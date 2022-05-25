AEW Dark Results 5/24/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (44-17) Kris Statlander vs. (0-0) Avery Breaux

Statlander with a waist lock takedown. Breaux with a waist lock go-behind. Statlander follows that with an arm-drag takeover. Breaux regroups in the corner. Statlander with a deep arm-drag. Statlander applies an arm-bar. Breaux with forearm shivers. Statlander with forearm shivers. Statlander with a Back Body Drop. Breaux kicks Statlander in the face. Statlander rocks Breaux with a forearm smash. Statlander with The Electric Chair FaceBuster. Breaux denies The German Suplex. Breaux sends Statlander face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Breaux with a forearm/stomp combination. Breaux with a Running Cannonball Strike. Breaux poses for the crowd. Statlander with a gut punch. Statlander drops Breaux with The STO. Statlander scores two elbow knockdowns. Statlander Powerslams Breaux. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-17) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Second Match: (18-9) The Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard and Angelo Parker) vs. (0-1) Eli Isom & (0-0) T.U.G. Cooper

Angelo Parker and Eli Isom will start things off. Parker swats away a dropkick from Isom. Parker tags in Menard. Isom with a deep arm-drag. Isom applies an arm-bar. Menard with a Release German Suplex. Menard with Three Lariats. Menard tags in Parker. Parker uppercuts Isom. Parker drops Isom with The Big Boot. Parker slams Isom’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Parker tugs on Isom’s hair. Isom sends Parker face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Isom tags in Cooper. Meeting Of The Minds. Parker tags in Menard. JAS connects with The Double DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-9) The Jericho Appreciation Society via Pinfall

Third Match: (3-2) AQA vs. (0-1) Brittany Jade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jade backs AQA into the turnbuckles. Jade shoves AQA. AQA kicks Jade in the face. AQA talks smack to Jade. Strong lockup. Jade applies a hammerlock. AQA grabs a side headlock. AQA with a side headlock takeover. Jade tugs on AQA’s hair. Jade sends AQA to the corner. AQA dives over Jade. AQA with another side headlock takeover. Jade with heavy bodyshots. Jade with a side headlock takeover of her own. AQA with the irish whip. AQA with a flying forearm smash.

AQA follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Jade drives AQA back first into the turnbuckles. Jade with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jade with a running elbow smash. Jade rocks AQA with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Jade with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. AQA fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Forearm Exchange. Knee Lift Exchange. Jade whips AQA across the ring. AQA ducks a clothesline from Jade. AQA with two clotheslines. AQA hits The SlingBlade. AQA with a Step Up Enzuigiri. AQA connects with The Starstruck to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-2) AQA via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (11-12) Lee Moriarty vs. (32-47) Alan Angels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moriarty with a waist lock takedown. Moriarty applies a front face lock. Moriarty transitions into an arm-bar. Moriarty applies a hammerlock. Angels grabs a side headlock. Angels with two arm-drags. Angels applies an arm-bar. Moriarty transitions into The Cobra Twist. Angels grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Moriarty wraps the left shoulder of Angels around the middle rope. Angels shoves Moriarty. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angels backs Moriarty into the ropes. Moriarty shoves Angels. Angels answers with a forearm smash. Angels talks smack to Moriarty. Moriarty drives his knee into the midsection of Angels. Moriarty uppercuts Angels. Angels with a snap mare escape. Angels sends Moriarty into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a leg lariat. Angels with a deep arm-drag. Angels applies another arm-bar. Angels kicks Moriarty in the gut.

Moriarty denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Following a snap mare takeover, Moriarty kicks Angels in the back. Angels blocks The Mid-Kick. Angels with a chop/mid-kick combination. Moriarty with a Swinging Arm-Ringer into the canvas. Angels regroups on the ring apron. Moriarty pulls Angels back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Moriarty cranks on the left shoulder of Angels. Moriarty repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Angels. Moriarty with The Bridging Suplex for a two count. Moriarty applies a double wrist lock. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Moriarty. Moriarty drops his weight on the left shoulder of Angels for a two count. Moriarty stands on the right hand of Angels. Moriarty works on his joint manipulation game. Angels is displaying his fighting spirit. Moriarty sends Angels to the corner.

Angels decks Moriarty with a back elbow smash. Angels with a shoulder block. Angels with a Slingshot Dropkick. Angels clotheslines Moriarty. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels ducks a clothesline from Moriarty. Moriarty avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels with a forearm smash. Angels hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels puts Moriarty on the top turnbuckle. Angels with a blistering chop. Moriarty starts bending Angels fingers. Angels with a Rising Knee Strike. Angels connects with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Moriarty wisely rolls himself out of the ring. Moriarty kicks Angels off the ring apron. Moriarty lands The Suicide Dive. Moriarty rolls Angels back into the ring. Moriarty with The Discus Chop for a two count. Moriarty makes Angels tap out to The Border City Stretch.

Winner: (12-12) Lee Moriarty via Submission

Fifth Match: (30-39) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-22) Carlie Bravo

Bravo pie faces Kiss. Bravo talks smack to Kiss. Kiss rocks Bravo with a forearm smash. Kiss with a double leg takedown. Kiss transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bravo kicks Kiss in the gut. Bravo drives Kiss face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bravo repeatedly stomps on Kiss’s chest. Bravo is raining down haymakers in the corner. The referee admonishes the referee. Bravo with a fake out forearm. Bravo continues to run his mouth. Kiss side steps Bravo into the turnbuckles. Bravo kicks Kiss in the face. Kiss with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kiss with The Press Slam. Kiss follows that with The MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count.

Kiss with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Kiss with a Running Leg Lariat. Bravo knocks Kiss off the top rope. Bravo with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Bravo with a Running Knee Drop for a one count. Bravo with a forearm smash. Bravo hits The Tornado Bulldog for a two count. Bravo toys around with Kiss. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Bravo. Kiss slaps Bravo in the face. Kiss with forearm shivers. Kiss drops Bravo with The Rolling Elbow. Kiss applies the knuckle lock. Kiss slaps Bravo in the chest. Kiss with a Lucha Libre Lariat. Kiss with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Kiss follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Kiss rolls Bravo back into the ring. Kiss connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-39) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-14) Robyn Renegade vs. (0-1) Vicky Dreamboat

Renegade nails Dreamboat with The Pump Kick. Dreamboat regroups on the outside. Renegade unloads three knife edge chops. Renegade slams Dreamboat’s head on the ring apron. Renegade rolls Dreamboat back into the ring. Renegade talks smack to the crowd. Renegade with clubbing blows to Dreamboat’s chest. Renegade fish hooks Dreamboat. Renegade sends Dreamboat face first into the canvas.

Dreamboat rolls Renegade for a two count. Dreamboat unloads a flurry of chops. Renegade reverses out of the irish whip from Dreamboat. Renegade with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Renegade starts rag dolling Dreamboat. Renegade hits The Pumphandle Slam. Renegade drags Dreamboat to the corner. Renegade goes for The MoonSault, but Dreamboat ducks out of the way. Charlette Renegade comes into the ring behind the referee’s back. Dreamboat goes for a DDT, but Charlette counters with The Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-4) Robyn Renegade via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (13-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-1) Trenton Storm

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo with forearm shivers across the back of Storm. Ogogo with a waist lock takedown. Ogogo kicks Storm in the ribs. Ogogo repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Ogogo argues with the referee. Storm with a forearm smash. Ogogo brings Storm down to the mat. Ogogo with clubbing blows to Storm’s back. Ogogo with The GutWrench Suplex. Ogogo uppercuts Storm. Ogogo whips Storm across the ring. Ogogo delivers The Kitchen Sink. Ogogo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes.

Ogogo punches Storm in the back. Bodyshot Exchange. Storm dropkicks Ogogo. Storm kicks Ogogo in the gut. Storm with a knife edge chop. Ogogo clings onto the top rope. Ogogo rocks Storm with a forearm smash. Storm avoids The Kitchen Sink. Storm SuperKicks Ogogo. Ogogo responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Ogogo repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Storm. Ogogo with three uppercuts. Ogogo gets Storm tied up in the ropes. Ogogo connects with The Vicious Bodyshot which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Ogogo puts Storm on the top turnbuckle. Ogogo plants Storm with The Tower Of London.

Winner: (14-1) Anthony Ogogo via Referee Stoppage

Eight Match: (5-11) Leva Bates vs. (0-1) Kiah Dream

Dream knocks the book out of Bates hand. Dream puts on Bates glasses. Bates with a side headlock takeover. Dream answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dream rakes the eyes of Bates. Dream stomps on Bates chest. Dream dropkicks Bates. Dream puts her knee on the back of Bates neck.. Following a snap mare takeover, Dream kicks Bates in the back.

Dream toys around with Bates. Dream slaps Bates in the face. Bates with forearm shivers. Bates slaps Dream in the face. Bates with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Dream with forearm shivers. Dream whips Bates across the ring. Bates ducks a clothesline from Dream. Dream goes for a Bodyslam, but Bates lands back on her feet. Bates connects with The O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-11) Leva Bates via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (3-2) Roppongi Vice vs. (0-4) The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) w/JD Drake

The Wingmen attacks Roppongi Vice before the bell rings. Nemeth rams his forearm across Beretta’s face. Avalon is raining down haymakers. Avalon stomps on Beretta’s chest. Nemeth whips Beretta into the steel barricade. Avalon with a throat thrust to Romero. This brawl spills towards the stage. The referee needs to get control of this match. Double Vertical Suplex on the stage. The Wingmen gangs up on Romero. Nemeth inadvertently clotheslines Avalon. Romero with a Flying Crossbody Block off the steel ring steps. Beretta with a MoonSault off the stage. Romero gives Beretta a high five. Romero rolls Avalon back into the ring. Avalon begs for mercy. Romero tugs on Avalon’s hair. Romero tags in Beretta. Romero ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Forearm/Uppercut Combination. Double Gut Punch. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Beretta with a Running Lariat. Avalon tags in Nemeth.

Beretta drops Nemeth with a knife edge chop. Beretta whips Nemeth out of the ring. Nemeth gets Beretta trapped in the ring skirt. Beretta with a forearm smash. Avalon attacks Beretta behind the referee’s back. Nemeth tees off on Beretta. Nemeth talks smack to Beretta. Nemeth rolls Beretta back into the ring. Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a two count. Avalon tags himself in. Avalon stomps on Beretta’s chest. Avalon with two toe kicks. Avalon punches Beretta in the back. Avalon with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Avalon applies a front face lock. Nemeth tags himself in. Nemeth drives his knee into Beretta’s ribs. Nemeth stomps on Beretta’s ribs. Beretta denies The Rude Awakening. Beretta whips Nemeth into the turnbuckles. Beretta hits The Swinging DDT. Romero and Avalon are tagged in. Romero dodges The Polish Hammer. Romero with a Hurricanrana. Romero uppercuts Nemeth. Forever Clotheslines. Romero plays to the crowd. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero tags in Beretta. Beretta has Avalon draped across the top strand. Romero with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Beretta with a Sliding Knee Strike for a two count.

Nemeth dumps Romero out of the ring. Beretta tosses Nemeth out of the ring. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Beretta. Beretta kicks Avalon in the face. Avalon yanks Beretta off the top turnbuckle. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nemeth hits The Leaping DDT for a two count. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Nemeth with a NeckBreaker. Avalon with The Flying Splash for a two count. Nemeth kicks Romero out of the ring. Avalon tags in Nemeth. The Wingmen starts shaking their hips. Beretta decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Beretta sends Avaalon crashing to the outside. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination. Nemeth drives his knee into the midsection of Beretta. Double Knee Strike from Roppongi Vice. Beretta connects with The Running Knee for a two count. JD Drake trips Beretta from the outside. Orange Cassidy makes his way down to the ring. Cassidy with lethargic kicks. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Roppongi Vice plants Nemeth with The Strong Zero to pickup the victory. After the match, Roppongi Vice hugs Cassidy to close the show.

Winner: (4-2) Roppongi Vice via Pinfall

