AEW Dark Results 8/25/20

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, TAZ, and Veda Scott)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (13-4) Best Friends w/Orange Cassidy vs. (0-0) Demetri Jackson & (0-0) Storm Thomas

Chuck Taylor and Storm Thomas will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor applies a side headlock. Thomas whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor runs into Thomas. Taylor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taylor applies The Octopus Stretch. Taylor goes for a sunset flip, but Thomas stands still. Taylor drops Thomas with a shoulder tackle. Beretta and Jackson are tagged in. Beretta kicks Jackson in the gut. Beretta unloads two knife edge chops. Beretta stomps on Jackson’s chest. Beretta with the irish whip. Jackson showcases his athleticism. Jackson thrust kicks the midsection of Beretta. Jackson with a Knee Lift. Jackson follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Beretta drops down on the canvas. Beretta with a Leaping Meteora. Jackson with a shoulder block.

Jackson goes for a SlingShot DDT, but Beretta counters with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Beretta tags in Taylor. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown/Elbow Drop Combination. Taylor blasts Jackson with a knife edge chop. Taylor repeatedly stomps on Jackson’s chest. Taylor punches Thomas. Jackson sends Taylor face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Jackson with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Jackson kicks Taylor in the back for a two count. Jackson with heavy bodyshots. Thomas tags himself in. Thomas with a Running Hip Attack. Jackson with an Apron Enzuigiri. Thomas drops Taylor with a Running Clothesline for a two count.

Thomas launches Taylor to the corner. Thomas levels Taylor with a Body Avalanche. Thomas tags in Jackson. Jackson with a forearm smash. Jackson talks smack to Beretta. Taylor kicks Jackson in the face. Taylor knocks Thomas off the ring apron. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor tags in Beretta. Forearm Exchange. Beretta clotheslines Jackson. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Thomas. Beretta with a Saito Suplex. Beretta with a corner clothesline. Beretta hits The Swinging DDT. Beretta lands The Suicide Dive. Beretta Spears Jackson on the floor. Beretta rolls Jackson back into the ring. Beretta connects with The Running Knee. Beretta tags in Taylor. Best Friends Hug. Best Friends plants Jackson with Two Spike PileDrivers to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-4) Best Friends via Pinfall

Second Match: (17-13) Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-1) Jessy Sorensen

Spears drop steps into a side headlock. Spears with a side headlock takeover. Sorensen reverses the hold. Spears whips Sorensen across the ring. Spears drops down on the canvas. Spears with a deep arm-drag. Spears struts around the ring. Spears applies a wrist lock. Sorensen reverses the hold. Spears backs Sorensen into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Spears drives his knee into the midsection of Sorensen. Sorensen shoves Spears. Spears unloads two knife edge chops. Spears with the irish whip. Sorensen dives over Spears. Sorensen with a deep arm-drag. Sorensen dropkicks Spears. Spears regroups on the outside. Spears signals for the test of strength. Spears kicks Sorensen in the gut.

Spears with a southpaw haymaker. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from Sorensen. Spears dropkicks the back of Sorensen’s head. Spears is throwing haymakers at Sorensen. Spears nails Sorensen with The Pump Kick. Spears jams Sorensen’s face against the steel ring steps. Sorensen avoids the vicious foot stomp. Spears with a Belly to Belly Suplex on the ring apron. Sorensen is displaying his fighting spirit. Short-Arm Reversal by Spears. Spears kicks Sorensen in the gut. Sorensen with a double leg takedown. Sorensen with a jackknife cover for a two count. Sorensen with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Sorensen is mauling Spears in the corner. Spears pulls Sorensen off the middle turnbuckle. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory. After the match, Spears clocks Sorensen with the loaded black glove.

Winner: (18-13) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Third Match: (2-3) Melanie Cruise vs. (0-3) Red Velvet

Velvet sticks and moves after the bell rings. Cruise is trying to corner Velvet. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Cruise. Velvet with forearm shivers. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Cruise’s chest. Velvet is choking Cruise with her boot. Velvet with clubbing hamstring kicks. Velvet is fired up. Cruise drops Velvet with a Side Walk Slam. Cruise with Two Big Biel Throws. Cruise repeatedly slams Velvet’s head on the canvas. Cruise goes for The ChokeSlam, but Velvet counters with a Cazadora CodeBreaker. Velvet with a RoundHouse Kick. Velvet goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Cruise counters with The ChokeSlam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-3) Melanie Cruise via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (12-1) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-1) D3

Archer drops D3 with a Running Boot before the bell rings. Archer launches D3 to the corner. Archer sends D3 face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Archer slaps D3 in the chest. Archer whips D3 into the turnbuckles. Archer tells D3 to bring it. D3 obliges with two haymakers. Archer drops D3 with a forearm smash. Archer with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Archer uses the top rope as a weapon. Archer argues with the referee. Archer bodyslams D3 into the turnbuckles. Archer ChokeSlams D3 for a two count. Archer talks smack to D3. Archer fish hooks D3. The referee admonishes Archer. Archer with a running forearm smash. D3 decks Archer with a back elbow smash. D3 kicks Archer in the face. D3 uppercuts Archer. D3 goes for The MoonSault, but Archer ducks out of the way. Archer connects with The BlackOut. Archer plants D3 with The EBD Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-1) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-24) Brandon Cutler & (0-25) Peter Avalon w/Leva Bates vs. (4-3) Luther & (1-6) Serpentico

Luther & Serpentico attacks The Initiative before the bell rings. Serpentico repeatedly stomps on Cutler’s chest. Serpentico is choking Cutler with his boot. Luther with clubbing blows to Avalon’s back. Luther slams Avalon’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Luther with the irish whip. Avalon side steps Luther into the turnbuckles. Avalon with two haymakers. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Luther reverses out of the irish whip from Avalon. Avalon dives over Luther. Avalon dodges The Spinning Leg Lariat. Avalon slides under Luther. Luther drops Avalon with The Big Boot. Luther applies a wrist lock. Serpentico tags himself in. Serpentico with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Luther & Serpentico goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Avalon lands back on his feet. Avalon dropkicks Luther to the floor. Avalon with a Leaping Hurricanrana to Serpentico. Avalon tags in Cutler.

Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Serpentico leapfrogs over Cutler. Cutler lunges over Serpentico. Serpentico with a Running HeadScissors TakeOver. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Serpentico goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Cutler hits The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler tags in Avalon. Cutler with a Mid-Kick. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Avalon dropkicks the back of Serpentico’s head for a two count. Avalon bodyslams Serpentico for a two count. Serpentico with a straight right hand. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico decks Avalon with a back elbow smash. Serpentico whips Avalon across the ring. Avalon kicks Serpentico in the face. Avalon tags in Cutler. Cutler with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cutler is trying to get Avalon out of the ring. Serpentico kicks Cutler in the gut. Serpentico drives Cutler shoulder first into the steel ring post. Luther knocks Avalon off the ring apron.

Cutler is trapped in between the turnbuckles. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther bodyslams Cutler. Luther repeatedly bodyslams Serpentico on top of Cutler for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther kicks Cutler in the back. Cutler with heavy bodyshots. Luther applies the cravate. Luther slams Cutler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Luther with a knife edge chop. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Hip Attack. Luther drops Cutler with a running elbow smash. Serpentico hooks the outside leg for a two count. Serpentico rams his elbow across Cutler’s face. Luther and Serpentico are double teaming Cutler. Cutler decks Luther with a back elbow smash. Cutler kicks Serpentico in the face. Cutler creates distance with a Flying Crossbody Block. Cutler tags in Avalon. Avalon with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Avalon drops Luther with a Leg Lariat. Avalon dropkicks Luther. Serpentico thrust kicks the midsection of Avalon. Serpentico throws his elbow pad at Avalon. Serpentico with the irish whip. Avalon with an Inside Out Lariat. Avalon connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count.

Serpentico with a Jumping Knee Strike. Serpentico tags in Luther. Serpentico with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Luther with a Reverse Suplex on top of Avalon for a two count. Cutler dumps Serpentico out of the ring. Luther throws Cutler into the turnbuckles. Luther repeatedly stomps on Cutler’s chest. Luther is choking Cutler with his boot. Leva Bates checks on Cutler. Avalon delivers the low blow. Avalon rolls Luther over for a two count. Luther drives Avalon back first into the turnbuckles. Luther tags in Serpentico. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Luther bodyslams Avalon. Serpentico with a SlingShot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Avalon kicks Serpentico in the face. Serpentico with a back hand. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Avalon. Avalon with four running forearm smashes. Cutler with a Double Knee GutBuster. Avalon lands The Flying Splash. Luther runs interference. Avalon and Luther are brawling on the outside. Cutler puts Serpentico on the top turnbuckle. Cutler is throwing haymakers at Serpentico. Avalon inadvertently nails Cutler with the book. Luther PowerBombs Avalon on the floor. Luther and Serpentico plants Cutler with their Flying Meteora/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-3) Luther & (2-6) Serpentico via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (15-6) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-7) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose backs King into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rose delivers a gut punch. King shoves Rose. King talks smack to Rose. King ducks under two clotheslines from Rose. King with a RoundHouse Kick. King applies a waist lock. Rose decks King with a back elbow smash. Rose is throwing haymakers at King. Rose launches King to the corner. King side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. King with a shoulder block. King goes for a sunset flip, but Rose stands still. Rose dumps King out of the ring. Rose kicks King in the gut.

King goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Rose blocks it. Rose drives King back first into the steel ring post. Rose applies the ring post stretch. The referee admonishes Rose. King pulls Rose face first into the ring post. King rolls Rose back into the ring. Rose hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Vickie Guerrero is pissed. King negates The ChokeSlam. Forearm Exchange. Knight fights out of the fireman’s carry position. King rolls Rose over for a two count. King ducks a clothesline from Rose. King with a schoolgirl rollup for a one count. King connects with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Vickie shoves King off the top turnbuckle. Rose plants King with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-6) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-2) Baron Black & (0-1) Frank Stone

Austin Gunn and Baron Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Black applies a side headlock. Austin whips Black across the ring. Black drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin drops down on the canvas. Austin leapfrogs over Black. Austin with a side headlock takeover. Black answers with the headscissors escape. Austin with another side headlock takeover. Austin applies a wrist block. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin dives over Black. Black blocks a boot from Austin. Black with a back heel trip. Austin with a low dropkick for a one count. Austin applies a wrist lock. Austin tags in Billy. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep. Elbow/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Billy applies a wrist lock. Billy tags in Austin. Austin with an axe handle strike. Austin works on the left wrist of Black. Black kicks Austin in the gut. Black tags in Stone.

Austin goes for a deep arm-drag, Stone blocks it. Stone kicks Austin in the gut. Stone whips Austin across the ring. Austin over shoots his attempt of the sunset flip. Stone with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam for a one count. Stone applies a front face lock. Black tags himself in. Black is mauling Austin in the corner. Black with clubbing knee drops. Black taunts Billy. Black with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Black tags in Stone. Stone with two haymakers. Stone rams his boot across Austin’s face. Stone with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Stone applies a front face lock. Stone tags in Black. Black drives his elbow into Austin’s ribs.

Austin with forearm shivers. Black ducks a clothesline from Austin. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Black drags Austin to the corner. Black tags in Stone. Austin uses his feet to create separation. Billy and Black are tagged in. Billy with a series of haymakers. Billy dumps Stone out of the ring. Billy levels Black with a Body Avalanche. Billy kicks Black in the gut. Billy talks smack to Black. Billy goes for The Famouser, but Black ducks out of the way. Stone trips Billy from the outside. Stone with a Stinger Splash. Stone goes for a Bodyslam, but Billy lands back on his feet. Billy tags in Austin. Austin with a running forearm smash. Black knocks Billy off the ring apron. Black with forearm shivers. Black delivers his combination offense. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Austin connects with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Eight Match: (9-7) Penelope Ford w/Kip Sabian vs. (0-1) Heather Monroe

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford applies a hammerlock. Ford transitions into a side headlock. Ford with an arm-drag takedown. Ford gloats in the corner. Monroe with two arm-drag takeovers. Monroe runs the ropes. Ford goes for a Hip Toss, but Monroe lands back on her feet. Monroe drives her knee into the midsection of Ford. Monroe with a Hip Toss. Monroe mocks Ford. Monroe slaps Ford in the chest. Monroe with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Ford kicks Monroe in the face. Monroe has Ford perched on the middle turnbuckle. Monroe is distracted by Kip Sabian who’s holding two leaf blowers. The referee admonishes Sabian. Ford with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ford connects with The Fireman’s Carry GutBuster. Ford puts her leg on the back of Monroe’s neck.

Monroe negates The Fisherman’s Suplex. Monroe goes for a RoundHouse Kick, but Ford blocks it. Ford sends Monroe face first into the canvas. Ford with the irish whip. Ford with a corner clothesline. Ford rams Monroe’s face across the top strand. Ford with a forearm smash. Ford decks Monroe with a back elbow smash. Ford repeatedly stomps on Monroe’s chest. Ford goes a Fisherman’s Suplex, but Monroe counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Monroe with a schoolgirl rollup for a two count. Monroe with forearm shivers. Ford drives her knee into the midsection of Monroe. Monroe connects with The Straight Jacket LungBlower for a two count. Ford dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Ford with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Ford with clubbing back elbow smashes in the corner. Ford plants Monroe with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-7) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (13-13) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-0) The Metro Brothers

Ortiz and Chris Metro will start things off. Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ortiz applies the cravate. Side Headlock Exchange. Chris with a side headlock takeover. Ortiz uppercuts Chris. Ortiz with a knife edge chop. Ortiz tells Chris to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Chris kicks Ortiz in the gut. Chris punches Ortiz in the back. Chris with a forearm smash. Chris talks smack to Ortiz. Ortiz slaps Chris in the face. Ortiz with a forearm smash. Ortiz with a blistering chop. Chris reverses out of the irish whip from Ortiz. Ortiz rolls under a clothesline from Chris. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ortiz PowerSlams Chris. Ortiz tags in Santana. Santana drops Chris with a shoulder tackle.

Santana kicks Chris in the back. Santana with a Senton Splash. Santana with Three Amigos. Santana toys around with Chris. Santana with an open palm strike. Santana tags in Ortiz. Ortiz applies a wrist lock. Ortiz with combo forearms. Ortiz drops Chris with The DDT. Chris tags in JC. JC ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. JC with a running forearm smash to Santana. JC with is throwing haymakers at Ortiz. JC with rapid fire headbutts. Ortiz headbutts the midsection of JC. Ortiz with a Butterfly Suplex. Ortiz brings JC to the corner. Ortiz tags in Santana. Ortiz with a back elbow smash. JC side steps Ortiz into the turnbuckles. Santana ducks a clothesline from JC. Ortiz puts JC on the top turnbuckle. Ortiz blocks a punch with his foot. JC goes for a Flying Hurricanrana, but Santana counters with a PowerBomb. Santana knocks Chris off the apron. Santana tags in Ortiz. Inner Circle connects with their Running SitOut PowerBomb/Front Kick Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Inner Circle gets into a brawl with Best Friends.

Winner: (14-13) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (5-2) Ricky Starks vs. (0-13) Shawn Dean

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dean applies a side headlock. Starks whips Dean across the ring. Starks drops down on the canvas. Dean drops Starks with a shoulder tackle. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean with a Counter Hip Toss. Dean with a side headlock takeover. Starks answers with the headscissors escape. Dean grabs a side headlock. Starks backs Dean into the turnbuckles. Starks with a chop/forearm combination. Dean reverses out of the irish whip from Starks. Dean bodyslams Starks. Starks kicks Dean in the face. Starks leapfrogs over Dean. Dean with a Running Crossbody Block. Dean goes for a shoulder block, but Starks counters with a knee lift.

Starks toys around with Dean. Dean with heavy bodyshots. Dean with a forearm smash. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Starks with a running back elbow strike. Starks with a Standing Coffin Drop. Starks follows that with an axe handle strike. Starks slaps Dean in the face. Dean is trying to fight from underneath. Starks with clubbing blows to Dean’s back. Starks goes for a Bodyslam, but Dean lands back on his feet. Starks with an open palm strike. Dean answers with forearm shivers. Starks drives his knee into the midsection of Dean. Dean with two aback elbow smash. Dean with a Float Over DDT. Dean blocks a boot from Starks. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean with a Running Knee Strike for a one count. Dean with clubbing blows to Starks back. Starks dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Starks with a Big Boot. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (7-5) Jake Hager vs. (11-15) Marko Stunt

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hager sends Stunt face first into the canvas. Hager is willing to give Stunt a free shot. Stunt applies a side headlock. Hager launches Stunt across the ring. Hager tells Stunt to get out of the ring. Stunt kicks the middle rope. Hager is pissed. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Hager. Floss Dance. Stunt kicks Hager in the chest. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Hager. Stunt slides under The Big Boot. Stunt continues to dance on the outside. Stunt tells Hager to bring it.

Hager backs Stunt into the turnbuckles. Hager with rapid fire haymakers. Hager with a Big Biel Throw. Hager puts his knee on Stunt’s chest. Stunt with an open hand chop. Hager drops Stunt with The Big Boot. Hager with The Military Press. Hager connects with The Uranage Slam. Hager makes Stunt pass out to The Head Arm/Triangle Choke. After the match, Hager threatens to punch Stunt. The Jurassic Express are watching from the stage. Hager drops Stunt with a high knee lift. Hager runs away from The Jurassic Express.

Winner: (8-5) Jake Hager via Submission

Twelfth Match: (21-14) Frankie Kazarian vs. (15-16) Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian backs Sabian into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Sabian applies a wrist lock. Kazarian avoids the elbow stomp. Strong lockup. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Kazarian transitions into a hammerlock. Sabian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian rolls Sabian over for a two count. Kazarian with a side headlock takeover. Kazarian applies a wrist lock. Kazarian brings Sabian down to the mat. Kazarian maintains wrist control. Sabian reverses the hold. Kazarian with a wrist lock takedown. Kazarian drops his knees on the left shoulder of Sabian. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Sabian with a thumb to the eye.

Sabian applies a side headlock. Kazarian goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sabian lands back on his feet. Sabian whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Sabian with a shoulder tackle. Sabian drops down on the canvas. Kazarian rolls Sabian over for a two count. Kazarian dropkicks Sabian. Ford trips Kazarian from the outside. Sabian dropkicks Kazarian to the floor. Sabian hits The PK. Sabian rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Sabian with the cover for a one count. Sabian is putting the boots to Kazarian. Sabian whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Sabian repeatedly stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Kazarian fires back with a chop/haymaker combination. Sabian kicks Kazarian in the gut. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Sabian applies The Grounding Octopus Stretch. Kazarian puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Sabian. Sabian with a knee lift. Kazarian dodges The PK. Kazarian clotheslines Sabian. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Sabian reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian drops Sabian with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian catches Sabian in mid-air. Kazarian with The Bridging Electric Chair Slam for a two count. Sabian dives over Kazarian. Sabian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabian goes for The Deathly Hollows, but Kazarian blocks it. Kazarian and Sabian are trading back and forth shots on the ring apron. Sabian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabian rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Kazarian kicks Sabian in the face. Kazarian hits The SlingShot Cutter for a two count. Ford puts Sabian’s foot on the bottom rope. Sabian with a desperation knee strike. Sabian with a double leg takedown. Sabian uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Sabian with a Pop Up Knee Strike. Sabian drops Kazarian with The Rolling Elbow. Sabian goes for The Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Kazarian ducks out of the way. Sabian kicks Kazarian in the gut. Sabian goes for The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi, but Kazarian counters with The Reverse DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-14) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (12-14) Joey Janela & (10-10) Sonny Kiss vs. (5-10) The Hybrid 2

Sonny Kiss and Jack Evans will start things off. Kiss cartwheels over Evans. Kiss slides under Evans. Kiss with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Kiss with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Kiss applies a wrist lock. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Wrist Lock Exchange. Janela rolls Evans over for a one count. Evans drives his knee into the midsection of Janela. Evans hammers down on the back of Janela’s neck. Evans slams Janela’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico kicks Janela in the gut. Angelico works on his joint manipulation game. Angelico applies a top wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico with a rolling crucifix for a one count. Angelico toys around with Janela. Janela drops Angelico with a forearm smash. Janela with forearm shivers. Janela tags in Kiss.

Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Kiss with a basement dropkick. Janela with a diving clothesline. Kiss hooks both legs for a two count. Angelico drives Kiss face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans with a double back handspring elbow smash. Evans knocks Janela off the ring apron. Evans with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Evans slams Kiss head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico repeatedly stomps on Kiss chest. Evans attacks Kiss from the ring apron. Angelico applies The Indian Death Lock. The referee is trying to calm down. Angelico talks smack to Kiss. Kiss with a Rolling Elbow. Angelico tags in Evans. Evans stops Kiss in his tracks. Evans with a cheap shot to Janela. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans pulls Kiss down to the mat. Evans with the cover for a two count. Evans tags in Angelico. Angelico delivers his combination offense. Angelico sends Kiss to the corner. Kiss kicks Angelico in the face. Kiss with The Flying Split.

Angelico tags in Evans. Evans goes for a Tip Up, but Kiss lands back on his feet. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela with a forearm smash in mid-air. Janela with a Flying Crossbody Block. Janela follows that with two clotheslines. Janela sends Evans into Angelico. Janela with a Release German Suplex. Janela with a Flying Leg Sweep/DDT Combination. Janela connects with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Janela with a corner clothesline. Janela tags in Kiss. Evans side steps Janlea into the turnbuckles. Janela launches Evans over the top rope. Janela with a back elbow smash. Janela drives Evans back first on the ring apron. Kiss with a SlingShot Double Foot Stomp. Janela hits The Death Valley Driver on the floor. Angelico sends Janela face first into the steel ring post. Kiss blasts Angelico with The PK. Kiss lands The Orihara MoonSault. Kiss rolls Evans back into the ring. Kiss with The 450 Splash for a two count. Janela nails Angelico with The Pump Kick. Angelico drives Janela neck first on the ring apron. Angelico attacks Kiss behind the referee’s back. Evans plants Kiss with The Bridging Backslide Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-10) The Hybrid 2 via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 219 of The Hoots Podcast