The October 24 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Jose The Assistant, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez did ring announcing

* 10 defeated Baron Black

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Russ Myers and T-Money. Kingston continued to attack after the match

* Serena Deeb defeated Hayley J

* The Varsity Blondes defeated The WorkHorsemen

* Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga defeated Jaylee and Nikki Victory

* Matt Hardy defeated Lord Crewe. Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page came out after the match and said due to Hardy’s contract with The Firm, Hardy was being fined $50,000 for using the Twist of Fate because this is now Page’s move. Hardy shoved Hathaway, which got him another $50,000 fine. Page then said Hardy was suspended for his actions

* Claudio Castagnoli defeated QT Marshall

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

