AEW Dark Results 6/30/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentary Team (Excalibur and TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (12-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-1) Max Caster

Spears with a waist lock takedown. Spears signals for the test of strength. Spears applies a wrist lock. Caster with an arm-drag takedown. Caster pops back on his feet. Spears talks strategy with Blanchard. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Caster with a waist lock go-behind. Caster applies a side headlock. Spears trips Caster. Spears with clubbing crossfaces. Spears with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Spears slams the right shoulder of Caster on the canvas. Spears is picking Caster apart. Spears stomps on Caster’s face. Spears rakes the eyes of Caster. The referee admonishes Spears. Caster rolls Spears over for a one count. Caster is throwing haymakers at Spears. Short-Arm Reversal by Spears. Spears hits The SpineBuster. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory. After the match, Blanchard gives Spears the steel slug. Spears delivers The Left Hand Of God.

Winner: (13-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Second Match: (7-1) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-5) Pineapple Pete

Archer attacks Pete from behind before the bell rings. Archer throws Pete into the ring. Pete dropkicks Archer into Roberts. Archer shoves Pete. Pete ducks a clothesline from Archer. Pete with a flying forearm smash. Pete dodges The Big Boot. Pete with a Running European Uppercut. Pete with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Pete. Archer goes for The PowerSlam, but Pete lands back on his feet. Pete with heavy bodyshots. Pete sends Archer to the ring apron. Pete slams Archer’s head on the top rope. Pete dropkicks Archer off the apron. Joey Janela throws his t-shirt at Archer. Roberts tells Archer to focus.

Pete goes for The Suicide Dive, but Archer counters with The ChokeSlam on the apron. Archer proceeds to throw his t-shirt at Janela. Archer whips Pete into the steel barricade. Archer rolls Pete back into the ring. Archer with a Big Boot. Archer follows that with a SpringBoard SomerSault Senton for a two count. Archer is pissed. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer whips Pete across the ring. Archer clotheslines the back of Pete’s head. Archer repeatedly stomps on Pete’s back. Archer kicks Pete out of the ring. Archer talks smack to Janela.

Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer slaps Pete in the chest. Pete is displaying his fighting spirit. Pete unloads three knife edge chops. Archer responds with a forearm smash. Archer drags Pete to the corner. Archer with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Archer with forearm shivers. Archer puts Pete on the top turnbuckle. Pete negates The BlackOut. Pete with a chop/punch combination. Pete HeadButts Archer. Archer connects with The BlackOut. Archer repeatedly slams Pete’s head on the canvas. Archer plants Pete with The EBD Claw to pickup the victory. After the match, Janela tries to attack Archer with a leaf blower.

Winner: (8-1) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-1) Ricky Starks vs. (0-2) Griff Garrison

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garrison goes for a Bodyslam, but Starks lands back on his feet. A lot of hand fighting. Starks applies a wrist lock. Garrison reverses the hold. Garrison with a forearm smash. Garrison goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Starks lands back on his feet. Starks ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Starks trips Garrison. Starks with a waist lock go-behind. Starks drops down on the canvas. Starks leapfrogs over Garrison. Starks denies The Hip Toss. Starks with two deep arm-drags. Starks dropkicks Garrison.

Starks pie faces Garrison. Starks slams Garrison’s head on the two turnbuckle pads. Starks punches Garrison in the back. Starks kicks Garrison in the gut. Starks whips Garrison across the ring. Garrison kicks Starks in the face. Starks scores the elbow knockdown. Starks slaps Garrison in the back of the head. Starks repeatedly stomps on Garrison’s chest. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Starks. Garrison lands The Stinger Splash. Starks responds with a knee lift. Starks delivers a Missile Dropkick. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Starks fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Starks connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (19-9) Scorpio Sky vs. (0-3) Brady Pierce

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pierce shoves Sky to the corner. Sky applies a waist lock. Sky rolls Pierce over for a two count. Sky with a drop toe hold. Sky applies a front face lock. Pierce puts Sky on the top turnbuckle. Slap Exchange. Sky dives over Pierce. Sky with a knife edge chop. Sky with forearm shivers. Sky ducks a clothesline from Pierce. Sky dropkicks Pierce. Sky with a deep arm-drag. Sky applies an arm-bar. Sky with The La Magistral for a two count. Sky drops Pierce with a spinning elbow strike. Pierce negates The TKO.

Pierce hammers down on the back of Sky’s neck. Sky and Pierce are trading back and forth shots. Pierce with a Big Biel Throw. Pierce follows that with a Pump Kick for a two count. Pierce argues with the referee. Pierce is raining down haymakers. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Pierce. Pierce dives over Sky. Pierce goes for The PowerSlam, but Sky lands back on his feet. Sky launches Pierce over the top rope. Sky with a shoulder block. Sky slides under Pierce. Sky dumps Pierce face first on the ring apron. Sky rolls Pierce back into the ring. Sky connects with The SlingShot Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-9) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4-2) Allie & (2-1) Brandi Rhodes w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-3) Kilynn King & (0-3) Skyler Moore

Brandi argues with Allie before the bell rings. Rhodes and King will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes backs King into the turnbuckles. King sweeps out the legs of Rhodes. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from King. Rhodes rolls King over for a two count. Rhodes kicks King in the gut. Rhodes with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Rhodes with a running elbow smash. Allie tags herself in. Allie with a running elbow smash. Allie hits The Sliding D for a two count. Allie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Allie drops King with a running knee lift. Allie walks over King. Allie climbs up to the second rope. Rhodes tags herself in.

King clotheslines Rhodes. King drives Rhodes back first into the turnbuckles. King with a forearm smash. King slams Rhodes head on the top turnbuckle pad. King tags in Moore. Moore repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. Rhodes nullifies the double irish whip. Rhodes shoves Moore into King. Rhodes with a chop/forearm combination. King kicks Rhodes in the gut. Moore pulls Rhodes down to the mat for a two count. Moore transitions into a ground and pound attack. Moore drives Rhodes face first into the canvas. Moore talks smack to Rhodes.

Moore PowerSlams Rhodes for a two count. Moore argues with the referee. Moore goes for a GutWrench Suplex, but Rhodes blocks it. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Pierce. Rhodes kicks Moore in the gut. Rhodes creates distance with The Stunner. Rhodes tags in Allie. Allie with forearm shivers. Moore reverses out of the irish whip from Allie. Allie with a drop down palm strike. Allie mocks Dustin Rhodes. Allie with a Running Bulldog. Allie knocks King off the ring apron. Moore goes for a Bodyslam, but Allie lands back on his feet. Allie connects with The Spinning Inverted FaceLock Elbow Drop. Allie tags in Rhodes. Rhodes hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-2) Allie & (3-1) Brandi Rhodes via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6-5) The Butcher & The Blade vs. (0-1) Fuego Del Sol & Low Rida

Blade and Del Sol will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blade applies a side headlock. Blade with multiple submission variations. Blade with a waist lock takedown. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Blade applies a wrist lock. Blade with a short-arm shoulder blocks. Blade tags in Butcher. Shoulder Block Party. Double Biel Throw. Rida tags himself in. Butcher kicks Rida in the chest. Rida ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Butcher goes for a Bodyslam, but Rida lands back on his feet. Butcher applies a waist lock. Rida with three sharp elbow strikes. Butcher with a Belly to Back Slam. Butcher tags in Blade.

Two Stereo HeadButts. Blade whips Rida across the ring. Blade clotheslines Rida. Blade blasts Rida with a knife edge chop. Blade repeatedly stomps on Rida’s chest. Butcher applies a sleeper hold behind the referee’s back. Blade stands on the back of Rida’s neck. Blade hits The Back Drop Driver. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rida lands back on his feet. Rida kicks Butcher in the face. Rida tags in Del Sol. Del Sol with forearm shivers. Tip Up by Butcher. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Butcher with a running knee lift. Butcher with a fireman’s carry takeover. Butcher throws Rida back into the ring. Butcher blocks a boot from Del Sol. Butcher drops Del Sol with a back elbow smash. Butcher applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Blade with a Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Butcher PowerBombs Del Sol. Butcher makes Del Sol tap out to The Texas CloverLeaf.

Winner: (7-5) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (15-9) The Young Bucks vs. (0-16) Brandon Cutler & (0-17) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates

Matt Jackson and Brandon Cutler will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Matt with a drop toe hold. Matt applies a front face lock. Matt grabs a side wrist lock. Cutler reverses the hold. Matt dropkicks Cutler. Matt with a deep arm-drag. Matt applies an arm-bar. Matt brings Cutler to the corner. Matt tags in Nick. Nick with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Nick works on the left wrist of Cutler. Cutler regains wrist control. Avalon is not ready to fight. Nick cartwheels out of the wrist lock. Nick slaps Cutler in the chest. Assisted Arm-Drag on the ramp way. Nick with a shoulder block to Cutler. Nick slips over Cutler. Nick tags in Matt. Cutler drops down on the canvas. Cazadora/Cutter Combination. Avalon tags himself in. Avalon yells at Cutler. Matt with a deep arm-drag. Matt applies an arm-bar. Matt tags is in Nick.

Matt slides under Avalon. Double boot into the midsection of Avalon. Double Chop. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fist Drop/Standing Frog Splash Combination. Avalon tags in Cutler. Nick with a drop toe hold. Nick tags in Matt. Matt with a SlingShot Leg Drop. Matt is throwing haymakers at Cuter. Avalon kicks Matt in the back. Avalon tags himself in. Avalon goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cutler gets in the way. Avalon starts shoving Cutler. Matt tags in Nick. Matt tells Avalon and Cutler to bring it. Avalon kicks Matt in the gut. Avalon and Cutler goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Nick gets in the way. Stereo Dropkicks. Stereo SlingShot Pescado’s. Nick rolls Avalon back into the ring. Nick with two haymakers. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Nick. Leva Bates stops Nick in his tracks. Avalon decks Nick with a back elbow smash. Matt made the blind tag.

Avalon with an Atomic Drop. Avalon with a straight right hand. Avalon with the irish whip. Matt Spears Avalon. Matt kicks Avalon in the chest. Matt applies a front face lock. Avalon with heavy bodyshots. Matt with a double leg takedown. Matt catapults Avalon into The Apron Enzuigiri from Nick. Matt tags in Nick. Nick with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Nick knocks Cutler off the ring apron. Nick with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Nick slams Avalon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nick tags in Matt. Avalon denies The SuperKick. Avalon ducks a clothesline from Matt. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Avalon tags in Cutler. Cutler side steps Matt into the turnbuckles. Cutler with Two Apron Enzuigiri’s. Cutler with a Belly to Back Suplex. Assisted SlingShot Senton. Cutler connects with The Phenomenal Forearm.

Nick heads to the outside. Matt kicks Cutler in the gut. Avalon sends Matt tumbling to the floor. Cutler lands The Suicide Dive. Cutler rolls Matt back into the ring. Cutler with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Cutler tags in Avalon. Avalon argues with Cutler. Avalon punches Matt in the face. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick to Nick. Stereo Pump Kicks. Assisted Leg Lariat. Avalon ducks a clothesline from Matt. Avalon hits The Swinging DDT. Avalon tags in Cutler. Cutler with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Cutler dumps Nick out of the ring. Cutler tags in Avalon. Matt with a Double Northern Lights Suplex. Matt tags in Nick. Nick sends Cutler tumbling to the floor. Nick with a shoulder block. Nick with a SlingShot X-Factor. Nick follows that with The Apron MoonSault. SuperKick Party. Young Bucks plants Avalon with The BTE Trigger to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-9) The Young Bucks via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 211 of The Hoots Podcast