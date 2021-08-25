AEW Dark Results 8/24/21

United Center

Chicago, Illinois

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (30-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Heather Reckless

Rosa with a double leg takedown. Rosa applies a front face lock. Rosa transitions into a side headlock. Reckless backs Rosa into the turnbuckles. Rosa side steps Reckless into the turnbuckles. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa bodyslams Reckless. Rosa with a Senton Splash. Side Step Display. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Reckless denies The Fire Thunder Driver. Reckless kicks the left knee of Rosa. Reckless with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a one count. Rosa drops Reckless with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rosa makes Reckless tap out to The Peruvian Neck Tie.

Winner: (31-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

The #AEW Women’s Casino Battle Royale is back in 2021 for the #AEWAllOut Buy-In on Sept. 5 in Chicago with the winner getting an #AEW Women’s World Title shot! The first entrant will be announced TONIGHT on #AEWDark at 7/6c – https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/w6Jk5XX1L4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021

Second Match: (25-19) Brian Pillman Jr & (27-23) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Brayden Lee & (0-0) Ren Jones

Griff Garrison and Brayden Lee will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Garrison with a waist lock takedown. Garrison applies a front face lock. Garrison transitions into a side headlock. Lee whips Garrison across the ring. Garrison drops Lee with a shoulder tackle. Lee drops down on the canvas. Lee leapfrogs over Garrison. Garrison holds onto the ropes. Garrison dropkicks Lee. Garrison with a deep arm-drag. Garrison whips Lee across the ring. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Jones attacks Garrison from behind. Lee with a forearm smash. Lee tags in Jones. Double Irish Whip. Lee with an Inverted Atomic Drop.

Jones with The Flatliner for a one count. Jones slams Garrison’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jones tags in Lee. Double Irish Whip. Garrison breaks through the double clothesline. Garrison rocks Jones with a forearm smash. Garrison decks Lee with a back elbow smash. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman with a shoulder tackle. Pillman clotheslines Lee. Pillman kicks Jones in the gut. Pillman unloads four chops. Pillman whips Jones into the turnbuckles. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman with a blistering chop. Lee attacks Pillman from behind. Lee applies a wrist lock. Pillman with The Flying Crossbody Block. Pillman SuperKicks Jones. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison kicks Lee off the ring apron. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-19) Brian Pillman Jr & (28-23) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Third Match: (26-13) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (2-37) Shawn Dean

Dean dropkicks Hobbs before the bell rings. Dean ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Dean hits The Captain’s Salute. Dean with The Corner Dropkick. Hobbs responds with The SpineBuster for a two count. Hobbs connects with The Town Business to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-13) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (18-28) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order vs. (20-14) Dante Martin

Test Of Strength. Angels with The La Magistral for a two count. Angels ducks a clothesline from Dante. Angels goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dante holds onto the ropes. Angels kicks Dante in the back. Angels kicks the right shoulder of Dante. Dante ducks a clothesline from Angels. Dante with two deep arm-drags. Dante blocks a boot from Angels. Angels ducks a clothesline from Dante. Dante dropkicks Angels. Angels launches Dante over the top rope. Angels dropkicks Dante off the ring apron. Angels lands The Orihara MoonSault. Angels rolls Dante back into the ring. Angels drops Dante with The DDT for a two count. Angels applies the cravate.

Dante with heavy bodyshots. Dante dumps Angels out of the ring. Dante flips over Angels. Dante with a Back Body Drop. Dante scores the elbow knockdown. Dante with a forearm knockdown. Dante with a leaping back elbow smash. Dante side steps Angels into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante drops Angels with The Double SpringBoard Quebrada for a two count. Angels rocks Dante with a forearm smash. Dante decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Angels clotheslines Dante on the apron. Angels with The Flatliner. Angels applies The Koji Clutch. Dante denies The Wing Snapper. Dante thrust kicks the quad of Angels. Dante puts Angels on the top turnbuckle. Dante with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dante connects with The Straight Jacket Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-14) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (24-10) The Lucha Brothers w/PAC & Alex Abrahantes vs. (10-25) Aaron Solow & (13-10) Nick Comoroto w/QT Marshall

Pentagon Jr and Aaron Solow will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Misfired Clotheslines and SuperKicks. Quick shoving contest. Pentagon and Comoroto are tagged in. Cero Miedo. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Pentagon thrust kicks the midsection of Comoroto. Comoroto grabs Pentagon by his throat. Pentagon slaps Comoroto in the chest. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Comoroto. Pentagon with a knife edge chop. Comoroto rocks Pentagon with a forearm smash. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow with a running forearm smash. Pendulum BackBreaker/Running Dropkick Combination for a two count.

Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Solow. Pentagon SuperKicks Comoroto. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix dives over Solow. Fenix unloads a series of haymakers. Fenix with Two Roundhouse Kicks. Fenix sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Fenix kicks Solow in the face. Fenix with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Pentagon shoves Brian Pillman Jr. Fenix goes for The Handspring Cutter, but Solow counters with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Solow drops Fenix with The Windmill Kick for a one count. Fenix fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fenix with a Ripcord Roundhouse Kick. Fenix SuperKicks Comoroto. Fenix thrust kicks the left knee of Comoroto.

Fenix with The Hook Kick. Solow kicks Fenix in the gut. Fenix responds with The Rebound Hook Kick. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with Two Slingblades. Pentagon SuperKicks Solow. Pentagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon hits The Pentagon Driver for a two count. Comoroto attacks Pentagon from behind. Solow rolls Pentagon over for a two count. Comoroto catches Fenix in mid-air. Pentagon kicks Comoroto in the ribs. Double SuperKick. Comoroto bodyslams Fenix. Pentagon slaps Comoroto in the chest. Lucha Brother thrust kicks the knees of Comoroto. Double SuperKick. Assisted Cazadora Cutter. Fenix wipes out Comoroto with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Lucha Brothers connects with The Assisted Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-10) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (John Silver & Preston Vance) w/Alan Angels vs. (0-2) Kal Herro & (0-0) Isaiah Moore

John Silver and Isaiah Moore will start things off. Silver with a single leg takedown. Moore decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Silver sends Moore face first into the top rope. Silver with a running uppercut. Silver tags in Vance. Vance whips Moore across the ring. Herro tags himself in. Vance drops Moore with a shoulder tackle. Vance with a leaping shoulder block to Herro. Vance with The Fallaway Slam. Vance tags in Silver. Herro with a straight right hand. Silver unloads two mid-kicks. Silver SuperKicks Herro. Silver drills Herro with The BrainBuster. Silver flexes his muscles. Vance and Moore are tagged in. Moore ducks a clothesline from Vance. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance whips Moore into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vance nails Moore with The Pump Kick. Vance PowerBombs Moore. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb. Vance hooks both legs to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (35-12-2) Orange Cassidy, (41-24) Chuck Taylor, (4-7) Wheeler Yuta w/Kris Statlander vs. (25-7) Matt Hardy & (23-11) The Hybrid 2 w/The Hardy Family Office In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Orange Cassidy and Angelico will start things off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cassidy with a wrist lock takedown. Pockets Pose. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Cassidy lunges over Angelico. Cassidy with a Hurricanrana. Cassidy dropkicks Angelico. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Cassidy tags in Yuta. Yuta whips Angelico across the ring. Yuta drops down on the canvas. Cassidy kicks Angelico in the gut. Yuta with a Running Boot. Cassidy kicks out the legs of Angelico. Yuta with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Yuta applies a front face lock. Angelico runs Yuta back first into the turnbuckles. Evans tags himself in. Evans with a straight right hand. Standing Switch Exchange. Yuta crawls under Evans. Yuta dropkicks Evans for a one count. Yuta applies a wrist lock. Yuta whips Evans into the turnbuckles. Yuta tags in Taylor. Flying Clothesline/SpineBuster Combination for a two count.

Taylor bodyslams Evans. Taylor goes for The MoonSault, but Angelico pulls Evans out of the ring. Hardy punches Taylor behind the referee’s back. Evans repeatedly stomps on Taylor’s chest. Evans tags in Hardy. Hardy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hardy with a straight right hand. Hardy drops Taylor with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Hardy knocks Cassidy off the ring apron. Hardy mocks Cassidy. Taylor with The Ripcord Sole Food. Yuta and Taylor are tagged in. Yuta with three dropkicks. Evans swats Yuta out of the mid-air. Yuta with a deep arm-drag. Yuta with an Assisted Headscissors Takeover. Yuta dumps Hardy, Evans and Blade out of the ring. Yuta with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Evans has Yuta perched on the top turnbuckle. Taylor with The Uranage Slam. Taylor lands The SomerSault Plancha. Yuta tags in Cassidy. Yuta with The Flying Splash. Cassidy with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. The referee is trying to get Hardy out of the ring.

Belly to Back Suplex/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. BackBreaker/NeckBreaker Combination. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Angelico hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hardy chucks Yuta out of the ring. Best Friends gangs up on Hardy. The referee gets distracted by The Blade. Best Friends with Stereo BrainBusters. Angelico scores a right jab. Yuta with a Release German Suplex. Evans with The Standing Sky Twister Press. Taylor responds with a Rising Knee Strike. Hardy kicks Evans in the gut. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate. Cassidy dives over Hardy. Cassidy with lazy kicks. Cassidy drops Hardy with The Spinning DDT. Cassidy goes for The Orange Punch, but Evans pulls Hardy out of the ring. Angelico rolls Cassidy over for a two count. Angelico denies The Beach Break. Cassidy plants Angelico with The Double Leg Nelson with his hands in pockets to pickup the victory. After the match, Cassidy drops Angelico with The Orange Punch.

Winner: (36-12-2) Orange Cassidy, (42-24) Chuck Taylor, (5-7) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

