Shinsuke Nakamura may be headed back to the WWE NXT brand soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there’s been talk of using Nakamura on NXT in the near future as the brand crossovers continue. It wasn’t clear if this will be a lengthy run on the black & gold brand.

UPDATE: Nakamura just returned on tonight’s NXT. Full details here.

Nakamura, a two-time NXT Champion, recently made a trip back to Japan, but has been back on the road with the company. His last TV appearance was a win over Baron Corbin on the September 2 SmackDown, but he has worked dark matches and live event matches since them. Nakamura defeated Angel in a dark match at the October 7 SmackDown.

Nakamura worked some NXT live event matches in April 2017, but his last NXT TV match came when he lost to then-NXT Champion Robert Roode at the “Takeover: Orlando” event on April 1, 2017.

There’s no word on why Nakamura has been away from the main roster spotlight as of late, or when he might return to NXT, but we will keep you updated.

