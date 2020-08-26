Chris Jericho Talks About Mike Tyson Returning To AEW And Working With New Talent

Chris Jericho hosted another episode of his Saturday Night Special and answered various questions from fans. One topic that was brought up was the potential return of Mike Tyson, the Baddest Man On the Planet. Jericho assured everyone that their time together isn’t over yet.

Yes, of course we’re still talking to Mike, and we will figure it out one way or another.

Jericho also puts over his time working for new talent, claiming that the experience in AEW as well as his 2016 run in WWE gave his career a new relevance.

When you influence somebody to where they’re excited to meet you, excited to have a match with you, or whatever it may be, again, to know you have influenced somebody’s life, influence somebody’s career, their career choices and their career path, that’s one thing I found very invigorating when I came back to WWE in 2016, is that I was getting the chance to work with Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins, and Enzo and Cass, and all these guys that were big fans of mine throughout the years. And that was really cool. It also made my career so much more vital and relevant because it showed me that I could also learn some new things from some of these guys that were on their way up, that were influenced by me. So, it’s a real honor and something that I don’t take very lightly, and one of the reasons I think AEW has been such a success, because of that level of type of respect they have for me and I have of them.

(Transcript Credit: WrestlingInc.com)