With Double or Nothing in the rearview mirror we are officially entering the Summer of Punk 2022! Let’s see what we’ve got on tap for tonight:

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter

Trios Match: CM Punk & FTR vs. Max Caster & FTR

Ten-man Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks, reDRagon, & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian, Matt Hardy, & Darby Allin

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 6/1/2022 Results

Live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California! As always, your commentators are Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. Without further ado, let’s get right to the action!

Match #1. Trios Match: CM Punk & FTR vs. The Ass Boys & Max Caster

Dax and Austin Gunn start as Dax takes advantage early. Quick tag to Cash as FTR hit a drop toe hold and leg drop combo for a quick two. Colten Gunn in now but he gets back body dropped by Cash who follows up with a dropkick and an arm drag. Colten muscles Cash to the corner to tag in Max, as CM Punk is now the legal man. Crowd is HOT for Punk. Caster pulls Punk face-first into the middle turnbuckle but Punk reverses with a cross body off the top rope. Tag to Cash who hits a power slam from the second rope. Dax in and looking for a cover but only gets two. Caster with a back suplex as Austin Gunn is in now and clips Dax’s knee out from behind. Ass Boys with a double team dropkick/rolling neck snap combination for a close two count. Dax sends Caster and Colten to the outside and hits a back suplex on Austin. Both men are down as Dax tries to make a tag, but Punk and Cash get taken off the apron and there’s no one there for him. Caster with a hard Irish whip to Dax who takes the turnbuckle sternum first. Two count. Back elbow by Caster as Dax rolls to the outside. Caster looking for a suplex to the inside from the apron but Dax is able to get free and hit a German suplex. Caster rebounds and hits a clothesline before looking for a Sharpshooter, but Dax kicks his way out. Austin Gunn in quickly but Cash gets to Punk. Punk stumbles on a springboard clothesline but rebounds with several body slams to both Ass Boys. Awkward moments here as Punk and Colten aren’t on the same page and Punk hits a dropkick that Colten wasn’t in position for. Punk with the Savage Elbow from the top! GTS time but Billy Gunn is on the apron giving Punk the business. Colten looking for a roll up from behind but gets a two count. Punk catches Colten with a GTS. FTR is here… right into the Big Rig!

Winners: CM Punk & FTR

Rating: **1/4. This was a match on Dynamite that was used to showcase a trio of champions, and it did just that. Punk was a bit off but the excitement from the crowd really overcame all the shortcomings. The outcome was never in doubt.

Punk says he’s never done drugs, but this is probably what it feels like. Being the champion means he’s got to get better. Punk wouldn’t be here if the road to success wasn’t littered with mistakes and you can call him whatever you want, but you’ve got to call him the champ. Dax takes the mic and says all the things that Punk hasn’t done, that he has done, and that’s what it feels like. Dax’s wife and daughter are here tonight and they’re the only things that mean more to him than pro wrestling. Dax says if you’re from this company, or from another company, it doesn’t matter, they’re going to kick that ass. CM Punk wants to know who he’s got at the Forbidden Door, he knows they’re back there… who’s he got?

GO ACE. HIROSHI TANAHASHI! GO ACE. WHOOOOO.

MJF is here! MJF is in a lot of pain as per what happened on Sunday. The people want to hear MJF talk, but this is Max Freidman talking. Big merger, boss. Lot of important execs to watch your product… it would be a real shame if something bad happened. Uh oh. MJF says it’s too little too late with Tony Khan. MJF had to write his own tickets when AEW started and nobody respects him. Nobody is on MJF’s level. Everything MJF touches turns to gold and there is nothing he can’t do. MJF doesn’t hit homeruns, he hits a grand slam on a weekly basis. MJF is the only guy capable of carrying the company on his back as he’s done for months. MJF hears boos but he also hears clapping, where was the clapping when people were calling him out all weekend?

MJF says if the boys in the back want his spot they can have it, because he doesn’t want to be here anymore. MJF says the tweeting fans don’t know shit. The fans opinion’s suck. How can MJF be the best if he’s not chasing star ratings? Ask Tony Khan who’s the biggest minute for minute draw, just don’t ask him to reach into his pockets because he’s too busy paying ex-WWE guys. Tony has a position of power in a wrestling company but the only position he should have is behind the guard rail. MJF wants Tony to fire him. MJF then gets bleeped out for about thirty seconds and we go to black.

Tremendous, pipe bomb level promo from MJF. Go watch it.

Match #2. Johnny Elite vs. Miro

Miro cut a heck of a promo before the match saying he no longer wants to be closer to his God, he wants to take over. “And he married well!” – Jim Ross. Miro isn’t here for the kickboxing as a clothesline drops Johnny. Miro with Johnny in the corner and he’s just elbowing and stomping this poor man to oblivion. Saito suplex by Miro. Vertical suplex by Miro. Make that two. KOKESHI! Two count. Johnny hits the ropes but Miro catches a cross body block and plants him. Johnny evades the pump kick and hits Miro with a roundhouse kick to the head. Shooting star press by Johnny who follows it up by missing a senton from the top. Miro hits the pump kick and it’s GAME OVAH.

Winner: Miro

Rating: *3/4. An elongated squash here which is what it needed to be. Miro is an absolute beast and the crowd was happy to have him back.

The Jericho Appreciation Society is here, and the fans don’t deserve the right to sing Judas. The fans do deserve the JAS, however. Jericho says Kingston is a psycho and was going to light him on fire. What kind of a man burns another man? Danielson is another piece of S. Moxley is going to get choked out by Garcia in the main event of Dynamite tonight. Sports entertainers always beat pro wrestlers.

Enter Eddie Kingston and William Regal.

Entire arena is chanting for Eddie! Eddie says he wants to fight every single one of them. Mr. Regal wants them to know Eddie wants them at BLOOD AND GUTS. Eddie hops right into the fire and gets jumped by all of the JAS. Jericho is back in the ring and Ortiz is here! Madball to the head of Jericho and Ortiz pulls out a pair of scissors and takes some of Jericho’s hair. Jericho is heated and agrees to the Blood and Guts match… only if Ortiz agrees to a hair vs. hair match! Jericho says he’s going to beat Ortiz. Shave Ortiz. And burn Ortiz. BECAUSE HE’S A WIZARD.

Match #3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match: reDRagon, The Young Bucks, & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, & Darby Allin