Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati featured Death Triangle (Lucha Bros & PAC) defending the trios titles against The Best Friends (Trent & Chuck) and new All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy.

The bout was a wild back and forth contest that saw a number of high-risk maneuvers and some incredible double/triple team offense, but in the end the Death Triangle would emerge victorious after Fenix caught Trent with a Rikishi Driver.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results from tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.