It’s a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite this week, which I will refer to as Tuesday Night Titans going forward. Let’s check out the card:

Ring of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Dalton Castle

AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends

AEW Interim Women’s World Title: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW World Heavyweight Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Dynamite 10/18/22

Live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinatti, Ohio, it’s Tuesday Night Dynamite! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on the call tonight as AEW goes head-to-head with NXT… live! Let’s get to the grapples.

Match #1. AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends

Challengers are out first and Orange Cassidy is carrying his title to the ring in a backpack. Pac attacks Cassidy at the bell but Trent rolls him up for a quick two count. Lariat by Trent sends Penta in. Superkick by Penta and Chuck is in now. Enziguiri by Penta as Penta monkey flips Chuck into a seated Trent in the corner. Two count. Penta looks for the Fear Factor early on Chuck but Trent makes the save with a rolling elbow to the back of the head. Mounted punches by Fenix to Trent but Chuck picks Fenix up in a Razor’s Edge and drops Fenix into a spear from Trent. All six men are in and it’s broken down completely. Death Triangle with a triple dive to the outside taking out all members of the Best Friends. Cassidy is in and finds himself on the business end of a triple drop kick. Fenix cuts off the ring as Cassidy is in trouble in the corner. Pac sets Cassidy up on the top rope and follows, but gets caught by Trent and Chuck, who get caught by Lucha Bros. Six person Tower of Doom and everyone is down in the ring. Pac and Cassidy are legal now. Spinning back kick by Pac but Cassidy counters the suplex into the Stundog Millionaire. Slingblade by Penta. Rising knee by Chuck. Double jump arm drag by Fenix. Tornado DDT by Trent and Trent is the only one standing. Trent sends Pac to the outside. Double super kick by Lucha Bros. Cassidy looks for the double hurricanrana to Penta and Fenix but gets caught as Pac hits a dropkick to the hanging Cassidy. Assisted lung blower/double stomp/German suplex by Death Triangle get a two count. Lucha Bros and Best Friends are fighting on the outside as Pac heads up top. Cassidy escapes and Best Friends catch Pac with the Sole Food into a half and half suplex. Pac makes the tag to Penta who walks into the stuck piledriver by Chuck. Stalling piledriver by Trent on Penta and YA GOT TO GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT over a prone Penta. Chuck and Trent are holding Penta as Cassidy climbs up to their shoulders and comes down with a splash. Cassidy looks for the cover but Pac breaks it up. Pac is now stomping on everyone’s face before tagging himself in, legally. It’s hammer time now but Fenix tells Pac that he doesn’t need it. Death Triangle doesn’t win that way. Fenix takes the hammer and Cassidy rolls up Pac for two. Rebound German suplex by Pac but ORANGE PUNCH and both men are down. Trent and Pac are legal now Penta springboards off of Pac into a Destroyer but Trent holds on, Chuck goes up top… Strong Zero! One, two, NO! Fenix comes flying in to make the save. Double rolling thunder cutters to Best Friends by Fenix. Rebound spinning heel kick to Trent. Fire Thunder Driver gets it done!

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle

Rating: ***1/2. All action sprint that you’ve come to known and appreciate from the AEW Trios division… as long as you’re okay with the lack of selling. Exciting match that we’re used to seeing kick off AEW Dynamite, and it’s good to see Fenix and Penta continue their winning streak.

After the match, Pac and Fenix have a little discussion about the hammer issue, but all’s well that ends well.

Tony Schiavone is here with Dr. Britt Baker DMD & company. Baker says she’s mildly interested in the AEW Interim Women’s title match, but more so disgusted since neither of them are in the title match.

Match #2. AEW Interim World Women’s Title: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Chain wrestling to start as Storm gets the upper hand with a shoulder block. Dropkick by Shida but Storm catches her looking for the springboard and connects with a flying hip attack that sends Shida off the apron to the outside. Storm on the attack quickly now with a hair toss that sends Shida across the ring. Storm in control with a double arm bar but Shida drops Storm with a step-up hurricanrana. Running knee strike by Shida and a mounted ten punches in the corner. Shida up top with a missile dropkick that gets a two count. Shida heads up top and Storm follows but Shida fights her off. Meteora by Shida to a seated Storm! Gut wrench into a sit-out Dominator gets a long two count. Falcon Arrow is blocked by Storm as is the Venus Shoot. Storm ducks under and drops Shida with a release German suplex. Running hip attack in the corner by Storm. Storm looks for the tornado DDT but Shida holds on and hits a variation of the Falcon Arrow for two. Shida looks for the Kitana but Storm hits a big elbow. Roll up by Shida gets two. Rising knee by Shida is blocked and Storm hits a bridging German suplex for two. Tornado DDT by Storm and the Storm Zero gets it done!

Winner and STILL AEW Interim Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Rating: ***1/4. Awesome match here but couldn’t help feeling like it was rushed from the start. Great showing by Shida but the winner was never in doubt. Storm continues her march as the “interim” champion, but we still don’t have a number one contender.

Post-match, Britt and company hit the ring and beat down both women. Saraya is here and spears Baker on the ramp before throwing her into the front row. Riho is back as well as she hits the ring and drops Rebel and Hayter, before helping Storm to her feet.

WarJoe challenges The Embassy and refers to Maria Kanellis as a cackling bird.

FTR are here with Renee. Dax says they have a target on their back, but they want a fourth championship… the AEW world tag team championship. Swerve and Keith Lee are here and Swerve says FTR is prioritizing other companies over AEW. Swerve and Lee say they’re the rightful number one contenders. Dax makes the match, and all four men accept.

Darby Allin is in the back with Alex Marvez before being interrupted by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Dutt says he knows Darby’s weakness and Darby tells Marvez to leave before pie facing Dutt. Dutt and Lethal attack Darby (after calling him a trash panda) and drop the metal door across the midsection of Darby. Lethal then applies the figure four.

Schiavone is in the ring with William Regal and before Regal can get a word out… here’s MJF. Regal puts the brass knucks on, but MJF says he isn’t here to fight. MJF says he’s going to tell a story and Regal is going to listen, because Regal owes him that.

MJF was 19 years old, training in the business for one year at the Create a Pro academy. MJF gets pulled to the side and is told that he got the extra work for WWE. MJF drove himself to the Barclay’s Center and was greeted and spoken to by Regal. Regal told MJF and the rest of the extras they will have tryouts before the show, with Arn Anderson, Adam Pierce, Dean Milenko, and William Regal. The first two guys got in the ring and Milenko rang the bell and kicked them out immediately. MJF was up next and was terrified, professional wrestling is his life. After winning the match, Regal gave MJF three minutes to sell himself, which he died. Regal said he was going to get MJF a job. Regal asked MJF how old he was, and when MJF responded with “19, sir”, Regal told him he was much too young. Regal gave MJF hope. Regal wouldn’t put his name on many people, but he told MJF he stuck his neck out for Claudio, Danielson, and Moxley. Regal tells MJF to send him a match and a promo every month, and MJF does. until the third month when Regal tells Max he can no longer review his footage but make a name for himself and the WWE will know. MJF says that made him want to kill himself, but he couldn’t let people like Regal win. Regal has become nothing more than a joke to MJF, a bitter, washed up, old man, who clings to talent far better than he ever was. MJF is better than Regal, and he knows it.

Regal grabs the microphone. At age 16, Regal left his house to fight grown men at carnivals because he wanted to become a pro wrestler. Regal did not cast MJF aside, Regal wanted to light a fire under MJF because he knew how good he could be. If all it took was an email to light this fire, then MJF has had it easy, sunshine. Regal says he’s an ODV, an ordinary, decent, villain. Regal would never put his hands on Tony Schiavone. Regal says he’s been let down by MJF, because he’s taken shortcuts. MJF uses a ring to knock people out, and whereas Regal uses the brass knuckles, it’s not because he has to, it’s because he likes hitting people with them. Regal asks MJF if he’s going to take another shortcut and turns his back on him, but MJF thinks better of it and decides not to hit him. Regal says MJF still has a lot to learn, before walking off.

Renee sat down with Danielson and Yuta earlier in the day. Danielson says that he had a lot of high hopes for Daniel Garcia, which clearly upsets Wheeler Yuta. Yuta said Garcia was using Danielson the entire time and he, Moxley, and Claudio saw it. Yuta says maybe he shouldn’t have met his hero, because bleeding for the Blackpool Combat Club name didn’t mean anything to Danielson.

Match #3. Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Dalton Castle

Castle gets the full entrance with tons of boys and a throne. Jericho extends the Code of Honor but Castle flips him off instead. Jericho attacks with chops but Castle drops Jericho with shoulder blocks. Jericho sends Castle to the outside who gets fanned by The Boys. Castle hits the ring with a sequence of throws and a gutwrench suplex. Hager hits the apron, but Castle sends The Boys over the ropes like projectiles. Castle now remembers he’s in a pro wrestling match and grabs a chin lock on Jericho. Castle charges in the corner but Jericho gets the boot up and now Jericho addresses the crowd with middle fingers. Back suplex by Jericho gets two. Series of clotheslines by Jericho in the corner. Jericho sets Castle up on the top rope but Castle fights off and comes off the top with an axe handle, only to be met by a Jericho dropkick. Jericho lights up the chest of castle in the corner with chops. Jericho misses a charge and gets caught draped over the top rope, as Castle takes advantage with a flying knee. Suicide dive and a rebound hurricanrana by Castle off the apron on the outside. The Boys attack Hager on the outside and steal his hat, which causes Hager to go berserk and destroy every boy. Jericho takes advantage of the distraction and gets the roll up for two. Walls of Jericho attempt by Jericho is countered into the Julie Newmar (cobra clutch with the hooks in). Jericho fights out with closed fists before locking in the Walls of Jericho in the center of the ring. Castle fights hard and crawls to the bottom rope for the rope break. Jericho bumps Aubrey Edwards who bumps him back, before Castle catches him with a clothesline. Exchanging shots in the middle of the ring now as Jericho drops Castle with a body block before looking for the Lionsault, before getting caught and dropped with a German suplex. High stack cover by Castle gets two. Bang-A-Rang attempt by Castle but Jericho escapes and looks for the Code Breaker, but Castle holds on, shifts his weight, and connects with the Bang-A-Rang! Jericho gets out at 2.9999! Castle looking for different grips here but Jericho drops Castle with the Judas Effect out of nowhere!

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion: Chris Jericho

Rating: ***1/4. Full disclosure, I never “got” Dalton Castle. However, once this match got going and the shenanigans ended, this became a pretty darn good wrestling match. Jericho continues to allow these guys to “get their s in” as Brian Cage would say, and that goes a long way in giving these Ring of Honor stars credibility with the fans who may not be familiar with them.

Jericho and the rest of the JAS hit the ramp. Jericho says he wants to destroy the legacy of Ring of Honor one by one, including… announcers. Parker and Menard grab Ian Riccaboni, but Jerry Lynn makes the save! Jericho tombstones Lynn on the ramp way and celebrates over his body.

Match #4. AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page

Regal has joined commentary. Moxley is the hometown hero here, so his response isn’t what you would normally expect. Moxley enters through the crowd like normal, but Hangman takes the fight to him, and the brawl stands among the sea of fans. Hangman moonsaults off of something very high but the crowd still isn’t sold. MJF is up in the rafters, with the poker chip. The brawl continues throughout the crowd and since the bell hasn’t rang, this is all legal Moxley is bleeding and gets thrown into the ring by Hagman, but rebounds with a suicide dive to the outside. Moxley on the attack now with overhands and chops and we finally get a bell ringing now with both men in the ring. The men hit the floor again as Hangman sends Moxley chest-first into the steps. Hangman pounds on the face of Moxley with closed fists in an attempt to get that blood flowing. In the ring, Moxley with a back body drop and a figure four! Moxley gives Hangman the finger but Hangman eventually gets out. Hard chops now exchanged by both men and a hammer throw by Hangman. Fall away slam by Hangman and a kip up to a chorus of boos but Moxley hits an Ace Crusher out of nowhere! Mounted punches in the corner now by Moxley. Moxley sets Hangman up on the top rope before clawing Hangman’s back. Superplex by Moxley gets a two count but Moxley retains wrist control. Stomps to Hangman! Straight arm bar by Moxley but Hangman’s foot gets to the ropes. Both men are on the apron now and Hangman connects with the Deadeye! Moxley falls to the floor as the camera pans to the rafters and… MJF is gone. Hmm. Page is finally able to get Moxley back in the ring, but only a two count. Single leg crab applied now by Page. Moxley is able to free his shoulders and roll Hangman over and lock in a bulldog choke, but they’re too close to the ropes. Moxley posts himself shoulder-first in the corner. Hangman places Moxley on the top but Moxley tries to fight him off and can’t… Avalanche fallaway slam! One, two, no! Moxley looks for a German suplex but Hangman backflips out and lands on his feet. Lariat by Hangman gets two. Hangman charges Moxley in the corner but Moxley catches him coming in with a King Kong lariat of his own! Referee Paul Turner and Doc Sampson are checking on Hangman now in the middle of the ring. The doctor has stopped the match.

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/2. Well, I don’t know what to say here. This was on its way to being an absolute classic between these two, but the stoppage came out of nowhere. MJF is still here…

Post-match, Regal joins Moxley in the ring as we pan to the commentary desk. Excalibur and company run down the upcoming card for Rampage and Dynamite, but Moxley now has the microphone.

Moxley hopes Hangman recovers and gets back to 100%, but this is a dangerous game that we play. You’ve got to put everything on the line, and Moxley says he’s still got a lot of energy left. Moxley says if MJF wants to prove who the hell he says he is, he should get his little suburban ass to the ring right now.

Enter MJF!

MJF is bringing Bryce Resmberg to the ring with the poker chip in hand. MJF takes his shirt off as Moxley flips him off. MJF takes the chip and runs to the microphone. MJF doesn’t want any excuses, he wants Moxley at 100%. MJF is cashing in his chip, and he wants Moxley at Full Gear. For the first time in MJF’s miserable life… MJF is going to earn it.

Moxley says the only thing MJF has learned is a beating, and a date with destiny.

Final Thoughts: Welp, this was a night. Four matches, four championships, four big storylines. The wrestling on this show was strong all night long, the promos delivered, and we’ve got meaning behind everything we saw. Jericho will clearly be defending his title at Final Battle, Moxley and MJF are headed to a Full Gear main event, more FTR, Saraya and Riho are back… all really good stuff tonight. Regal and MJF’s promo, despite being a little long, had me wondering just where the heck they’re going with all of this, and in the world of pro wrestling, uncertainty is good. Strong story-driven show tonight. 8.0/10