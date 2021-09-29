AEW Dark Results 9/28/21

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (34-15) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Nikita Knight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa applies a hammerlock. Rosa transitions into a side headlock. Rosa with a side headlock takeover. Knight reverses the hold. Rosa rolls Knight over for a one count. Rosa applies the single leg crab. Knight kicks Rosa in the face. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rosa with a waist lock go-behind. Rosa applies a front face lock. Knight backs Rosa into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Rosa reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Rosa with two deep arm-drags.

Rosa dropkicks Knight. Rosa slams Knight’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Knight. Knight drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Knight pulls Rosa down to the mat. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight rams Rosa’s face across the top strand. Rosa avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Rosa unloads four knife edge chops. Rosa slams Knight’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa with forearm shivers. Rosa sweeps out the legs of Knight. Rosa with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Knight fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Knight with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Rosa. Rosa drops Knight with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rosa makes Knight tap out to The Peruvian Neck Tie.

Winner: (35-15) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Second Match: (32-33) Private Party vs. (0-14) Carlie Bravo & (0-3) JDX

Marq Quen and JDX will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quen applies a side headlock. JDX whips Quen across the ring. Quen drops JDX with a shoulder tackle. JDX drops down on the canvas. JDX leapfrogs over Quen. JDX with The Hip Toss. JDX mocks Private Party. Strong lockup. Quen kicks JDX in the gut. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy taunts Bravo. JDX kicks Kassidy in the face. JDX decks Quen with a bak elbow smash. JDX tags in Bravo. Bravo and JDX tees off on Private Party. Bravo sends Quen crashing to the outside. Bravo sweeps out the legs of Kassidy. JDX with a basement dropkick. Bravo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bravo tags in JDX. JDX with a flying double axe handle strike. JDX applies a wrist lock. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from JDX. Quen trips JDX from the outside. JDX stomps on Quen’s fingers. JDX ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. JDX puts Kassidy on his shoulders.

Quen with a leg sweep. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on JDX’s chest. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy dumps JDX out of the ring. Quen unloads two knife edge chops. Quen hammers down on the back of JDX’s neck. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen sweeps out the legs of JDX. Kassidy applies The Camel Clutch. Quen with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with a flying double axe handle strike. JDX goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Quen lands back on his feet. JDX Powerslams Quen. Quen tags in Kassidy. JDX uses his feet to create separation. JDX tags in Bravo. Bravo with a forearm smash. Bravo uppercuts Kassidy. Bravo thrust kicks the midsection of Kassidy. Bravo stomps on Kassidy’s fingers. Bravo nails Kassidy with The Pump Kick. Kassidy decks Bravo with a JawBreaker. Kassidy runs Bravo into the ropes. Quen made the blind tag. Sunset Flip/Slingshot Splash Combination.Quen puts Bravo on the top turnbuckle. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen knocks JDX off the ring apron. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-33) Private Party via Pinfall

Third Match: (1-3) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-10) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hogan applies a side headlock. Hogan with a side headlock takeover. Grey answers with the headscissors neck lock. Grey drives her knee into the midsection of Hogan. Grey applies a side headlock. Hogan whips Grey across the ring. Grey with a flying shoulder tackle. Hogan drops down on the canvas. Hogan leapfrogs over Grey. Hogan dropkicks Grey. Grey with a forearm smash.

Hogan dodges The Big Boot. Grey matrix under the polish hammer. Grey thrust kicks the midsection of Hogan. Grey pulls Hogan down to the mat. Grey talks smack to Hogan. Grey with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Grey. Hogan with two polish hammers. Hogan with a knife edge chop. Hogan sends Grey to the corner. Hogan delivers The Shotgun Dropkick. Hogan with The Sliding Dropkick. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (38-14) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (0-1) Brandon Gore

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs Gore into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Gore drives his knee into the midsection of Vance. Gore applies a side headlock. Vance whips Gore across the ring. Gore runs into Vance. Vance drops down on the canvas. Vance leapfrogs over Gore. Vance drops Gore with a shoulder tackle. Vance taunts Gore. Knife Edge Chop Exchange.

Vance with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance whips Gore into the turnbuckles. Gore side steps Vance into the turnbuckles. Gore with clubbing shoulder blocks. Gore with a forearm smash. Gore follows that with an irish whip. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance nails Gore with The Pump Kick. Gore kicks Vance in the gut. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Gore shoves Vance. Vance responds with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Vance makes Gore pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (39-14) Preston Vance via Referee Stoppage

Fifth Match: (7-9) Cezar Bononi & (0-0) Adrian Jaoude vs. (0-14) Jake St. Patrick & (0-34) Ryzin

Cezar Bononi and Ryzin will start things off. Ryzin talks smack to Bononi. Ryzin with a waist lock go-behind. Bononi slings Ryzin across the ring. Bononi with a Hoss Toss. Bononi is choking Ryzin with his boot. Bononi tags in Jaoude. BackBreaker/Running Leg Drop Combination. Ryzin denies The Powerslam. Patrick tags himself in. Jaoude with a deep arm-drag. Jaoude sends Patrick face first into the canvas. Jaoude pie faces Patrick. Jaoude applies an arm-bar. Jaoude launches Patrick in the corner.

Patrick with forearm shivers. Jaoude with heavy bodyshots. Bononi drops Ryzin with The Uranage Slam. Jaoude with a Vertical Suplex. Jaoude tags in Bononi. Bononi with The Pumphandle Fallaway Slam. Bononi goes for The Pumphandle Slam, but Patrick lands back on his feet. Patrick tags in Ryzin. Ryzin ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Ryzin kicks Jaoude in the chest. Ryzin SuperKicks Bononi. Forearm Exchange. Bononi with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Jaoude with a Jumping Knee Strike. Jaoude connects with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bononi plants Ryzin with The Spinning Olympic Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-9) Cezar Bononi & (1-0) Adrian Jaoude via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (38-7) Lance Archer vs. (0-2) Arjun Singh

Archer brutally attacks Singh during his entrance. Archer rocks Singh with a forearm smash. Archer slams Singh’s head on the steel barricade. Archer slaps Singh in the chest. Archer slams Singh’s head on the steel ring steps. Archer with another forearm smash. Archer bodyslams Singh on the floor. Archer unloads two overhand chops. Archer Chokeslams Singh on the ring apron. Archer slams Singh’s head on the stage. Singh dodges The Big Boot. Singh dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Singh with a forearm smash. Singh uppercuts Archer. Archer shoves Singh into the canvas. Archer with The Slingshot Cannonball Senton. Archer puts Singh on the top turnbuckle. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (30-7) Ricky Starks w/Hook vs. (0-0) Darius Lockhart

Starks is playing mind games with Lockhart. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Starks applies a side headlock. Starks grabs a side wrist lock. Lockhart with a wrist lock takeover. Lockhart applies a top wrist lock. Lockhart brings Starks down to the mat. Lockhart applies a hammerlock with his legs. Lockhart pulls back the right shoulder of Starks. Lockhart rolls Starks over for a two count. Lockhart goes back to the hammerlock. Starks slaps Lockhart in the face. Starks kicks Lockhart in the gut. Starks with a knife edge chop. Stark with a straight right hand. Starks is choking Lockhart with his knee. Starks applies a waist lock. Lockhart decks Starks with a back elbow smash. Lockhart with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash for a one count. Lockhart applies an arm-bar. Starks backs Lockhart into the ropes. Starks delivers a gut punch. Starks punches Lockhart in the back.

Lockhart ducks a clothesline from Starks. Lockhart applies a waist lock. Starks drives his knee into the midsection of Lockhart. Starks throws Lockhart into the ropes. Starks repeatedly stomps on Lockhart’s chest. Starks repeatedly kicks Lockhart in the back. Starks is choking Lockhart with his boot. Starks dumps Lockhart out of the ring. Starks whips Lockhart into the barricade. Starks drives Lockhart back first into the ring apron. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Starks rolls Lockhart back into the ring. Starks plays to the crowd. Lockhart punches Starks in the ribs. Starks denies The SuperPlex. Starks bites Lockhart’s forehead. Starks dumps Lockhart’s head on the top rope. Starks delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count.

Starks bodyslams Lockhart. Starks goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Lockhart ducks out of the way. Lockhart with a blistering chop. Lockhart blocks a boot from Starks. Lockhart with the backslide cover for a two count. Lockhart rolls Starks over for a two count. Starks decks Lockhart with a JawBreaker. Starks with a Running Boot for a two count. Lockhart with a forearm smash. Lockhart side steps Starks into the turnbuckles. Lockhart clotheslines Starks. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Lockhart. Lockhart with a polish hammer. Lockhart ducks under two clotheslines from Starks. Lockhart with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Starks launches Lockhart over the top rope. Lockhart with a back elbow smash. Lockhart with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Lockhart sends Starks to the corner. Lockhart with two running uppercuts. Starks denies The Exploder Suplex. Rollup Exchange. Starks ducks a clothesline from Lockhart. Starks connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-7) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Eight Match: (22-6) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) w/Colt Cabana vs. (0-9) Adrian Alanis & (0-8) Liam Gray

Stu Grayson and Liam Gray will start things off. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson drives Gray back first into the turnbuckles. Uno tags himself in. Assisted Body Avalanche. Uno drops Gray with The Big Boot. Uno starts biting Gray’s fingers. Uno sends Gray face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Uno tags in Grayson. Pendulum BackBreaker/SpringBoard Clothesline Combination for a two count. Alanis pulls Gray out of harms way. Alanis decks Grayson with a back elbow smash. Alanis tags himself in. Alanis and Gray gangs up on Grayson. Alanis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Alanis tags in Gray.

Alanias with a knife edge chop. Grayson with forearm shivers. Alanis answers with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Gray dropkicks Grayson for a two count. Alanis tags himself in. Alanis with a toe kick. Gayson is displaying his fighting spirit. Gray attacks Grayson behind the referee’s back. Alanis knocks Uno off the ring apron. Alanis tags in Gray. Alanis goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson catches Gray in mid-air. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Grayson pops back on his feet. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Alanis. Grayson with a diving clothesline. Grayson rolls under the double clothesline. Grayson with a Double Pele Kick. Grayson drops Gray with The Uranage Slam. Grayson tags in Uno. Uno wipes out Alanis with The Big Boot. Dark Order connects with their PK/PileDriver Combination.

Winner: (23-6) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (6-9) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds vs. (0-9) Reka Tahaka

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hart applies a side headlock. Hart with a side headlock takeover. Tehaka whips Hart across the ring. Tehaka drops Hart with a shoulder tackle. Hart drops down on the canvas. Hart with a shoulder tackle of her own. Hart with The Counter Hip Toss. Hart dropkicks Tehaka. Hart goes for The MoonSault Knee Drop, but Tehaka ducks out of the way. Hart ducks a clothesline from Tehaka. Hart applies a wrist lock. Hart with a Hook Kick. Hart trips Tehaka. Hart with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Tehaka with heavy bodyshots. Tehaka follows that with Two HeadButts. Tehaka with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Tehaka repeatedly stomps on Hart’s chest. The referee admonishes Tehaka. Tehaka sends Hart to the corner. Hart decks Tehaka with a back elbow smash. Hart ducks a clothesline from Tehaka. Hart with two clotheslines. Hart kicks Tehaka in the gut. Hart with the irish whip. Hart with a running forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Hart lands The Twisting Body Press. Hart with a Handstand Forearm. Hart with a corner clothesline. Hart connects with The Splitting Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-9) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (10-6) Bear Country vs. (0-8) Brick Aldridge & (0-0) Jameson Ryan

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Stereo Clotheslines. The referee tells Boulder to get out of the ring. Bronson punches Ryan in the back. Bronson is throwing haymakers at Ryan. Bronson slams Ryan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bronson tags in Boulder. Assisted Body Avalanche. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Boulder with a Running Splash. Boulder slams Ryan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson delivers a gut punch. Bronson goes for The Powerslam, but Ryan lands back on his feet. Ryan tags in Aldridge. Double SpineBuster for a one count. Aldridge puts his knee on the back of Bronson’s neck. Aldridge repeatedly stomps on Bronson’s chest. Aldridge tags in Ryan.

Ryan with clubbing shoulder blocks. Aldridge tags himself in. Bronson decks Aldridge with a back elbow smash. Bronson kicks Ryan in the face. Bronson with The Flying Double Crossbody Block. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with two clotheslines. Boulder with two bodyslams. Boulder drags Ryan to the corner. Boulder goes for The MoonSault, but Ryan ducks out of the way. Aldridge with a running knee lift to Bronson. Ryan with a Running Boot. Aldridge follows that with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Aldridge tags in Ryan. Boulder punches Aldridge in the back. Boulder bodyslams Aldridge. Boulder with a Death Valley Driver into Ryan. Boulder tags in Bronson. Boulder starts favoring his left leg on the ring apron. Bronson connects with The Running Cannonball Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-6) Bear Country via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (23-16) Dante Martin & (26-20) Matt Sydal vs. (3-1) The Factory w/Nick Comoroto

Matt Sydal and Aaron Solow will start things off. Sydal talks smack to Solow. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal with two side headlock takeovers. Sydal with a flying mare takedown. Sydal follows that with a rolling crucifix for a two count. Sydal tags in Dante. Double Irish Whip. Double Leapfrog. Double Dropkick for a one count. Dante applies a wrist lock. Solow backs Dante into the turnbuckles. Marshall tags himself in. Dante retreats from The Factory’s corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Marshall with a waist lock takedown. Marshall applies a front face lock. Marshall grabs a side headlock. Dante whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Dante with a shoulder tackle. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Dante with a Headscissors Takeover. Marshall side steps Dante into the turnbuckles. Dante kicks Marshall in the face. Dante decks Marshall with a back elbow smash. Solow clotheslines Dante behind the referee’s back. Marshall slams Dante’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall tags in Solow.

Solow kicks Dante in the gut. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow whips Dante into the turnbuckles. Dante kicks Solow in the face. Dante with another back elbow smash to Marshall. Dante dives over Solow. Dante tags in Sydal. Sydal with a slingshot dropkick. Sydal knocks Marshall off the apron. Sydal with a leaping side kick. Sydal drills Solow with The BrainBuster for a two count. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Sydal. Solow goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Slice/JawBreaker Combination. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Marshall transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow tags in Marshall. Solow applies The Knee Bar. Marshall stomps on Sydal’s face. Marshall punches Sydal. Marshall tugs on Sydal’s hair. Marshall uses the middle rope as a weapon. Solow attacks Sydal behind the referee’s back. Marshall with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Marshall tags in Solow. Marshall kicks Sydal in the gut. Solow with forearm shivers. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Solow avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Solow pulls Sydal down to the mat. Solow with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Solow with a forearm smash. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Solow. Solow decks Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with The Hurricanrana. Sydal tags in Dante. Dante with three dropkicks. Dante knocks Solow off the apron. Dante ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Dante dropkicks Marshall to the floor. Dante lands The Suicide Dive. Sydal with The Flying Meteora off the apron. Stereo MoonSaults off the stage. Solow runs interference. Marshall rocks Dante with a forearm smash. Solow with The Windmill Kick. Marshall hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Marshall argues with the referee. Marshall tags in Solow. Dante back flips over Solow. Solow goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante connects with The Flipping Stunner. Dante with Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike to Marshall. Dante with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sydal follows that with The Roundhouse Kick. Sydal delivers The Lightning Spiral. Dante plants Solow with The Quebrada to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-16) Dante Martin & (27-20) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

