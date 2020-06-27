AEW Dynamite Episode Edited Due to Jimmy Havoc “#SpeakingOut” Allegations

A recent AEW Dynamite airing in France, Belgium and Switzerland was edited due to recent “#SpeakingOut” allegations against Jimmy Havoc.

Toonami, the network that airs AEW in those countries, aired the June 17 Dynamite episode on June 23 and edited the match with Havoc and Kip Sabian vs. The Young Bucks from the broadcast due to the allegations against Havoc, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

A disclaimer also aired several times during the Dynamite episode, saying that because of the recent allegations against Havoc, the network made the decision to remove his match from the show. The show ended more than 10 minutes early.

Appearances by Justin Roberts and Sammy Guevara, who also have recent accusations against them, were left in tact on the same episode by Toonami.

As noted before at this link, Havoc was accused of mental and physical abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

While Havoc has not addressed the allegations, AEW issued a statement and wished him the best as he receive treatment and counseling for mental health & substance abuse challenges. The statement read like this:

“We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. We are aware of various reports related to Jimmy. We are evaluation his status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation.”

Stay tuned for updates on Havoc’s status.

