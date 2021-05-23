According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW’s upcoming Double or Nothing pay per view from Daily’s Place is VERY close to completely selling out following their announcement that the marquee event would be held at 100% capacity, roughly 5,500 fans.

The report also provided an update on AEW’s ticket sales for their return to the road, the first shows outside of Jacksonville since the COVID-19 outbreak in March of 2020. It is noted that tickets have been moving slowly due to the unknown circumstances of the pandemic.

Their scheduled event in Miami is “likely” to sell out as the venue is limiting them to only 1,250 seats. Their event in Cedar Park Texas has about 1,000 tickets left before selling out.

