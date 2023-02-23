Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.028 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 24.76% from the last week’s episode, which drew 824,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 29.62% from last week’s 0.27 rating. This week’s 0.35 key demographic rating represents 454,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 28.98% from last week’s 352,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.27 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #24 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #36 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew highest total audience since the Third Anniversary episode on October 5, and the highest key demo rating since the Grand Slam episode on September 21. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were both up from the 2022 average. Additional cable sports coverage on Wednesday night included two College Basketball games on ESPN, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, three College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one USA Women’s Soccer game on TNT, one UEFA Champions League Soccer game on TUDN, and one NHL game on TNT. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 24.76% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 29.62% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 1.78% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 12.50% from the previous year.

While AEW Dynamite topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.35 rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.239 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating for the #9 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Tony Schiavone’s interview with Christian Cage, an appearance by Bryan Danielson, Saraya vs. Skye Blue, The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, an “important announcement” by AEW President Tony Khan, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, the Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale, plus Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno, which was the main event.

Below is our 203 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

