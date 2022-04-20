AEW is back in Brittspurgh, Pennsylvania and we’ve got a ton of matches already announced for Dynamite! Let’s check out the card:

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Daniella Kamela

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty, & Dante Martin

Tony Khan’s big announcement!

CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

Wardlow vs. The Butcher

Coffin Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Dynamite 4/20/2022 Results Two weeks in a row we’ve got CM Punk kicking off AEW Dynamite, so let’s not wait!

Match #1. CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

Rhodes with a pair of hip tosses early and Punk is looking for a Greco Roman knuckle lock. Head lock take over by Dustin followed by a grounded head scissors. Punk escapes and ties up Dustin’s legs and looks for a bow and arrow stretch that Punk transitions into a pinning combination for a two count. Low single leg by Punk but Dustin fights out and drops Punk arm first over the top rope. Dustin looks for a cross body block but Punk ducks and Dustin flies outside, clinching his knee. Punk throws Dustin inside and drops a few elbows on his injured knee. Punk dropping a knee from the bottom rope on Dustin, followed by some stomps to the mid-section. Punk pulls out a Goldust taunt (!) and drops a headbutt into Dustin’s stomach. Punk drapes Dustin’s leg on the bottom rope and drops all his weight on it. Punk looks to do the same, but Dustin kicks him over the top rope. Dustin looks to meet Punk on the outside but Punk kicks Dustin’s legs out from underneath him on the apron. Punk picks up Dustin, but Dustin throws Punk face first into the turnbuckle. Back in the ring and both men are trading strikes in the center of the ring. Back body drop by Dustin and a few clotheslines has Punk retreating. Dustin follows up and mounts Punk in the corner and delivers the ten punches. Dustin dismounts and his knee buckles! Punk tries to follow up with a rising knee in the corner but Dustin ducks out of the way. Code Red by Dustin! Long two count! Dustin with a drop down uppercut, followed by a powerslam! One, two, no! Dustin is looking for the Curtain Call but Punk drops down and hits a high kick, followed by a chop block. Punk locks in the figure four in the center! Both men are trading strikes but Dustin rolls the figure four over, and Punk has to reach the ropes! “This is Awesome” chant from the crowd and they’re not wrong. Punk looks for a spring board but Dustin catches him with a right to the stomach. Curtain call.. no, Cross Rhodes! One, two, no! Piledriver by Dustin! LONG two count! Flip, flop, and fly by Dustin but Punk lands a right high kick! Punk looks for the GTS but his knee is hurt and Dustin rolls through for a pin, but Punk rolls him forward (a la Bret & Bulldog at Summerslam 1992) and he gets the three count! What a match!

Winner: CM Punk

Rating: ****. THIS is the professional wrestling that I love. This match got time, they told a story, and a wrestling move won in the end. Tremendous stuff here, as Punk signals for the title. Dustin is an absolute legend.

Post-match, here comes Hangman Page. Punk and Page are standing eye to eye! The crowd is going nuts!

Wardlow has arrived, and security is waiting for him. Mark Sterling informs him he’s got to wear handcuffs throughout the arena and security will be escorting him everywhere he goes.

Match #2. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, & Jon Moxley) vs. Lee Moriarty, Brock Anderson, & Dante Martin

BCC attack early as Yuta takes down Martin and locks in a bow and arrow. Quick tags to Danielson as he makes Martin pay with some European uppercuts. Martin with some elusive strikes on Danielson followed by a dropkick. Moxley is in and Martin hits another dropkick. Tag to Brock who walks into a half and half suplex by Moxley. Moxley drapes Anderson on the top rope as Danielson comes off with a King Kong knee drop. Anderson rolls outside but Yuta rolls him back in. Body slam by Moxley as he tags in Yuta. Running leg drop by Yuta who tags in Danielson. Yes kicks to Anderson and a front chancery by Danielson. Danielson transitions to a straight arm bar and makes the tag to Moxley, who hammerlocks Anderson. Moxley hits the ropes but Anderson drops him with the spine buster! Moriarty and Danielson both get tags and Moriarty clears the ring. Thai clinch by Moriarty but he gets slapped in the face by Danielson. Moriarty returns the favor. We’re fighting here! Capture back suplex by Moriarty to Danielson! Motor City Stretch by Moritarty but Danielson fights up and hits a Regal Plex! Tag to Dante who dumps Moxley to the outside. Springboard tope! Martin looks for the double jump moonsault but Moxley catches him in the rear naked choke. Moriarty and Anderson try to make the save but they get stopped by Danielson and Yuta, and ground and pounded. Paradigm Shift and that’s another win for the Blackpool Combat Club.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: **3/4. The young guns didn’t get too much offense here, but they weren’t supposed to. BCC looks as dominant as ever, Yuta fits right in, and Martin/Moriarty/Anderson showed they are tough outs for anyone. Really fun stuff.

Adam Cole, reDRagon, and the Young Bucks are in the back. Kyle O’Reilly makes a plea to everyone and says they’ve all lost too much lately. How about the Undisputed Elite? If we’re all together, we can’t be stopped. Next week, there’s an Undisputed Elite ten-man tag open challenge!

Tony Schiavone is here with Tony Khan, and its announcement time! The Tony Khan welcomes the President of New Japan Pro Wrestling! Adam Cole interrupts both of them, and says he’s the one making the announcement. June 26th, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois… New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW present Forbidden Door. Adam Cole announces himself vs. Tomohiro Ishii on Friday night in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match. Here’s Jay White! It’s very fitting that White is here for an announcement like this, because the last time NJPW had an event of this magnitude, he sold out MSG! It’s not about NJPW. It’s not about AEW. It’s about the Undisputed Elite… AND Bullet Club! Because it’s still.. our… era!

Jade Cargill is here with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet… as well as Mark Sterling. Apparently, they’re baddies. Friday night, Marina Shafir is #30!

Match #3. Wardlow vs. The Butcher

Before Wardlow comes out, MJF & Shawn Spears are in the crowd with some popcorn. Wardlow is a pig, and he’s not allowed to have music. Warlow comes out and he’s still wearing the handcuffs. We’re trading shoulder blocks and elbows to start. Commentary reminds us that Butcher isn’t here to win, he’s here to injured. Wardlow runs through a clothesline and delivers three shoulder blocks as Butcher rolls outside. Wardlow follows Butcher outside, but Butcher runs him into the railing and delivers several clotheslines. Back drop by Butcher on the apron. Back inside, powerbomb by Butcher! Butcher stumbles a bit but it came off like a Batista Bomb so no harm, no foul. One count! No more games! Powerbomb Symphony by Wardlow! One! Two! Three! Four! Wardlow is making eye contract with MJF! This one’s over.

Winner: Wardlow

Rating: **. More storyline than match, but Wardlow’s star is getting brighter every week.

Wardlow lets security handcuff him on the way out.

Match #4. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy

Knuckle lock to start as O’Reilly sweeps Jungle Boy and looks for knee on belly control. Kip up by Jungle Boy as he scales the ropes and looks for an arm drag but O’Reilly drops his weight and locks in a straight arm bar! Jungle Boy gets to the ropes. Big dropkick by Jungle Boy and he follows up with some chops. Arm ringer by Jungle Boy but Kyle reverses into a hammer lock with a leg trip. Top wrist lock by Kyle. High knee strike by Kyle followed by three butterfly suplexes. Kyle with some hard leg kicks to Jungle Boy in the corner as he passes Jungle Boy’s guard and delivers some ground and pound. Jungle Boy delivers some clotheslines but Kyle looks for a running knee strike… Jungle Boy dumps Kyle over the top! Tope suicida by Jungle Boy! Jungle Boy with a comeback lariat on the outside! Brutal landing there. Jungle Boy rolls Kyle in the ring and uses the bottom rope to springboard into a swinging DDT! Jungle Boy looks for a guillotine choke but Kyle counters into an arm trapped exploder for a two count. Kyle with a knee to the back of Jungle Boy but Jungle Boy ricochets off the ropes and hits another lariat. Kyle charges Jungle Boy gets tossed with an overhead belly to belly suplex in the corner. Jungle Boy puts Kyle in the tree of woe and hits a sliding dropkick. Jungle Boy with a roll up but Kyle rolls through and locks in a standing ankle lock. Jungle Boy rolls through and looks for the Snare Trap! It’s locked in! Kyle fights for the bottom rope and gets there! Jungle Boy sets Kyle up and heads up to the top rope. Kyle kicks the ankle out and Jungle Boy gets crotched! Super plex by O’Reilly as Jungle Boy rolls through into a cradle! Brain buster by O’Reilly! Kyle goes up top… King Kong Knee Drop! One, two, three! WOW!

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Rating: ***1/2. Enormous win for Kyle O’Reilly as Jungle Boy doesn’t lose in singles matches that often. The men’s tournament is shaping up and it’s going to start in my hometown next month, on Long Island!

Christian Cage comes out to the ring, and Jungle Boy apologizes to him. Christian helps him to the back, but he doesn’t look happy about it.

Match #5. Hook vs. Anthony Henry

Hook is super green in this business and there’s no better professional than Anthony Henry, so the pairing makes sense. Hook looks for a single leg crab but Henry gets the ropes. Headlock take over by hook. Northern lights suplex by Hook. Sliding lariat by Hook followed by some cross faces. Danhausen is here but Hook is impervious to the curse! Redrum by Hook.

Winner: Hook

Rating: NR. Anthony Henry is one of the most underrated professional wrestlers in the business and he deserves better. That’s it. That’s the comment.

Danhausen has a mic and he’s furious. If you don’t want to be cursed by Danhausen, then you will FIGHT Danhausen. Crowd chants “Yes!” Hook blows Danhausen off and walks past him.

Tony Schiavone is in the back with Frankie Kazarian and he’s looking to challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title. Scorpio Sky is here and he tells Kazarian he knows he owes him for the favors, SCU, etc. but he needs another favor. He needs to step aside and let Sky wrestle Sammy, and he promises him the first shot when he wins. Kazarian says he’ll always have his back, and it’s a deal.

Sammy Guevara is here and he’s wearing a fur coat… which means he’s a heel. Fur = heel. Just ask Victor Sweet in Four Brothers. Sammy loves all of us, except for the people that turned their back on them. Because Sammy’s girlfriend is hotter than theirs? Scorpio Sky is here and asks Sammy if that’s how it’s going to be? Screw the fans and everyone that supported him? Ethan Page said nobody in this arena came to listen to Sammy speak. Dan says Sammy is acting like a high school douchebag who can’t keep his tongue out of his girlfriend’s mouth. Dan says either Sammy can accept the rematch or the Men of the Year will come down to the ring and give him a pounding that Tay could only dream about. Excalibur says next week there will be a ladder match? Did they say that during this interview? I’m so confused.

The House of Black is owed a debt and next week the sun dies. I don’t know what that means but it’s scared me and that’s the point.

Match #6. Owen Heart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Danielle Kamela vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth from the Pittsburgh Steelers are here to back up Britt Baker and that’s pretty cool. Kamela tosses Baker into the ropes but Baker comes back with a roll up for a two count. Butterfly suplex by Baker gets another two. Back from commercial and Kamela is in control, ground and pounding Baker on the bottom buckle. Arm ringer takeover by Kamela gets a one count. It’s chinlock city, baby. Kamela is now playing to the crowd and delivering some unfortunate looking strikes. Kamela takes the Terrible Towel from Najee Harris and starts choking Baker with it. Baker has had enough as she double legs Kamela and delivers some elbows. Rolling elbow by Baker. Another elbow. Another elbow. Sling Blade by Baker. Super kick by Baker. Fisherman’s neck breaker by Baker followed by the stomp! Freiermuth hands Baker the glove! Lock Jaw and that’s all she wrote!

Winner: Britt Baker

Rating: * This was not good. Britt Baker won in front of her home town, and she’ll be in the tournament. That’s what matters.

Baker says the AEW women’s division is a disaster without her. Who’s left? Ruby Soho looks like a little rascal. Toni Storm won’t get past Jamie Hayter and she’s going to want to leave this company too. Jade Cargil called Pittsburgh ugly… and the only people who want to see Jade Cargil are the ones she gave tickets to. Yours truly… your future Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament winner, Dr. Britt Baker.. D…M…D! Najee Harris tries to grab the mic but they cut him off. Tremendous.

Match #7. Coffin Match: Andrade el Idolo vs. Darby Allin

I’m joining this in progress as I’ve got Altice Cable by Optimum and lost my wifi yet again. Totally not mad about this happening. I’M FINE. String just jumped off the balcony onto Andrade, Darby, and Private Party! Andrade hits Darby with a chair and tosses him into the ring. Darby is begging for more, so Andrade LAUNCHES HIM HEAD FIRST into a chair that is wedged in the corner! Andrade heads outside and gets another chair, as Darby is seated in the corner. Andrade shoves the chair into his face and wedges it in the buckle and looks to follow up with the running knees! Darby tosses the chair into a charging Andrade! Darby heads up top and looks for the coffin drop to the outside, but Andrade catches him… German suplex on the outside! What a brutal landing! Darby is inside the coffin, but the inside of the coffin is covered in thumbtacks and Darby is using his forearm to block it! Andrade picks up Darby in a vertical suplex and walks about twenty feet backwards, and drops Darby on the ramp! Andrade looks to suplex Darby off the stage through a grate, but Darby blocks it… momentarily. Andrade tosses Darby anyway and he lands FLAT on the grate. Andrade is dragging Darby back towards the coffin, and decides to toss him into the stairs instead. Andrade looks to tear the lid off the coffin, presumably to use it as a weapon! Andrade carries Darby up to the apron but Darby wriggles free and hits the over the top stunner over the top rope! Darby with a running tope and they both land in the coffin! Darby shuts the lid on Andrade’s back, but Jose runs out. Back body drop by Darby on Jose, on the tacks! Andrade is still in the coffin, Darby dives on the top of the coffin and that’s it.

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: **3/4. This match definitely feels like it was a victim of time constrains, as the ending seemingly came out of nowhere. Darby then gets the Hardy rub as the guys come out on the apron to applaud him as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts. Fun episode of Dynamite this week, but this week’s wrestling felt a little weaker than usual, especially coming off of last week’s big three shows. CM Punk continues his “1985 – 1987 NWA World Tour” style of match and it’s my favorite, Kyle O’Reilly got a huge win, and we had some fun surprises with the NJPW announcement. This episode felt like it was kind of all over the place though, and I really wish they would slow down and let things breathe a little more, because it’s hard to keep up at time. 7.5/10.