The rest of the November 8 edition of AEW Dark was taped on Friday night from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ before AEW Rampage hit the air.

You can click here for the first set of November 8 Dark spoilers taped on Wednesday in Baltimore. Below are spoilers from Friday night:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Jaden Valo, Justin Corino and Sonny Defarge

* Abadon defeated Leva Bates

* Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Rhett Titus, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, 10 and John Silver defeated Fallah Bahh, Shawn Donovan and O’Shea Edwards

* Zack Clayton defeated Steve Pena

* The Bunny, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Mirana Vionette, Gabby Ortiz and Christina Marie

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh defeated Brick City Boyz

* Kip Sabian defeated Tony Deppen

* Tay Melo defeated Miranda Vionette

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson defeated LSG, Joe Keys and Chris Steeler. Danhausen cut a post-match promo and promised to make each of The Factory’s lives a living hell because they ruined Halloween for him

* Brian Cage defeated Leon Ruffin

* Athena defeated B3CCA

* Trent Beretta defeated Anthony Henry

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated The Trustbusters’ Slim J and JVK

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

