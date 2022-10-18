WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with David George-Cosh of BNN Bloomberg and commented on a potential WWE sale following the recent management shake-up, which saw the retirement of former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon being named Chairwoman & Co-CEO, with Nick Khan also named Co-CEO.

Bloomberg noted how several analysts have told their clients that WWE is primed for a takeover in the wake of the recent shakeup. The Rock was asked about a possible sale of the company.

“I’ve known Vince for a very, very long time and he’s a businessman,” Rock said. “I think the key if there were a sale of the WWE is to make sure that whoever acquires that brand in that property, you’ve got to love the wrestling business. Of course, you can love the asset, and you can love everything that comes with it, but you got to love the professional wrestling business … because if not, then you could kind of see the writing on the wall; four or five years down the road, what will happen?”

Rock demurred when asked if he would consider making a strategic investment in WWE, or if he would accept a director position with the company. He noted that he and Khan have talked about potentially making such a move. Rock has known Khan for years, and Nick’s sister, Nahnatchka Khan, is the co-creator of Rock’s “Young Rock” series on NBC.

“Nick and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana [Rock’s tequila brand],” Johnson said of the potential role. “I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I’m not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure.”

Bloomberg noted that a WWE representative was not immediately available to comment on whether or not the company would entertain a takeover. However, Khan and other WWE executives have stated in recent years how WWE is not actively looking for a buyer, but they are always open to ideas. Khan confirmed earlier this year that WWE has taken some inbound calls from other companies looking to buy, but he stressed that WWE is not in active talks trying to sell the company, and they are not actively looking to sell.

