AEW Deadly Draw Week Two Results

Below is the latest results for AEW’s Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament, which featured former NXT star Rachel Ellering making her AEW debut. Also making her in-ring debut was Dasha Gonzalez, who typically works as a backstage reporter. Check it out below.

-Ivelisse/Diamante defeated Dasha Gonzalez/Rachel Ellering

-Big Swole/Lil Swole defeated Leva Bates/Rachel Chanel

Next week’s semifinals will see Big Swole and Lil Swole take on the Nightmare Sisters, while Ivelisse and Diamante will battle Anna Jay and Taynara Conti. Watch the full episode of Deadly Draw below.