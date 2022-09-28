AEW Dark Results 9/27/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (12-59) Fuego Del Sol vs. (0-0) Jay Malachi

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Del Sol applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Del Sol with a drop toe hold. Del Sol applies a front face lock. Malachi drives Del Sol back first into the turnbuckles. Del Sol slaps Malachi in the chest. Del Sol goes for a Monkey Flip, but Malachi lands back on his feet. Malachi with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Malachi dropkicks Del Sol. Malachi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Del Sol rolls him over for a two count. Del Sol with a basement dropkick. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Malachi. Del Sol goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Malachi holds onto the ropes. Del Sol with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Del Sol uppercuts Malachi. Malachi reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol.

Del Sol launches Malachi over the top rope. Malachi with a forearm smash. Malachi with a SpringBoard Lariat. Malachi follows that with two flying forearm smashes. Del Sol attacks the midsection of Malachi. Del Sol avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Malachi with a Hook Kick. Del Sol dodges The Windmill Kick. Del Sol with another basement dropkick for a two count. Del Sol repeatedly thrust kicks the midsection of Malachi. Del Sol kicks Malachi in the chest. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol with a Running Uppercut. Del Sol follows that with a Corner Spear. Malachi launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol kicks Malachi in the chest. Del Sol applies The Dragon Sleeper in the ropes. Del Sol with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT. Del Sol makes Malachi taps out to The Last Chancery.

Winner: (13-59) Fuego Del Sol via Submission

Second Match: (3-16) Leila Grey vs. (0-0) Tiara James

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grey with a waist lock takedown. Grey applies a front face lock. Grey transitions into a side headlock. Grey with a side headlock takeover. James answers with the headscissors escape. Grey with a forearm smash. Grey repeatedly slams James head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grey slaps James in the chest. Chop Exchange. James sends Grey to the corner. Grey kicks James in the face. Grey pulls James down to the mat.

James with a Counter Vertical Suplex. James with forearm shivers. James follows that with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, James with a Diving Splash for a two count. Grey side steps James into the turnbuckles. Grey with a Rising Knee Strike. James denies The Running Bulldog. Grey ducks a clothesline from James. Grey with a Knee Smash. Grey connects with The X-Factor to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-16) Leila Grey via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-17) VSK w/The Trust Busters vs. (0-5) Gus De La Vega

VSK talks smack to Vega after the bell rings. VSK ducks a clothesline from Vega. VSK throws his gloves at Vega. VSK dropkicks Vega. VSK uppercuts Vega. VSK goes for a Bodyslam, but Vega lands back on his feet. Vega thrust kicks the midsection of VSK. Vega kicks VSK in the chest. Vega with a Jumping Knee Strike.

Vega kicks VSK in the face. VSK with a Flying European Uppercut. VSK rams Vega’s face across the top strand. VSK with a Running Uppercut. VSK with a Running Boot. VSK repeatedly stomps on Vega’s chest. VSK puts Vega on the top turnbuckle. Vega kicks VSK in the face. VSK connects with The Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-17) VSK via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (8-12) Jora Johl vs. (0-4) Blake Li

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johl with a waist lck takedown. Johl pie faces Li. Standing Switch Exchange. Johl with another waist lock takedown. Johl walks over Li’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Li crawls under Johl’s legs. Johl blocks the deep arm-drag. Johl goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Li lands back on his feet. Li rolls Johl over for a two count. Li with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Li follows that with The La Magistral for a two count.

Johl scores the elbow knockdown. Johl with a Double Foot Stomp. Johl stomps on Li’s chest. Johl with a Vertical Suplex. Johl flexes his muscles. Li with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Li kicks Johl in the chest. Li ducks a clothesline from Johl. Li dropkicks Johl. Li with a Running Uppercut. Li dives over Johl. Johl connects with The Pump Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-12) Jora Johl via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (46-13) Anna Jay w/Angelo Parker vs. (0-0) Kelly Madan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay whips Madan across the ring. Jay scores the elbow knockdown. Jay with a running elbow smash. Madan side steps Jay into the turnbuckles. Madan rolls Jay over for a one count. Jay kicks Madan in the gut. Jay with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Jay transitions into a ground and pound attack. Madan with forearm shivers. Jay reverses out of the irish whip from Madan. Jay drops Madan with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay makes Madan tap out to The Queen Slayer.

Winner: (47-13) Anna Jay via Submission

Sixth Match: (12-41) Ryan Nemeth vs. (2-4) Arjun Singh

Nemeth attacks Singh before the bell rings. Nemeth is raining down haymakers. Nemeth rakes the eyes of Singh. Nemeth slams Singh’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nemeth whips Singh across the ring. Nemeth goes for a Hip Toss, but Singh counters with a gut punch. Singh with a Head & Arm Suplex. Nemeth regroups on the ring apron. Nemeth slams Singh’s head on the top rope. Nemeth hammers down on the back of Singh’s neck.

Nemeth fish hooks Singh. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nemeth poses for the crowd. Nemeth whips Singh into the turnbuckles. Singh sends Nemeth shoulder first into the steel ring post. Singh scores two forearm knockdowns. Singh with a NeckBreaker. Singh with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Nemeth avoids The Running Knee Strike. Nemeth sends Singh face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Nemeth hits The Pendulum DDT. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-41) Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-6) Leon Ruff vs. (0-4) BSHP King

Ruff dodges The Big Boot. King launches Ruff to the corner. Ruff side steps King into the turnbuckles. King goes for a Press Slam, but Ruff counters with a Sleeper Hold. King backs Ruff into the turnbuckles. Ruff slams King’s head on the top rope. Ruff with a forearm smash. Ruff showcases his speed and athleticism. King scores the elbow knockdown for a one count.

King with a Running Boot. Ruff decks King with a back elbow smash. King Powerslams Ruff for a two count. King talks smack to Ruff. King tugs on Ruff’s hair. King goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ruff lands back on his feet. Ruff with a SpringBoard Cutter. Ruff connects with The Crucifix Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-6) Leon Ruff via Pinfall

Eight Match: (34-45) Angelico vs. (0-2) Caleb Konley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Konley with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Konley taunts Angelico. Standing Switch Exchange. Angelico applies a wrist lock. Konley transitions into a side headlock. Angelico pulls Konley down to the mat. Konley drops down on the canvas. Konley leapfrogs over Angelico. Angelico drops down on the canvas. Konley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Konley with a southpaw haymaker. Konley grabs a side headlock. Angelico dumps Konley crotch first on the top rope. Angelico with a straight right hand.

Angelico drives Konley back first into the ring apron. Angelico rolls Konley back into the ring. Angelico kicks Konley in the back. Angelico applies a chin lock in the ropes. Angelico poses for the crowd. Konley decks Angelico with a JawBreaker. Konley side steps Angelico into the turnbuckles. Konley with a chop/haymaker combination. Angelico answers with a thumb to the eye. Konley ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Konley with a Spinning Backhand. Angelico hammers down on the back of Konley’s neck. Konley reverses out of the irish whip from Angelico. Angelico makes Konley tap out to a Kneeling Argentine BackBreaker.

Winner: (35-45) Angelico via Submission

Ninth Match: (2-3) The Renegade Twins vs. (0-2) Mylo & (0-1) Mila Moore

Renegade Twins attacks Moore and Mylo before the bell rings. Robyn drives Moore face first into the steel ring post. Charlette kicks Mylo in the gut. Renegade Twins connects with their NeckBreaker/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-3) The Renegade Twins via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (25-43) Nick Comoroto vs. (0-0) Shaheem Ali

Comoroto throws a lollipop at Ali after the bell rings. Ali with a chop/forearm combination. Ali HeadButts Comoroto. Comoroto catches Ali in mid-air. Ali decks Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Ali with a Pump Kick. Comoroto catches Ali in mid-air. Comoroto drives Ali back first into the ring apron. Comoroto dumps Ali back first on the apron. Comoroto kicks Ali in the chest.

Comoroto is throwing haymakers at Ali. Comoroto bodyslams Ali. Comoroto with a Running Elbow Drop. Comoroto poses for the crowd. Comoroto toys around with Ali. Ali thrust kicks the midsection of Comoroto. Ali kicks Comoroto in the chest. Comoroto repeatedly drives Ali head first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Comoroto connects with The Alabama Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-43) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (60-34) Dante Martin w/Matt Sydal vs. (2-11) Anthony Henry w/JD Drake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Henry with a deep arm-drag. Henry taunts Dante. Standing Switch Exchange. Dante sends Henry into the ropes. Henry runs into Dante. Dante leapfrogs over Henry. Dante ducks a clothesline from Henry. Dante with a deep arm-drag. Dante teases a Pump Kick. Henry kicks Dante in the gut. Henry with a knife edge chop. Henry applies a wrist lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Dante. Dante drives his knee into the midsection of Henry. Dante with a Fisherman’s Suplex. Henry blocks The Wrecking Ball Drop. Henry dumps Dante back first on the ring apron. Henry cranks on Dante’s neck. Henry stomps on Dante’s neck. Henry uppercuts Dante. Dante with clubbing hamstring kicks. Dante kicks Henry in the chest. Dante denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Dante with a forearm smash. Dante reverses out of the irish whip from Henry. Henry denies The Sunset Flip. Henry stomps on the left hand of Dante. Henry delivers The Sacrifice.

Henry kicks Dante in the back. Henry repeatedly stomps on the left hand of Dante. Henry kicks the left shoulder of Dante. Henry with an arm-ring. Henry with a Hammerlock Suplex for a two count. Henry applies a double wrist lock. Forearm Exchange. Henry stomps on Dante’s chest. Henry talks smack to Dante. Dante with forearm shivers. Snap Mare/Back Kick Combination. Henry toys around with Dante. Dante is displaying his fighting spirit. Short-Arm Reversal by Henry. Henry drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Henry sends Dante to the corner. Dante side steps Henry into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Henry hyperextends the left shoulder of Dante. Dante with a Half Nelson Slam for a two count. Henry slides out of the ring.

Dante kicks Henry in the face. Dante with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Plancha. Dante rolls Henry back into the ring. Dante kicks Henry in the face. Henry yanks Dante off the top turnbuckle. Henry with The Bridging Shoulder Capture Suplex for a two count. Henry with clubbing blows to Dante’s back. Henry goes for The Tiger Drive, but Dante counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Henry kicks the left shoulder of Dante. Dante with a Pump Kick. Henry responds with a Lariat. Henry drills Dante with The BrainBuster for a two count. Henry starts bending Dante’s fingers. Henry hammers down on the back of Dante’s neck. Henry sends Dante to the apron. Dante punches Henry. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory. After the match, The Work Horsemen gangs up on Dante. Matt Sydal storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Winner: (61-34) Dante Martin via Pinfall

