fenix with a knife edge chop. Fenix punches Navarro in the back. Fenix wraps the right shoulder of Navarro around the middle rope. Navarro with forearm shivers. Fenix delivers a gut punch. Navarro reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Navarro dodges The Rebound Hook Kick.

Navarro strikes a Spider Man Pose. Navarro side steps Fenix into the ropes. Navarro with a Rebound Dropkick. Fenix catches Navarro in mid-air. Fenix with a gut punch. Fenix goes for The BrainBuster, but Navarro counters with The Stundog Millionaire for a one count. Fenix with a Roll Through Dropkick. Fenix toys around with Navarro. Fenix with clubbing blows to Navarro’s back. Fenix applies The Tequila Sunrise. Navarro fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Navarro with forearm shivers. Fenix drives his knee into the midsection of Navarro. Fenix goes for The GutWrench PowerBomb, but Navarro counters with The Hurricanrana. Navarro hits The Running Slice Bread for a two count. Navarro drags Fenix in the chest. Fenix slaps Navarro in the chest. Fenix with a blistering chop. Fenix sweeps Navarro off the top turnbuckle. Fenix connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-17) Fenix via Pinfall

Third Match: (7-3) Taynara Conti w/Anna Jay & The Dark Order vs. (0-10) Tesha Price

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti applies a side headlock. Conti with a side wrist lock. Conti drops Price with a Modified Flatliner. Conti goes for The Reverse Gedo Clutch, but Price rolls her over for a two count. Conti avoids The Pump Kick. Price backs Conti into the turnbuckles. Price with a Cartwheel RoundHouse Kick. Price rocks Conti with a forearm smash. Price taunts Anna Jay. Conti tugs on Price’s hair. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti blocks a boot from Price. Conti ducks a clothesline from Price. Conti applies a Knee Bar in the ropes. Price dodges The Pump Kick. Price rolls Conti over for a two count. Price with a forearm smash. Conti reverses out of the irish whip from Price. Price kicks Conti in the chest. RoundHouse Kick Exchange. Price drops Conti with a Spinning Face Plant. Conti blocks a punch from Price. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti ducks a clothesline from Price. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti with a Pump Knee Strike. Price reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti side steps Price into the turnbuckles. Conti with a forearm smash. Conti dives over Price. Conti nails Price with The Pump Kick. Conti connects with The Tay KO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-3) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6-2) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-9) Dani Jordyn

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Rosa with a waist lock go-behind. Rosa with a waist lock takedown. Rosa does a spin drill. Rosa applies a front face lock. Jordyn applies a hammerlock. Jordyn transitions into a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosa reverses out of the irish whip from Jordyn. Rosa drops down on the canvas. Rosa leapfrogs over Jordyn. Rosa with two deep arm-drags. Rosa kicks Jordyn in the gut. Rosa bodyslams Jordyn. Rosa with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Rosa with a Running Forearm Smash. Jordyn side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Jordyn with a Running European Uppercut. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Jordyn dropkicks Rosa for a one count. Jordyn brings the burn book into the ring.

Jordyn puts her knee on the back of Rosa’s neck. The referee admonishes Jordyn. Rosa with a gut punch. Rosa ducks a forearm smash from Jordyn. Rosa dropkicks Jordyn. Rosa kicks Jordyn in the gut. Jordyn ducks a clothesline from Rosa. Jordyn with forearm shivers. Jordyn with the irish whip. Rosa drop toe holds Jordyn into the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa hits The Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with The Rebound Meteora. Rosa with a Running Corner Dropkick. Rosa follows that with forearm shivers. Jordyn reverses out of the irish whip from Rosa. Rosa with a shoulder block. Jordyn kicks Rosa in the chest. Jordyn drops Rosa with The Draping DDT for a two count. Rosa kicks Jordyn in the gut. Rosa continues to dish out forearms. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-2) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (19-15) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-19) Fuego Del Sol & (0-3) Vary Morales

Ortiz and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Test Of Strengt. Ortiz sweeps out the legs of Del Sol. Ortiz goes for The STO, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Ortiz with a fireman’s carry takeover. Del Sol with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Del Sol dropkicks Ortiz. Ortiz side steps Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Ortiz sends Del Sol across the ring. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Del Sol. Ortiz with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Ortiz hits The Gory Bomb for a two count. Ortiz applies a wrist lock. Ortiz tags in Santana. Reverse DDT/SitOut PowerBomb Combination. Santana with a Running Haymaker to Morales. Morales breaks up the pinning opportunity for Santana. Santana is pissed.

Morales with a forearm smash. Morales with a Spinning Back Kick. Morales kicks Santana in the chest. Morales SuperKicks Santana. Santana nails Morales with The Pump Kick. Morales tumbles to the floor. Del Sol rolls Santana over for a two count. Del Sol with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Del Sol kicks Santana in the gut. Standing Switch Exchange. Santana with a waist lock takedown. Santana kicks Del Sol in the face. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana tags in Ortiz. Del Sol reverses out of the irish whip from Santana. Santana with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Santana with a running elbow smash. Santana and Ortiz connects with their Death Valley Driver/Running NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-15) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2-5) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-3) Katalina Perez

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hirsch brings Perez down to the mat. Perez denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perez regroups on the outside. Hirsch with three waist lock takedowns. Hirsch goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Perez holds onto the ropes. Perez with a spinning elbow strike. Perez hooks the outside leg for a one count. Perez with clubbing blows to Hirsch’s back. Perez with forearm shivers. Perez with the irish whip. Hirsch dives over Perez. Hirsch with a Pump Knee Strike. Hirsch goes for The Olympic Slam, but Perez lands back on her feet. Perez sends Hirsch into the ropes. Hirsch rolls under a clothesline from Perez. Hirsch makes Perez tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (3-5) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Seventh Match: (10-3) The Acclaimed vs. (2-10) Danny Limelight & (0-17) Ryzin

The Acclaimed attacks Limelight and Ryzin before the bell rings. Caster with forearm shivers. Limelight and Ryzin reverses out of the stereo irish whips from The Acclaimed. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ryzin kicks Bowens in the gut. Limelight dropkicks Bowens. Limelight hits The Fosbury Flop. Limelight starts dancing on the outside. Limelight rolls Caster back into the ring. Bowens runs interference. Limelight kicks Bowens in the chest. Limelight drops Bowens with The PK. Caster dropkicks Limelight. Limelight tags in Ryzin. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Caster. Ryzin with a leg lariat. Ryzin is fired up. Ryzin with The Stinger Splash. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Ryzin. Ryzin dives over Caster. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Caster. Caster catches Ryzin in mid-air. Caster dumps Ryzin chest first on the top rope. Caster with a Running Lariat. Caster tags in Bowens. Double Irish Whip. Double Leg Sweep. Elbow Drop/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. The referee tells Limelight to get out of the ring.

Bowens with forearm shivers. Bowens hammers down on the back of Ryzin’s neck. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Ryzin’s chest. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster kicks Ryzin in the gut. Caster hammers down on the back of Ryzin’s neck. Caster applies a rear chin lock. Ryzin with heavy bodyshots. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster pie faces Limelight. Limelight has to be restrained. Ryzin decks Bowens with a back elbow smash. Ryzin with a Back Body Drop. Ryzin tags in Limelight. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Caster. Limelight nails Bowens with The Pump Kick. Limelight with a Running Hurricanrana. Limelight with a Running European Uppercut. Limelight follow that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight hits The Flying Meteora for a two count. Limelight with a forearm/hamstring kick combination. Ryzin tags himself in. Caster drops Limelight with The Death Valley Driver. Ryzin SuperKicks Caster. Bowens with an Inside Out Lariat. Bowens slams Ryzin’s head on the top rope. Caster with a Ripcord Chop. Caster with a short-arm clothesline. Caster tags in Bowens. The Acclaimed connects with The Acclaim To Fame to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-3) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Eight Match: (17-23) Joey Janela, (15-22) Sonny Kiss, (1-3) Bear Country vs. (0-28) Shawn Dean, (0-16) Baron Black, (0-17) Aaron Solow, (0-6) Mike Verna In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Joey Janela and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Janela. Solow maintains wrist control. Janela with a deep arm-drag. Janela leapfrogs over Solow. Janela tags in Kiss. Janela kicks out the legs of Solow. Janela with a Release German Suplex. Kiss with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Solow tags in Verna. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Verna. Kiss with forearm shivers. Tip Up by Verna. Verna BuckleBombs Kiss. Verna Powerslams Kiss for a one count. Verna applies a front face lock. Black tags himself in. Black punches Kiss in the ribs. Black applies the abdominal stretch. Kiss with a split arm-drag. Black avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The Backstabber for a one count. Black tags in Dean. Dean with Two Corner Dropkicks. Dean with The SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Dean tags in Solow.

Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Kiss with a forearm smash. Solow pulls Kiss down to the mat. Solow with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kiss kicks Solow in the face. Solow yanks Kiss off the middle turnbuckle. Kiss avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Kiss rolls Solow over for a two count. Kiss drops Solow with The Windmill Kick. Janela and Verna are tagged in. Janela sends Verna face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Janela tees off on Solow. Janela drops Solow with The Assisted Tornado DDT. Janela SuperKick Verna. Janela sends Black and Dean tumbling to the floor. Janela wipes out everybody with a Flying Crossbody Block off Boulder’s shoulders. Janela rolls Verna back into the ring. Janela with a Running European Uppercut. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Bear Country levels Verna with Two Body Avalanches. Janela connects with The Death Valley Driver for a one count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Janela tags in Bronson. Assisted Splash. Janlea lands The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-23) Joey Janela, (16-22) Sonny Kiss, (2-3) Bear Country via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (14-5) Diamante & (16-4) Ivelisse vs. (0-3) Vertvixen & (0-3) Jazmin Allure

Diamante and Ivelisse attacks Vertvixen and Allure immediately after the bell rings. Stereo Lucha Libre Arm-Drags. Diamante kicks Vertvixen out of the ring. Ivelisse with a knife edge chop. Diamante with a running elbow smash. Ivelisse goes for a Bodyslam, but Allure lands back on her feet. Allure thrust kicks the left knee of Ivelisse. Allure with a basement dropkick. Allure with a running forearm smash. Allure tags in Vertvxien. Vertvixen with a flying forearm smash. Vertvixen with a deep arm-drag. Vertvixen maintains wrist control. Vertvixen kicks Ivelisse in the gut. Vertvixen with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ivelisse denies The Pump Kick. Iveliss with a single leg takedown. Ivelisse puts Vertvixen on the middle turnbuckle. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Ivelisse kicks Vertvixen in the back. Diamante with The Draping German Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Diamante applies a side headlock. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Diamante sends Vertvixen face first into Ivelisse’s boots. Diamante and Ivelisse kicks Vertvixen in the ribs. Ivelisse with The Bridging Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Ivelisse sends Vertvixen face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Double Knife Edge Chop. Diamante taunts Allure. Diamante with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Ivelisse with a Mid-Kick. Ivelisse applies the bow and arrow stretch. Ivelisse transitions into a straight jacket hold. Ivelisse pulls Vertvixen down to the mat. Ivelisse sends Vertvixen to the corner. Vertvixen with a RoundHouse Kick. Vertvixen ducks a clothesline from Ivelisse. Vertvixen with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Vertvixen uses her feet to create separation. Diamante and Allure are tagged in. Allure with three clotheslines. Allure knocks Ivelisse off the ring apron. Allure with The Flipping NeckBreaker for a one count. Diamante delivers a gut punch. Short-Arm Reversal by Allure. Allure with a knee smash. Allure with two running forearm smashes. Allure tags in Vertvixen. Step Up Enzuigiri/Rolling Back Kick Combination for a two count. Vertvixen tags in Allure. Diamante denies The Double Biel Throw. Diamante shoves Vertvixen into Allure. Diamante dumps Vertvixen out of the ring. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Double Knee Lift. Double Side Slam. Diamante and Ivelisse counters with The Double RoundHouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-5) Diamante & (17-4) Ivelisse via Pinfall

Tenth Match (0-0) The Gunn Club w/Austin Gunn vs. (0-0) John Skyler & (0-2) Ray Jaz

Austin Gunn joins the commentary team for this match. Colten Gunn and Ray Jaz will start things off. Feeling out process after the bell rings. Jaz applies a bodyscissors hold. Colten grabs the left ankle of Jaz. Jaz applies an arm-bar. Colten with a headscissors neck lock. Jaz pops back on his feet. Colten with a deep arm-drag. Colten applies an arm-bar. Jaz backs Colten into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Jaz with a shoulder block. Jaz with the irish whip. Colten dives over Jaz. Colten ducks a clothesline from Jaz. Colten dropkicks Jaz. Jaz tags in Skyler. Colten ducks a clothesline from Skyler. Colten dropkicks Skyler. Colten applies a side headlock. Billy tags himself in. Billy applies a wrist lock. Billy whips Skyler into the turnbuckles. Billy blocks a boot from Skyler. Billy with a forearm shot across the back of Skyler. Billy hits The Sliding German Suplex. Skyler regroups on the outside. Billy goes for a Bodyslam, but Skyler lands back on his feet. Billy avoids the steel ring post.

Billy decks Skyler with a back elbow smash. Skyler kicks the left knee of Billy. Skyler sends Billy face first into the ring post. Skyler rolls Billy back into the ring. Skyler with forearm shivers. Skyler tags in Jaz. Jaz applies a front face lock. Jaz tags in Skyler. Skyler applies a side headlock. Billy with heavy bodsyhots. Skyler answers with the bionic elbow. Billy sends Skyler to the ring apron. Skyler drops Billy with The SlingShot Spear for a two count. Skyler repeatedly stomps on Billy’s chest. Skyler tags in Jaz. Jaz continues to stomp on Billy’s chest. Jaz is choking Billy with his boot. Billy kicks Jaz in the face. Billy with a straight right hand to Skyler. Billy ducks a clothesline from Jaz. Billy creates distance with The DDT. Colten and Skyler are tagged in. Colten with a series of clotheslines. Colten with Two Stinger Splashes. Colten hits The Tilt-A-Whirl PowerSlam. Colten goes for a Full Nelson Slam, but Skyler lands back on his feet. Colten punches Skyler. Gunn Club connects with The Three Ten To Yuma to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (8-11) Red Velvet vs. (1-8) Alex Gracia

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Velvet with a waist lock go-behind. Gracia grapevines the legs of Velvet. Gracia transitions into a front face lock. Gracia applies a wrist lock. Gracia with an arm-drag takedown. Gracia applies an arm-bar. Velvet transitions into The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Velvet drops down on the canvas. Gracia ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Standing Switch Exchange. Gracia with another arm-drag takedown. Gracia applies a key lock. Velvet grabs a side headlock. Velvet with two arm-drags. Velvet with a Leg Lariat. Gracia reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet side steps Gracia into the turnbuckles. Velvet kicks Gracia in the gut. Velvet is choking Gracia with her boot.

Gracia with a knee lift. Gracia sends Velvet face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Gracia with a forearm smash. Gracia sends Velvet to the ring apron. Velvet delivers The Axe Kick. Velvet goes for a Sunset Flip, but Gracia counters with a basement dropkick. Gracia applies The Crucifix Hold on the middle rope. Gracia mocks Velvet. Gracia with The SlingShot Senton for a two count. Gracia applies a waist lock. Velvet hits The Stunner. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet bobs and weaves. Velvet kicks the left knee of Gracia. Velvet with The Spinning Heel Kick. Gracia reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet drops Gracia with The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet with a Running Meteora. Velvet connects with The Running Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-11) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (11-10) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-1) Jake St. Patrick

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Patrick applies a side headlock. Vance puts Patrick on the top turnbuckle. Strong lockup. Vance applies a side headlock. Patrick with elbows into the midsection of Vance. Patrick stomps on the left foot of Vance. Vance drops Patrick with a shoulder tackle. Patrick shoves Vance. Patrick ducks a clothesline from Vance. Patrick goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Vance counters with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance throws Patrick back into the ring. Patrick slams Vance’s head on the top rope. Patrick with a Running European Uppercut. Patrick with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Patrick follows that with forearm shivers. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Patrick repeatedly stomps on Vance’s chest.

Vance with heavy bodyshots. Patrick punches Vance in the back. Patrick uppercuts Vance. Patrick delivers a gut punch. Patrick with clubbing blows to Vance’s back. Vance rocks Patrick with a forearm smash. Patrick answers with a back elbow smash. Patrick kicks Vance in the gut. Patrick dropkicks Vance for a two count. Patrick with a Spinning Back Kick. Patrick sweeps out the legs of Vance. Vance avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance whips Patrick across the ring. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Patrick denies The SpineBuster. Patrick with a Spin Kick. Vance side steps Patrick into the ropes. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance connects with The Deadlift PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-10) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (14-17) Christopher Daniels & (30-21) Frankie Kazarian vs. (9-12) Luther & (5-20) Serpentico

Frankie Kazarian and Serpentico will start things off. Serpentico lunges towards Kazarian. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a fireman’s carry takeover. Kazarian applies a double wrist lock. Serpentico transitions into a hammerlock. Kazarian transitions into a side wrist lock. Kazarian with a back heel trip. Kazarian applies a top wrist lock. Kazarian transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Serpentico puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Serpentico kicks Kazarian in the gut. Serpentico with two haymakers. Serpentico sends Kazarian to the corner. Kazarian dives over Serpentico. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian follows that with a wrist lock takedown. Kazarian drops his leg on the left shoulder of Serpentico. Kazarian keeps Serpentico grounded. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with an arm-breaker for a two count. Kazarian applies another wrist lock. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Daniels with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Daniels works on the left wrist of Serpentico. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther is throwing haymakers at Daniels. Luther with the irish whip. Daniels side steps Luther into the turnbuckles. Luther goes for a Bodyslam, but Daniels lands back on his feet. Daniels goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Luther holds onto the ropes.

Daniels with a single leg dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Daniels tags in Kazarian. Daniels with a Slingshot Elbow Drop. Kazarian with The Slingshot Leg Drop for a two count. Luther kicks Kazarian in the gut. Luther with a forearm smash. Luther sends Kazarian to the corner. Kazarian knocks Serpentico off the ring apron. Kazarian decks Luther with a back elbow smash. Serpentico trips Kazarian from the outside. Serpentico drives Kazarian crotch first into the steel ring post. Luther is mauling Kazarian in the corner. Luther bodyslams Kazarian. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Kazarian. Luther dumps Serpentico on top of Kazarian for a two count. Serpentico with forearm shivers. Serpentico with the irish whip. Kazarian rolls Serpentico over for a two count. Serpentico with The Mongolian Chop. Serpentico tags in Luther. Following a snap mare takeover, Assisted Leg Drop for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Luther tags in Serpentico. Kazarian is displaying his fighting spirit.

Luther kicks Kazarian in the gut. Assisted Swinging DDT for a two count. Kazarian decks Serpentico with a back elbow smash. Kazarian kicks Serpentico in the face. Kazarian with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Daniels and Luther are tagged in. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Luther. Daniels with two running clotheslines. Daniels kicks Serpentico in the gut. Daniels shoves Serpentico into Luther. Daniels kicks Luther in the chest. Daniels drops Luther with The STO. Assisted Leg Drop for a two count. Daniels hits The Exploder Suplex. Luther with a Leg Lariat. Daniels dodges The Big Boot. Daniels kicks Luther in the gut. Daniels hits Angel Wings for a two count. Luther tags in Serpentico. Serpentico SuperKicks Daniels. Serpentico with The Snap DDT for a two count. Daniels denies The Slice Bread #2. Daniels side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Serpenitco. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with an Inside Out Lariat. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Luther attacks Daniels from behind. Luther kicks Kazarin in the face. Luther with the irish whip. Daniels kicks Luther in the face. Diving Clothesline/Leg Sweep Combination. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. SCU connects with The Celebrity Rehab to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-17) Christopher Daniels & (31-21) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

