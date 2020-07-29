AEW Dark Results 7/28/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentary Team (Excalibur and TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (3-1) FTR vs. (0-20) Brandon Cutler & (0-21) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates

The Young Bucks are watching the match from the ringside area. Cash Wheeler and Pete Avalon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wheeler immediately backs Avalon into the turnbuckles. Wheeler tags in Hardwood. Avalon escapes the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Hardwood with a side headlock takeover. Avalon whips Hardwood across the ring. Hardwood drops Avalon with a shoulder tackle. Tully Blanchard is scouting the competition. Avalon tags in Cutler. Cutler is distracted by Wheeler. Hardwood attacks Cutler from behind. Hardwood slams Cutler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hardwood blasts Cutler with a knife edge chop. Hardwood tags in Wheeler. Hardwood slams Cutler’s head on Wheeler’s knees. Wheeler uppercuts Cutler. Wheeler with a knife edge chop. Wheeler launches Cutler over the top rope. Cutler slams Wheeler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cutler drops Wheeler with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler applies a front face lock. Avalon tags himself in.

Double Irish Whip. Double FlapJack. Running Elbow Drop/Splash Combination for a one count. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Cutler tags himself in. Cutler applies a wrist lock. The referee admonishes Hardwood who was going for an illegal tag. Wheeler rakes the eyes of Cutler. Wheeler tags in Hardwood. FTR with a Double Front Suplex on the top rope. Hardwood with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Hardwood kicks Cutler in the gut. Hardwood fish hooks Cutler. Hardwood with a high elbow smash. Hardwood whips Cutler across the ring. Hardwood scores the elbow knockdown. Hardwood tags in Wheeler. FTR catapults Cutler throat across the middle strand. Wheeler hooks the outside leg, but Aubrey Edwards was distracted by Avalon. Wheeler is pissed. Following a snap mare takeover, Wheeler applies a side headlock. Cutler with heavy bodyshots. Cutler goes for a Back Drop Driver, but Wheeler lands back on his feet. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Wheeler. Cutler with a Belly to Back Suplex. Wheeler tags in Hardwood.

Hardwood stops Cutler in his tracks. Hardwood dumps Cutler out of the ring. Hardwood with an open hand chop. Cutler gets tied up in the ropes. Hardwood unloads a flurry of strikes. Wheeler attacks Cutler behind the referee’s back. Hardwood talks smack to Leva Bates. Cutler is throwing haymakers at Hardwood. Hardwood with a Belly to Back Suplex. Hardwood tags in Wheeler. Wheeler with a straight right hand. Wheeler drives Cutler face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Wheeler tears Leva’s book apart. Wheeler goes for a Corner Dropkick, but Cutler ducks out of the way. Hardwood and Avalon are tagged in. Avalon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Wheeler. Avalon blasts Hardwood with a knife edge chop. Hardwood reverses out of the irish whip from Avalon. Avalon kicks Hardwood in the face. Avalon connects with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Wheeler sends Cutler crashing to the outside. Avalaon dropkicks Wheeler to the floor. Short-Arm Reversal by Hardwood. Hardwood with an Inside Out Lariat. Hardwood tags in Wheeler. FTR plants Avalon with The Spike PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-1) FTR via Pinfall

Second Match: (9-13) Joey Janela & (6-10) Sonny Kiss vs. (3-7) Michael Nakazawa & (0-7) Pineapple Pete

Kiss and Nakazawa will start things off. Kiss dropkicks Nakazawa. Kiss with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Nakazawa side steps Kiss into the turnbuckles. Kiss decks Nakazawa with a back elbow smash. Assisted Baby Oil Kiss My Sass. Kiss goes for The Rapid Kiss Missile, but he slips on the left over baby oil. Nakazawa with a running elbow smash. Nakazawa tags in Pete. Nakazawa with a forearm smash. Assisted Corner Spear. Pete goes for the chest bump, but Nakazawa still has baby oil all over his chest. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela delivers a Double Missile Dropkick. Janela applies a wrist lock. Janela tags in Kiss. Janela with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Kiss SuperKicks Pete for a two count. Kiss with the irish whip. Kiss with a Spinning Wheel Kick.

Pete dives over Kiss. Pete headbutts the midsection of Kiss. Pete with a knee lift. Pete clotheslines Kiss for a two count. Pete applies a front face lock. Pete tags in Nakazawa. Nakazawa and Pete goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela with three clotheslines. Janela runs Nakazawa into Pete. Janela with a Snap German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Janela throws Pete into Nakazawa. Janela connects with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Janela with a basement dropkick. Janela lands The Suicide Dive. Janela follows that with a Diving Splash for a two count. Greetings From Asbury Park. Pete is displaying his fighting spirit. Janela negates The Thong Claw. Pete with a big haymaker. Nakazawa inadvertently locks in The Thong Claw. Janela unloads Two SuperKicks. Janela tags in Kiss. Kiss plants Pete with The Flying Split to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-13) Sonny Kiss & (7-10) Joey Janela via Pinfall

Third Match: (1-1) Abadon vs. (0-4) Skyler Moore

Abadon with a double leg takedown. Abadon transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee is trying to calm down Abadon. Moore rakes the eyes of Abadon. The referee admonishes Moore. Moore continues to rake the eyes of Abadon. Moore with forearm shivers. Moore whips Abadon across the ring. Abadon ducks a clothesline from Moore. Abadon with a Diving Clothesline. Moore fires back with forearm shivers.

Moore kicks Abadon in the gut. Moore hits The DDT. Abadon crawls towards Moore. Moore exit the ring. Abadon with clubbing blows to Moore’s back. Forearm Exchange. Moore throws Abadon into the steel barricade. Moore talks smack to Abadon. Moore with a forearm smash. Moore rolls Abadon back into the ring. Moore connects with The Front Slam for a two count. Moore argues with the referee. Abadon negates The GutWrench Suplex. Abadon plants Moore with The Gory Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) Abadon via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (7-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-9) Shawn Dean & (0-3) Will Hobbs

Grayson and Dean will start things off. Grayson with two running cross chops. Grayson drives Dean back first into the turnbuckles. Uno tags himself in. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno punches Dean in the back. Uno whips Dean across the ring. Uno scores the elbow knockdown. Uno taunts Hobbs. Uno slams Dean’s head on the left boot of Grayson. Uno tags in Grayson. Assisted Corner Spear. Following a snap mare takeover, Grayson hits The PK. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno drives his elbow into Dean’s chest. Uno sends Dean to the corner.

Dean is displaying fighting spirit. Uno blocks a boot from Dean. Dean drops Uno with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson stops Dean in his tracks. Grayson with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Grayson slams Dean’s head on the right boot of Uno. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno with a knife edge chop. Uno with a Belly to Back Suplex. Uno gloats. Uno with a straight right hand. Uno slaps Dean in the face. Dean with forearm shivers. Dean uppercuts Uno. Grayson tags himself in. Uno ducks a clothesline from Dean. Dark Order with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination. Grayson pie faces Hobbs. The referee is trying to calm down Hobbs. Grayson tags in Uno.

Uno dropkicks Hobbs off the ring apron. Short-Arm Reversal by Dean. Dean ducks a clothesline from Uno. Dean with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Uno tags in Grayson. Dean dropkicks Grayson to the floor. Dean lands The SomerSault Plancha. Dean finally tags in Hobbs. Hobbs with a running clothesline. Uno side steps Hobbs into the turnbuckles. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Hobbs catches Grayson in mid-air. Hobbs delivers The Oklahoma Stampede. Hobbs connects with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Hobbs tags in Dean. Grayson with a Double Back Flip Kick. Grayson tags in Uno. Hobbs fights out of the torture rack position. Uno drops Hobbs with a Running Boot. Uno throws the left leg of Dean into Hobbs face. Pump Kick/V-Trigger Combination. Grayson hits The Night Fall. Uno tags in Grayson. Dark Order plants Dean with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (22-10) Scorpio Sky vs. (0-2) Corey Hollis

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky backs Hollis into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Hollis grabs the left leg of Sky. Hollis applies a waist lock. Hollis transitions into a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Sky rolls Hollis over for a one count. Hollis regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Sky applies a side headlock. Hollis whips Sky across the ring. Hollis drops down on the canvas. Hollis goes for a leapfrog, but Sky counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sky with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Sky with two uppercuts. Sky applies a wrist lock. Sky whips Hollis across the ring.

Sky dropkicks Hollis. Hollis regroups on the outside. Hollis sweeps out the legs of Sky. Sky is clutching his left knee. Hollis drops Sky with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Hollis dropkicks the back of Sky’s head. Hollis repeatedly stomps on Sky’s chest. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Hollis. Hollis kicks Sky in the face. Hollis connects with The Back Flip Kick off the middle turnbuckle for a two count. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Hollis with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sky with an inside cradle for a two count. Sky drops Hollis with The Big Boot for a two count. Sky goes for a Fisherman’s Suplex, but Hollis counters with The StunDog Millionaire. Hollis clotheslines Sky. Hollis goes for The Frog Splash, but Sky gets his feet up in the air. Sky plants Hollis with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-10) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6-6) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-4) Kenzie Paige

Ford kicks Paige in the gut. Ford punches Paige in the back. Ford with a knee lift. Ford whips Paige into the turnbuckles. Ford with a corner clothesline. Ford decks Paige with a back elbow smash. Ford sends Paige chest first into the turnbuckles. Ford clotheslines the back of Paige. Ford pulls Paige down to the mat. The referee admonishes Ford. Ford with the irish whip. Paige kicks Ford in the face. Paige with a running clothesline. Paige ducks a clothesline from Ford. Paige pulls Ford down to the mat. Paige transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ford with a desperation drop toe hold. Ford drives Paige face first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Ford with clubbing blow to Paige’s back. Ford puts her knee on the back of Paige’s neck. Ford snaps Paige’s throat off the top strand. Ford stomps on Paige’s chest. Ford applies The Camel Clutch. Ford punches Paige in the back. Ford with a forearm smash. Ford connects with The Double Knee GutBuster. Paige decks Ford with a JawBreaker. Ford matrix under a clothesline from Paige. Ford hits The Stunner. Paige with heavy bodyshots. Paige with forearm shivers. Ford ducks a clothesline from Paige. Ford with a big forearm smash. Paige SuperKicks Ford. Paige applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ford sends Paige into the ropes. Ford nails Paige with The Pump Kick. Ford with a HandSpring Cutter. Ford plants Paige with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-6) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (5-2) Wardlow vs. (0-1) Aaron Solow

Solow side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Solow punches Wardlow in the back. Wardlow is pissed. Wardlow backs Solow into the turnbuckles. Solow ducks under a punch from Wardlow. Solow repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Wardlow. Wardlow drops Solow with The Big Boot. Wardlow drives Solow back first into the turnbuckles. Wardlow with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wardlow uppercuts Solow.

Wardlow whips Solow into the turnbuckles. Wardlow buries his shoulder into the midsection of Solow. Wardlow uppercuts Solow. Wardlow with the irish whip. Solow kicks Wardlow in the face. Solow with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Solow thrust kicks the midsection of Wardlow. Solow SuperKicks Wardlow. Solow goes for The Windmill Kick, but Wardlow counters with The Uranage Slam. Wardlow connects with The Lariat. Wardlow puts Solow on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow delivers The End Of The Night. The referee calls for the bell. After the match, Wardlow plants Solow with Two F 10’s.

Winner: (6-2) Wardlow via Knockout

Eight Match: (11-4) Best Friends vs. (1-6) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

Dark Order attack Best Friends before the bell rings. Silver is choking Taylor with his boot. Reynolds repeatedly stomps on Beretta’s chest. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Taylor whips Silver into the barricade. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Beretta Spears Reynolds on the floor. Taylor with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off the ring apron. Beretta rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Beretta whips Reynolds into a Rising Knee Strike from Taylor. Sole Fold/Half and Half Suplex Combination. Best Friends Hug. Best Friends prepares for Strong Zero. Silver Pump Kicks Beretta into The Canadian Destroyer from Reynolds. Silver knocks Taylor off the ring apron. Silver side steps Beretta into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reynolds with a Rolling Elbow. Silver follows that with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Stunner/Release German Suplex Combination for a two count.

Reynolds applies a knee bar. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver stomps on Beretta’s chest. Silver transitions into a ground and pound attack. Silver with the cover for a two count. Silver drops Beretta with a Mid-Kick. Silver with a Running Boot for a two count. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds kicks Beretta in the gut. Reynolds uppercuts Beretta. Reynolds with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Reynolds drives Beretta face first into the canvas. Reynolds nails Beretta with The Pump Kick. Reynolds denies The Swinging DDT. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Beretta kicks Reynolds in the face. Reynolds sweeps Beretta off the middle turnbuckle for a two count. Reynolds drags Beretta to the corner. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver is choking Beretta with his boot. Silver starts flexing his muscles. Silver slams Beretta’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Beretta unloads two knife edge chops. Silver runs Beretta into the turnbuckles. Silver with clubbing shoulder blocks.

Silver whips Beretta into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Running Double Leg Takedown for a two count. Silver tags in Reynolds. Assisted Cutter for a two count. Reynolds kicks Taylor in the gut. Reynolds dumps Taylor out of the ring. Reynolds tags in Silver. Reynolds stomps on Beretta’s chest. Silver with a series of mid-kicks. Forearm Exchange. Silver repeatedly slaps Beretta in the chest. Beretta with an Inside Out Lariat. Silver tags in Reynolds. Beretta dumps Reynolds out of the ring. Reynolds wisely pulls Taylor off the ring apron. Reynolds with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Dark Order with Two Release German Suplex’s. Reynolds delivers The Helluva Kick. Dark Order connects with The Double Burning Hammer for a two count.

Silver tags in Reynolds. Beretta creates distance with a Back Drop Driver. Beretta finally tags in Taylor. Taylor with two clotheslines. Taylor with a Running Boot to Silver. Taylor sends Reynolds chest first into the canvas. Taylor with a basement dropkick. Silver reverses out of the irish whip from Taylor. Taylor dives over Reynolds. Taylor with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into Reynolds. Taylor with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Beretta responds with an Avalanche Release German Suplex. Taylor goes backslide cover, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver kicks Taylor in the chest. Silver with a mid-kick. Silver SuperKicks Taylor. Silver goes for The BrainBuster, but Taylor lands back on his feet. Taylor plants Silver with The Awful Waffle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-4) Best Friends via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (9-1) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-0) Frankie Thomas

Thomas kicks Archer in the gut before the bell rings. Archer slaps Thomas in the face. Thomas with a straight right hand. Archer launches Thomas to the corner. Archer with a running elbow smash. Thomas side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Thomas applies a side headlock. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer uses the top rope as a weapon. Archer punches Thomas in the back. Archer with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Archer drops Thomas with a short-arm clothesline. Archer talks smack to Lee Johnson.

Archer goes for The ChokeSlam, but Thomas lands back on his feet. Thomas repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Archer. Thomas with a running forearm smash. Archer avoids the trip. Thomas lures Archer to the outside. Archer catches Thomas in mid-air. Archer with an OverHead Toss on the floor. Archer lays out a fan. Archer punches Thomas in the back. Archer tells Thomas to get up. Archer is mauling Thomas in the corner. Thomas applies The Sleeper Hold. Archer puts Thomas on the top turnbuckle. Thomas kicks Archer in the face. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer unloads a series of open hand chops. Thomas negates The Blackout. Thomas ducks a clothesline from Archer. Archer ChokeSlams Thomas. Archer plants Thomas with The EBD Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-1) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (6-6) Orange Cassidy vs. (0-5) Serpentico

Cassidy trips Serpentico. Cassidy has his hands in his pockets. Serpentico applies a side headlock. Cassidy sends Serpentico across the ring. Cassidy leapfrogs over Serpentico. Roll Through Exchange. Cassidy with an arm-drag takeover. Cassidy dropkicks Serpentico. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Serpentico avoids The SuperMan Punch. Serpentico regroups on the outside. Serpentico tells Cassidy to bring it. Cassidy mocks Serpentico. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico with a SlingShot Double Foot Stomp.

Serpentico follows that with a Running Leg Drop on the ring apron. Serpentico SuperKicks Cassidy. Serpentico hits The DDT for a two count. Cassidy repeatedly kicks Serpentico in the face. Cassidy dodges The Crossbody Block. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Cassidy rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Serpentico with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Serpentico with The SuperPlex. Cassidy connects with The Mouse Trap to pickup the victory. After the match, Serpentico tries to cheap shot Cassidy. Cassidy plants Serpentico with The SuperMan Punch.

Winner: (7-6) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (14-16) Sammy Guevara vs. (0-2) Fuego Del Sol w/Low Rida

Guevara side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Guevara with a waist lock takedown. Guevara grapples around Del Sol. Guevara with a waist lock go-behind. Guevara applies a side headlock. Guevara transitions into a wrist lock. Del Sol reverses the hold. Del Sol denies the over hand chop. Test Of Strength. Guevara kicks Del Sol in the gut. Del Sol with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Guevara applies a front face lock. Guevara muscles Del Sol to the corner. Guevara with a knife edge chop. Guevara toys around with Del Sol. Del Sol delivers a gut punch. Guevara reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol side steps Guevara into the turnbuckles. Del Sol with The Tiger Feint Kick. Guevara responds with a Jumping Knee Strike.

Guevara is doing sit ups in the center of the ring. Guevara punches Del Sol in the back. Guevara with a Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Guevara squats. Guevara with The Samoan Drop. Del Sol answers with the rolling crucifix for a two count. Guevara blocks a boot from Del Sol. Guevara sends Del Sol crashing to the outside. Spanish God Pose. Del Sol slaps Guevara in the chest. Guevara drives his knee into the midsection of Del Sol. Guevara punches Del Sol in the back. Guevara with an open hand chop. Guevara rolls Del Sol back into the ring. Guevara stands on the back of Del Sol’s head. Guevara fish hooks Del Sol. Del Sol hits The Quebrada. Del Sol SuperKicks Guevara. Del Sol with a Spinning BackBreaker/FlatLiner Combination. Del Sol goes for The Corkscrew Splash, but Guevara ducks out of the way. Guevara with a Running Knee Strike. Guevara connects with The GTH to pickup the victory. After the match, Guevara attacks Low Rida from behind. Guevara plants Rida with The GTH.

Winner: (15-16) Sammy Guevara via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (10-11) Santana & Ortiz vs. (9-14) Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. (11-7) Christopher Daniels & (20-11) Frankie Kazarian In A Triple Threat Match

Isiah Kassidy and Frankie Kazarian will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a fireman’s carry takeover. Kazarian applies a wrist lock. Kassidy transitions into a hammerlock. Kazarian with an inside out drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Kassidy with heavy bodyshots. Kassidy whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Kassidy with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Kazarian goes for a Bodyslam, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Kassidy kicks Kazarian in the gut. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Kassidy. Kazarian leapfrogs over Kassidy. Kassidy holds onto the ropes. Ortiz tags himself in. Ortiz dumps Kassidy out of the ring. Kazarian with a Hip Toss. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian kicks Ortiz in the chest. Ortiz rolls under a clothesline from Kazarian. Oritz thrust kicks the midsection of Kazarian. Ortiz starts dancing. Santana tags himself in.

Ortiz with a running knee smash. Ortiz with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Assisted MoonSault Press. Santana with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Santana dropkicks the back of Kazarian’s head. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian slides under Santana. Kazarian with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Santana. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Kazarian drops down on the canvas. Daniels with a single leg dropkick. Daniels with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kazarian drives Ortiz face first into the right knee of Daniels. Daniels follows that with The STO. Kazarian delivers a gut punch. Double Wrist Lock. Kazarian kicks Santana in the chest. Daniels clotheslines the back of Santana’s neck. Kazarian with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Daniel with the cover for a two count. Daniels with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Santana fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Daniels backs Santana into the turnbuckles. Quen made the blind tag.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quen applies a side headlock. Daniels drops down on the canvas. Quen slides under Daniels. Tip Up by Daniels. Quen with a Hurricanrana. Quen kicks Daniels in the gut. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Queen sweeps out the legs of Daniels. Kassidy applies The Camel Clutch. Quen with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Private Party poses for the crowd. Kassidy with forearm shivers. Kassidy goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Daniels counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Ortiz tags himself in. Santana pulls Kassidy out of the ring. Ortiz with a Running Clothesline. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Ortiz applies a wrist lock. Ortiz with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Ortiz applies a front face lock. Ortiz tags in Santana. Assisted Throat Thrust. Ortiz with a Senton Splash. Santana hooks the outside leg for a two count. Santana with a knife edge chop. Santana pie faces Daniels. Ortiz is choking Daniels with his boot.

Ortiz and Santana are abusing the referee’s five count. Santana tags in Ortiz. Santana knocks Kazarian off the ring apron. Daniels denies the double irish whip. Ortiz side steps Daniels into the turnbuckles. Santana with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. SitOut PowerBomb/RoundHouse Kick Combination for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Ortiz kicks Daniels in the gut. Ortiz whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels ducks under two clotheslines from Ortiz. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Santana pulls Kazarian off the ring apron. Santana clotheslines Kazarian on the floor. Ortiz goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Daniels lands back on his feet. Daniels rolls under a clothesline from Ortiz. Daniels tags in Quen.

Quen with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Quen ducks a clothesline from Santana. Quen with an OverHead Kick. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Quen rolls Ortiz back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy lands The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Kassidy unloads a flurry of strikes. Kassidy delivers The Silly String for a two count. Kassidy launches Kazarian over the top rope. Kassidy with The Guillotine Stunner. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy bodyslams Ortiz. Private Party with a Flying Splash/Flying Leg Drop Combination. Santana pulls the referee out of the ring. Santana dives over Quen. Santana with The Roll Through Cutter. Daniels responds with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Ortiz kicks Daniels in the gut. Ortiz with a Modified Stunner. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian follows that with a SlingShot DDT. Kassidy answers with The SlingShot FlatLiner. Kassidy wipes out Daniels with The SlingShot Pescado. Santana and Ortiz uses the mad ball to distract the referee. Ortiz delivers The Low Blow. Ortiz connects with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-11) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

