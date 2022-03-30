It’s officially the biggest week in professional wrestling, where every company descends upon the location of Wrestlemania… but not AEW! AEW and Tony Khan have traditionally done their own thing, and this year is no different. While TK was playing this week’s episode of Dynamite a little closer to the vest than normal, we do have some fantastic matches that were just added to the show today:

FTR vs. The Gunn Club

Owen Hart Cup Women’s Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. ???

Andrade el Idolo vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk vs. Max Caster

Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Dynamite 3/30/2022 Results

We are LIVE from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina! As usual, we’re getting right to the action!

Match #1. CM Punk vs. Max Caster

Crowd is BANANAS for CM Punk and Max Caster referenced crack rocks and Hunter Biden. We’re off to a tremendous start here. Punk rolls through a top wrist lock and Caster is in the ropes. Punk with a take down and a knee drop to the arm. Punk looks for the Anaconda Vice early but Caster escapes. Caster catches Punk in a cross body attempt and delivers a backbreaker. Caster with the upper hand as he whips Punk into turnbuckle chest first. Another Irish whip but Punk floats over and heads up top to deliver an axe handle. Snap suplex by Punk and both men are down. Rising knee by Punk misses as Caster grabs him in a fisherman’s buster! Long two count by Caster who DOESN’T HOOK THE LEG. COME ON, MAN. Caster looking for the mic drop from the top but Punk cuts him off with some chops. Frankensteiner by Punk off the top for two! Rising knee strike in the corner by Punk, followed by the bulldog for another two! Springboard attempt by Punk but Anthony Bowens trips him up and he’s draped on the top rope… coast to coast dropkick by Caster! One, two, no! Caster looks for a mic drop but Punk rolls out of the way. Punk struggles, but SPIKES Caster with a piledriver! Anaconda Vice by Punk and Caster taps! Another really, really fun CM Punk match. Punk’s new wrestling style screams 80’s NWA and I absolutely love it.

Winner: CM Punk

Rating: ***

Tony is with CM Punk and he wants to know what Punk meant last week with the “title” motion? Punk says Tony knows exactly what it means. Punk doesn’t know who the champion will be, and it won’t matter. Before Punk’s time in AEW is over, there will be a lot more scars on his body, a lot more gray in his beard, and he will be AEW World Champion!

MJF & FTR are in the back with Alex Marvez. Don’t say Wardlow’s name anymore. FTR doesn’t understand what’s going on with MJF & Wardlow, and they won’t want to get involved in it. FTR are decked out in NWO inspired gear and it’s great. FTR don’t seem thrilled with MJF at all.

Match #2: Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley

The crowd is on fire and the crowd is split. As a fan of Jay Lethal for quite some time, you love to see it. Lethal extends the hand for a handshake and Moxley slaps him in away. I’ve also decided I need a Blackpool Combat Club hoodie. Lethal going toe to toe with Moxley chain wrestling wise early. Moxley steps to Lethal with his hands behind his back and then slaps him in the face. Lethal lays in some forearms and they’re trading some HARD shots. Moxley gets the better of it and hits a German suplex. Corner lariat by Moxley and a ten punch count in the corner. Moxley puts Lethal on the top rope and he’s looking for a super plex. Lethal throws Moxley off and he crotches him on the top rope. Trio tope suicida by Lethal! Lethal working over Moxley’s knee in anticipation of a figure four. Lethal back up top but Moxley catches him with a super plex from the middle rope. Both men trading chops in the center and a meet in the middle with dueling cross body attempts. Lethal lays in some heavy elbows but Moxley counters with a KING KONG lariat that turns Lethal inside out. Moxley looking for a piledriver but Lethal counters with a punch to the knee. Lethal Combination! One, two, no! Moxley catches the knee and looks for the Paradigm Shift but the knee buckles! Lethal looks for the Lethal Injection but Moxley counters into a rear naked choke. Roll through by Lethal… long two count! Vertical drop brainbuster by Lethal!. Savage elbow! LONG two count! “This is Awesome!” Yes, it sure is. Figure four attempt by Lethal but Moxley counters into a cradle for two! Moxley capitalizes on the situation and hits the Paradigm Shift for the three! It wasn’t a long match, but it was a damn good one. Lethal looking like a star in defeat, while Moxley grits it out and finds a way to win. I’m loving this show so far.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/2

Moxley extends the hand after the match, and Lethal obliges.

Match #3. FTR vs. The Gunn Club

MJF decides to join us at the announce desk after both teams makes their way to the ring. Austin has perfected his dad’s crotch shake taunt. Cash is in with an arm wringer on Austin. Pair of deep arm drags by Cash and then an unbelievably stiff chop to Austin. Drop toe hold and leg drop combo by FTR and Dax is in. Diving Anderson knee off the top to Austin’s arm by Cash. Gunn Club role to the outside and while the referee is distracted, Billy levels Cash with a hard right hand. Gunn Ass Club Boys Guys are in control and they’re isolating Cash. Cash reverses a sleeper with a back suplex and gets cut off by Colten. Stinger splash in the corner and a big dropkick by Colten. Colten misses a big splash and Cash gets the tag to Dax. Dax is on FIRE and he’s dropped by Gunn’s with chops and elbows. STIFF short arm clothesline by Dax to Austin for a big two count. Dax looks to suplex Austin inside but Colten grabs the leg in the Heenan spot. Two count! Footage of the back, and we have Wardlow. Uh oh. Powerbomb to a security guard in the back. Wardlow is decimating all security in front of him on his down the stairs. Back in the ring and Austin grabs Dax for the cheap shot, but misses. Roll up by Dax, two! Roll up by Austin and Billy holds on, but Cash dives over and breaks up the intervention. Austin turns around… Big Rig! That’s all she wrote. This was a decent match but more angle than anything else. That being said, I’m always here for a win from FTR.

Winners: FTR

Rating: **1/2

MJF in the ring to congratulate FTR but Dax yells “Get the F off me!” FTR are hot that the Wardlow and MJF feud is getting in their way. Cooler heads prevail as MJF raises FTR’s hands in victory.

Will Hobbs vs. Keith Lee is scheduled for AEW Rampage this week. Lee appreciates Wardlow stepping to him like a man, but it’s time to bask in his glory.

The Jericho Appreciation Society is here and Daniel Garcia is wearing a Kangol hat. This is already great. Jericho says “The Influencer” isn’t a catchphrase, it’s the truth. Everyone wants to be a part of the J.A.S. “We future endeavored those pro wrestlers last week.” No Santana, no Ortiz, no Eddie Kingston, they’re not here, they’re not coming back. Hager shows up they’re definitely not behind this curtain. SWERVE. LAX are here and it’s a brawl. Kingston brings Jericho to the ringside area and he’s biting him in the face. Ortiz and Santana are with the 2point0 fellas. Daniel Garcia is trying to crawl away but Santana levels him with a huge pump kick. Spinning back first to Jericho and he’s out! Matt Menard gets tossed into the steel steps. Santana and Ortiz looking for the Street Sweeper but Santana gets dumped off the top rope and the J.A.S. are back in control. Hager tosses Santana into the turnbuckle. Menard grabs the bat as Garcia locks in the sharpshooter on Kingston! Jericho beats everyone down with the bat as the J.A.S. stand tall. Jericho takes his belt off and whips Kingston across the back as Garcia and Hager hold his arms. Judas Effect by Jericho to Kingston. Really fun segment here that ends with some good heat on Jericho and crew.

Tony is in the back with Mark Sterling and Jade. Tony wants to know if they decided on the opponent for the 30th victory, and Sterling has. The Librarian, Leva Bates! Jade says no, this isn’t a joke. Option 2 is Marina Shafir. Jade isn’t worried.

Match #4. Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta

Regal is on commentary and the crowd is hot for this match. Yuta is wrestling Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Title at Supercard of Honor and Regal is very interested in that match. Arm trapped northern light’s suplex by Danielson and a Greco Roman knuckle lock to follow. Yuta bridges out and Danielson tries to knee him into submission but Yuta won’t budge. Yuta with a monkey flip but Danielson rolls through into a straight arm bar and we’re back to the center. Danielson with some heavy kicks in the corner but Yuta catches him coming in with a diving dropkick. Yuta with an inverted figure four that forces Danielson to get to the ropes. Yuta comes off the top with a double axe handle but Danielson meets him with a stiff kick to the stomach. Danielson with a front face lock and drapes Yuta over the top rope. King Kong knee drop from the top by Danielson gets a two count. Chops in the corner by Danielson Then kicks. Chops. Kicks. Repeat. Brutal. Yuta fights up and fights back! Danielson back on the offensive. Yuta fights back again! This is BRUTAL. European uppercut countered by Yuta into a back slide for two! Danielson with a rolling elbow as Yuta falls out of the ring under the bottom rope but rebounds! German suplex by Yuta! Danielson ducks under and delivers a Full Nelson suplex with a bridge. Another two count! Danielson traps the arms and delivers some 12-6 elbows! Danielson looking for Cattle Mutilation, but Yuta rolls through! Yuta with some elbows of his own! Crowd is going insane! Yuta looks for the seatbelt.. one, two, NO! Danielson barely gets out and delivers a Psycho Knee! Danielson with double wrist control, VICIOUS stomps by Danielson! Danielson picks Yuta up… Gotch style piledriver! That’s got to be it… and it is. Wow. What a professional wrestling match. AEW has done an amazing job of making Wheeler Yuta into a star. Great win, great match.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****

Adam Cole & reDRagon are here and they’re carrying all of the titles. Did they win them? No, they stole them. They have all put tape over the names and wrote their own names in with magic marker. Tremendous work here. It’s time for the Undisputed Elite’s Championship Celebration. Hangman and the Jurassic Express are not here tonight. They’re ashamed and embarrassed because of how easy it was to have their belts taken. AEW needs a new era. KOR says there are a lot of haters but he had too much cham-pagan backstage and he forgot what he was going to say. Bob says that Cole & reDRagon are the three baddest dudes this company has to offer. Hangman page is here with a JBL-esque Tesla because… why wouldn’t he have a Tesla. Page clears the ring with lariats to reDRagon and a fall away slam to Cole. Hangman sets up the buckshot but the bad guys take a powder… but here’s Jurassic Express! the Undisputed Elite get tossed back in the ring as Bob Fish gets choke slammed. KOR gets the tail whip. Cole ducks the buckshot but gets back body dropped over the top rope on to Fish and O’Reilly. The good guys stand tall here, but I think the Cole & Page angle is almost taking a back seat to the first hour of Punk, Moxley, and Danielson. Might just be me, however.

Tony Schiavone is here and he’s with Thunder Rosa. Is there anything Tony Schiavone doesn’t do? This dude is everywhere. Rosa says it’s a shame her celebration was cut short, but she’s the first ever Mexican born women’s champion… and that’s happened in AEW. Rosa wants to be the face of ALL women’s wrestling, not just AEW. Every time she gets to the top, there are bullies that want to bring her down. Pillars get knocked down, but foundations remain standing. Rosa will be a foundation in this company. Rosa didn’t go through hell just to get beaten by Nyla, she will defend her title whenever and wherever.

FTR are here and they say maybe they do take themselves too seriously, but it’s because they care. FTR are here to issue the challenge to the Young Bucks, to see who the greatest tag team of all time is.

Match #5. Women’s Owen Hart Cup Qualifier Match: The Bunny vs. ???

The Bunny will take on… Toni Storm! What a fantastic signing this is. The crowd is here for Toni Storm, that’s for sure. Quick start as Storm hits a snap suplex. Basement dropkick by Storm for a two count. Storm looked for a spear to the Bunny on the apron but misses and Bunny delivers a big knee to the chest. Clothesline by Bunny on the outside and we’re headed to picture-in-picture. Bunny sends Storm into the post on the outside head first and she’s in control. Back inside the ring and Bunny hits a sliding lariat to Storm who’s sitting on the bottom turnbuckle. Strom reverses a suplex into a roll up but Bunny gets back in control with a suplex. Storm tries to fight back but Bunny backs her into the corner and hits a rising knee strike. Bunny runs at Storm who hits a tilt-a-whirl slam and both women are down. Trading strikes in the center of the ring but Storm delivers a running rolling elbow and a big lariat. Storm catches a side kick and delivers a head butt. Storm with the running hip attack in the corner followed by a big boot. Perfect Plex by Storm for two. Bunny with a side kick and nails Storm with a Death Valley Driver for two. Storm catches Bunny with a superkick that Storm eats on the chin and walks forward like a zombie… but the second super kick puts her down. Bunny looking to take Storm Down the Rabbit Hole but Storm counters, Storm Zero! Three count! The outcome was never in doubt, but both women worked hard and it was a good showing for Bunny.

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: **3/4

Match #6. Andrade el Idolo vs. Darby Allin w/ Sting

I take that back, as Darby gives Sting a pound on the ramp and Darby goes it alone. Darby skates down to ringside but Andrade hits a tornillo! Andrade then beats Darby with his skateboard and tosses him over the timekeeper’s table. Andrade misses a charge and hits the steps hard. Darby then hits Andrade with the skateboard and then drops in on Andrade’s back! Those trucks have to hurt. Darby dives on Andrade but he catches him in a suplex and walks him about 20 feet and drops him on the steel steps. The match has yet to start, by the way. Both men are in the ring now and we finally get a bell. Andrade tosses Darby from pillar to post, and hard. Andrade with a back body drop that causes Darby to do a double rotation and land flat on his face. Can we also talk about how unbelievably jacked Andrade is? Absolute unit. Andrade toying with Darby as he locks him in a modified Argentine backbreaker. Darby gets dragged to the outside as Andrade picks him up and drives him back first into the post. Darby is lifeless in the ring as Andrade picks him up for a Razor’s Edge but NO! Code Red by Darby! Andrade is back up and Darby still can’t get to his feet. Big boot by Andrade in the corner and he’s yelling for Darby to get up. Darby gets up and they’re trading palm strikes in the center of the ring. YIKES these are some stiff shots. Andrade counters one of Darby’s shots with an overhand palm strike that drops him where he stands. Referee allows Darby to get up but Andrade has his belt! Referee takes the belt from Andrade which allows Darby to Coffin Splash him in the corner. Darby runs at Andrade again but gets caught with a uranage back breaker combo. Andrade puts Darby on the top rope but Darby counters with a crucifix bomb! Darby with a fujiwara arm bar and grabs the fingers! Here comes the Butcher and the Blade but Sting takes them out! Darby sees an opportunity and dives from the turnbuckle and takes out everyone on the outside! Back in the ring, Andrade capitalizes and hits the Idolo! 1, 2, 3, and that’s it! A huge win for Andrade who NEEDED THE WIN. I know everyone hates to see Darby lose, but this solidified Andrade was a guy that can finally win the big one. Darby lost because of the outside interference, and that’s okay… because bad guys cheat.

Winner: Andrade el Idolo

Rating: ****

After the match, the entire Andrade Family Office are beating down on Sting and Darby. That is, until The Hardy Boyz are here! Matt and Jeff Hardy make the save and the roof is blown off the arena yet again. Twist of Fate by Matt to Isiah Kassidy and a swanton by Jeff!

Final Thoughts: Tremendous episode of AEW Dynamite tonight. SIX, COUNT EM, SIX matches in a two-hour show and some BANGERS in there. Danielson and Moxley continue to help make new stars, look no further than Lethal and Yuta. The Cole and Page stuff isn’t coming together just yet for me, but they’ve got time to build it up. Toni Storm’s debut, CM Punk’s new direction, FTR and MJF teasing tensions… there are a lot of great storylines developing here. 9/10.