AEW Blood & Guts is now behind us and this week we’re heavy on tag teams and title matches. Let’s see what we’ve got on tap:

Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm)

Butcher & Blade vs. Swerve in Our Glory

AEW Interim World Heavyweight Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King

Street Fight for the AEW TNT Title: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Dynamite 7/6/22 Live from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York! Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Taz, and Excalibur. Match #1. Street Fight for the TNT Title: Scorpio Sky (c) with Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Four Dudes I’ve Never Seen Before vs. Wardlow Crowd chants for Wardlow as Sky attacks early with some strikes. Goozle by Wardlow but Sky goes to the eyes and continues with some knees. Big shoulder block by Wardlow. Early low blow by Sky but Wardlow responds with an overhead belly-to-belly and a biel across the ring. Another one. Sky retreats to the outside as the ATT guys jump on Wardlow and toss him into the steps. Sky in control back in the ring now as EGO looks on with delight. Sky looks for a superplex but Wardlow throws him off the top rope… Warton Bomb by Wardlow! Powerbomb Symphony is coming, but Lambert sends in all of the ATT guys. Wardlow disposes of everyone one of them and Sky is the only one left standing. Sky brains Wardlow with the TNT title! One, two, no! Crowd is PUMPED for this one. TKO attempt by Sky but Wardlow tosses him into Lambert. Spinebuster by Wardlow! Powerbomb number one! Crowd is on their feet. Powerbomb number two! Powerbomb number three! One, two, three! That’s it! Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Wardlow Rating: **. Woah, did not see that coming like that. This match was basically an extended squash, and Wardlow came out looking like a million bucks. I feel bad for Scorpio Sky to be honest, but the rocket is officially on Wardlow’s back. Wardlow gets a HUGE celebration with pyro and confetti. Moxley is here and he’s reminding us that while Brody King might be a beast, he’s no schlep himself. Defeating Tanahashi, Blood & Guts, and defending the title vs. Brody King in the span of 10 days. Christian Cage is here and the announcers rip into him. Dark Luchasaurus is here too and he looks terrifying. Blood & Guts is over but Christian is the Cage that everyone is talking about. Christian says he doesn’t owe anyone an excuse but… here’s Matt Hardy. Hardy says Christian is the Michael Jordan of being an asshole. Hardy says Jungle Boy was his friend and he trusted Christian. Jungle Boy didn’t deserve that. Christian says Matt is starting to make his brother look like the sober one. Yikes. Matt says the last month of his life has been upside down but he regrets the Hardy Family Office and he doesn’t want other younger guys being taken advantage of. Christian says no no no, Matt is out here because he’s a clout chaser. Matt will use everyone, including his brother and his issues, for one last run. Christian says he’s the hottest, most influential star in AEW and Matt Hardy is the biggest embarrassment to his family. Luchasaurus drops Matt with a headbutt and then tosses him into the steel steps on the outside. Luchasaurus then puts Hardy against the ring post and boots him in the face. Choke slam for Matt Hardy through the ring announcer’s table as Christian berates his unconscious body. Video package for last week’s Blood & Guts as Angelo Parker says the JAS won’t stop until Kingston is in a grave. Claudio and Hager are here with Tony Schiavone. Hager says Claudio hasn’t won the big title anywhere, ROH, WWE, and he won’t win it in AEW. Claudio says while Hager has his arm wrapped, Claudio had his raised last week. Match #2. Swerve in Our Glory vs. Butcher & Blade How awesome is the Butcher & Blade’s presentation, btw? Blade and Lee start but Blade gets dumped early and Butcher comes in hot. Lee bullies Butcher to the corner and then biels him across the ring. Excalibur reminds us that the champions make the most money and this match has top five ranking implications. Blade and Swerve in now. Awkward moment there where Swerve looked for a leapfrog way too early and Blade runs into his legs. Reset and Swerve trips Blade and follows with a chin lock. Lee gets the tag and delivers a shoulder block as Swerve hits a bottom rope springboard leg drop. Swerve back in and Blade gets dumped to the outside. Pump kick attempt but the Bunny puts herself in between Swerve and Blade. Blade then sweeps the leg out from underneath Swerve who tumbles headfirst on the apron. B&B in control now, making quick tags and punishing Swerve in the corner as we head to PIP. Back breaker and leg drop combo by B&B. Swerve and Butcher on the top rope but Swerve pushes him off and hits a diving European uppercut and gets the tag to Lee. Lee cleans house and beils Blade on to Butcher. Rolling Thunder Flatliner to Butcher by Swerve. Forearm/enziguiri combo to Butcher as Lee looks for the pounce on Blade but Blade pulls Swerve in the way! Stunner by Blade and a body block by Butcher to Lee. Butcher throws Swerve off the top rope into a knee by Blade. Lariat by Butcher! One, two, NO! Long two count and that was awfully close. Running heel kick by Swerve to Butcher. Blade puts Swerve on the top rope but Lee avalanches him from behind. Spirit Bomb diving foot stomp combo to Blade! That’ll get it done. Winners: Swerve in Our Glory Rating: **1/2. This was a fun match, albeit a bit sloppy in the second half. Team Taz is here and Hobbs says he’s getting tired of Lee and Swerve. “What you have in front of you are two grown ass men, you trick ass bitch.” Starks is HOT and says that Swerve and Lee think they’re important because of where they’ve come from, but he’ll beat their ass right now. Enter Young Bucks! Matt is about to apologize for interrupting and then says they don’t have to apologize for anything, they started this damn company. Everyone is eating well, but the Bucks set the table. Nick says both teams are really good and have a 4.5 star match… but that’s an off night for the Bucks. Jurassic Express beat both of these teams. But who beat Jurassic Express? The Bucks did. Matt says next week, let’s go triple or nothing. Swerve in Our Glory vs. Team Taz vs. The Young Bucks. The crowd chants for FTR and Nick says, “we’re better than those guys, and you know that.” Eddie Kingston is here and he’s joined by Tony Schiavone. Kingston is wearing a Mobb Deep shirt… outstanding. Firstly, congrats to Wardlow. Secondly, congrats to everyone that was on the team that won Blood & Guts… even you, Claudio. Jericho made Moxley a liar. Kingston never tasted Jericho’s blood. Jericho appears on the big screen and asks Kingston if he wants to get crazy. The camera pans out as Tay Conti slams Ruby Soho’s hand in a car door as we fade out. We are in Brody Lee’s hometown, and there’s no better time to bring out the Dark Order. Negative One, John Silver, 10, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and Anna Jay are here. Crowd chants “Brodie! Brodie! Brodie!” Silver says that Rochester is Dark Order country. Evil Uno says they’ve got some big news. Uno thanks everyone for showing up and support the Dark Order, and that’s why it’s important to say… THE DARK ORDER IS HERE TO STAY! Uno hands Negative One the mic and… here comes QT! QT wants to know how long we’ve got to put up with this charity case as Negative One bails and has to be held back by Evil Uno. QT says although his father is a legend, he takes after his mother. QT then threatens to go to Negative One’s private locker room and rip all the heads off of his toys… until…

Here comes Hangman! Hangman and Uno toss QT into the ring as he eats everyone’s finisher in succession! Negative One has the mic and he says he would pin him right now, but he’s going to wait until he’s nineteen, he then rides away on Evil Uno’s shoulders. Fun, feel good moment here.

Excalibur then welcomes Jim Ross to the booth as Ross will be commentating the second hour of Dynamite.

Match #3. Penta Oscuro w/ Fenix & Alex Abrahantes vs. Rush w/ Andrade & Jose the Assistant

This is the AEW introduction for Rush and he couldn’t have a better opponent in Penta. Fast start as both men exchange some heavy chops to start. Both men trade holds and cradles to start as Penta delivers a super kick and both men are on the outside. Penta with an arm drag off of the steps as he sets up for a suicide dive but Rush cuts him off with a hard elbow. Pair of splashes in the corner by Rush followed by a basement dropkick. Rush looks to rip the mask of Penta off but Penta escapes and hits a Slingblade. Make that two. Rush retreats to the outside but that allows Penta to hit the somersault senton dive over the top to the outside. Jose looks to get involved but Abrahantes spears him! The referee has ejected both Alex and Jose. Penta comes off the top with a cross body but Rush catches him with the anti-air dropkick! Rush puts Penta on the top and continues to try to rip his mask off. Tree of Woe dropkick by Rush. Rush continues to attack at the mask as we’re exchanging chops again in the center. German suplex by Rush. Back stabber by Penta! Penta charges Rush but Rush catches him with a powerslam. Rush charges Penta in the corner but Penta goes up and over with a comeback backstabber. One, two, no! Headbutt by Rush. Headbutt by Penta. Double headbutt! Super kick by Penta. High knee by Rush! Both men are down. Rush charges Penta in the corner but misses and eats some heavy chops. Rush reverses as Penta is beaten down into the corner and Rush steps on Penta’s head. Rush heads up to the top rope and hits a huge diving shotgun dropkick! Two count. Rush goes back up top and hits a senton for another two. Rush looks for El Toro Blanco but Penta catches him with a Rolling Thunder Cutter. Fear Factor by Penta! One, two, NO! Andrade pulled Rush’s boot on the bottom rope. Referee is arguing with Andrade as Rush low blows Penta, rips the mask off, and rolls him up for the three count.

Winner: Rush

Rating: ***. Both men are familiar with each other, and I think this was a good choice for Rush’s debut. That being said, I don’t know that we needed another low blow heel victory a la Adam Cole. Rush is a beast and he needed a statement win here. If AEW doesn’t want Penta to lose clean, then debut Rush against someone who can take a clean pinfall.

Match #4. The Acclaimed & The Ass Boys vs. Ruffin It & Fuego Del Sol

Austin takes the mic from Max Caster before he gets a chance to rap and that gets them heat. Bowens is in with Fuego and eats a tornado DDT for his troubles. Fuego tags Bronson who cleans house with clotheslines for everyone. Choke bomb to Austin Gunn gets a long two count. Bowens with some fast strikes to Bronson and a superkick. Fame Asser by Bowens. Tag to Caster who Drops the Mic but Austin gets the blind tag. Austin strolls in and takes the pin from Caster.

Winners: The Acclaimed & The Ass Boys

Rating: NR. Elongated squash but it was fun while it lasted.

Post-match, the Ass Boys jump the Acclaimed but Daddy Ass makes the save… and then levels Max Caster! Bowens asks for the scissor but gets Fame Asser’d instead!

Miro says Malakai Black prays on the flawless but he is a man without flaw. The Redeemer is coming and he’s enraged.

Match #5. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. ThunderStorm

Shafir and Rose come out with umbreallas, because it’s a thunderstorm. Get it? Storm and Shafir to start. Head scissors by Storm followed by a drop toe hold. Dropkick to the face and a tag to Rosa. Body shots in the corner by Rosa as she whips Storm into Shafir in the corner. Assisted jumping dropkick by Rosa gets a two count. Tag to Storm and a double suplex to Shafir. Rosa back in and ThunderStorm are working well as a team. Shafir grabs a kimura but Rosa rolls through into a cradle. Rosa delivers some open handed body shots to Shafir in the corner. Shafir punches Rosa off the apron who retaliates, which allows Nyla to crack Storm in the back with the umbrella. Fireman’s carry by Shafir who finally gets the tag to Nyla. Vertical suplex by Nyla followed by a senton. Two count. Shafir back in and hits a judo throw. Quick tags now between the women. Nyla drops Shafir on Storm with an atomic leg drop. Running splash by Nyla gets a two count. Storm looks for an O’Connor roll into a rear naked choke but Rose counters with a snap mare. Storm makes the tag and comes in with a cross body block to Nyla off the top. Machine gun chops to Nyla and a drop toe hold over the middle rope. Running basement dropkick to Nyla. One more and this one landed on the jaw. Rosa looking for a third but Nyla catches her with a big uranage. Tag to Shafir who cartwheels through while maintaining wrist control and plants Rosa with a pumphandle throw. One, two, not just yet. Storm is in and catches Nyla with a jumping DDT. Shafir looks for a high kick on Storm but Storm responds with a German suplex. Running hip attack in the corner by Storm! Spike Fire Thunder Driver by ThunderStorm! That’ll wrap this one up.

Winners: ThunderStorm

Rating: **1/2. I didn’t know Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm were a tag team that I was interested in, but I am now. Shafir is making large strides in her game and looks great in tag matches.

Jade Cargill is here with Tony Schiavone, Big Stoke, and Kiera Hogan. Stokely says to trust the process as he paid Gray $1,100 last week to help out the Jade Brand.

Match #6. Interim AEW World Heavyweight Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King

Check out Brody King’s band Gods Hate, if you’re into hardcore music. So good. Big fight feel here and the commentary is doing a great job adding to it, as William Regal has joined the booth. King muscles Moxley into the corner and delivers a chop that drops Moxley. Moxley responds with the Funk combo but King gets the better of the exchange. Moxley rolls outside as King is beating him into the guard rail. King misses a charge and King hits the steel steps. Russian Leg Sweep into the guard rail by Moxley. Moxley looks for a piledriver on the ramp but King hits a back body drop. King tosses Moxley into the timekeeper’s table and then back in the ring. Dragon screw leg whips by Moxley. Indian Death Lock by Moxley as the focus is now clearly on the leg of the bigger man. PSYCHOLOGY! Moxley charges in but King reverses with a Bossman Slam for two. King in control now and focusing the attack on the neck of Moxley. Chops by Moxley have little effect as King drops Moxley with just one. King looking for the Death Valley Driver as Moxley elbows his way out and shoves King away. Moxley retreats to the corner and King charges in with a cannonball senton that misses. Clothesline in the corner by Moxley as he puts King on the top rope. Back rake on the top by Moxley and a superplex off the top. Moxley looks for the Bulldog Choke but King reverses but Moxley ducks under and plants King with a release dragon suplex! Two count. Wrist control by Moxley as he stomps King’s head. King gets back to his feet and hits a comeback lariat. Piledriver! Two count. King looking for that rear naked choke but Moxley drags him back to the corner. King then picks Moxley up off the ground with the choke and drops his lifeless body! Cannonball senton in the corner doesn’t miss this time. Running elbow by Moxley and a cradle for two. DDT by Moxley. Hammer & Anvil elbows by Moxley who transitions to the bulldog choke. Now a rear naked choke. King stands up with Moxley on his back. Moxley transitions from the rear naked choke back to the bulldog choke and King goes to sleep!

Winner and STILL Interim AEW World Heavyweight Champ: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/4. I can’t help but think with about 5 – 10 more minutes we would have been on our way to something great here, but TV time held us back. Still, great showing here from both men and a strong first defense for Moxley.

Final Thoughts: Going into this show, I think there was a little hangover as we had Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts back-to-back. At a standalone AEW Dynamite, it was fine. The Rush debut left some to be desired, and the main event got shortened due to time constraints. We got a good first defense by Moxley and a good job by AEW to make King feel strong, and I hope that continues. ThunderStorm was surprisingly fun, and I’m excited for the Young Bucks triple threat tag title defense. Last but not least, Wardlow squashing Sky should lead to a long and dominant reign for the big man and AEW has to be careful how he’s handled going forward, but so far so good. Decent enough show, but nothing “cant miss.” 6.5/10