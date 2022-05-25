The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, to air this coming Friday night:

* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Damaris Griffin and Bryson Montana

* Amari Miller defeated Arianna Grace

* Trick Williams defeated Dante Chen

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.